5 Reasons Why “Elf The Musical” is the Perfect Present to Bring the Family Together this Holiday Season

With October in the rearview, it’s now oﬃcially the most wonderful time of the year – so bring on the ugly sweaters, ice skating, and eggnog! But this is no ordinary Christmas because Elf The Musical is back on Broadway – and everyone is buzzing with excitement. The beloved holiday classic, based on the 2003 hit ﬁlm, follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole who embarks on a journey to New York City to ﬁnd his birth father and help the people he meets rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a sparklejollytwinklejingley crowd-pleaser that the whole family will love!

Here are 5 reasons why Elf The Musical is worth taking your family to this winter:

1. It’s festive fun for all ages

Elf The Musical is one of the most family-friendly shows this season, ﬁlled with heartwarming Christmas spirit, a wholesome message, and contagious energy. Whether you’re young or young at heart, this show has something for everyone, guaranteed to leave you smiling and enjoying every moment… no matter your age!

2. Beloved “Lord of the Rings” star Sean Astin is making his Broadway debut as Santa Claus alongside a top-tier ensemble cast

Sean Astin – best known for playing Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” ﬁlm trilogy – hits the Main Stem for the ﬁrst time as Santa Claus. And although the Academy Award® winner has never hit the New York stage before, he’ll be making his stage debut alongside a trifecta of stage royalty including Tony Award® nominee Grey Henson as Buddy, Drama Desk Award nominee Ashley Brown as Emily, and rising star Kayla Davion as Jovie. Plus, keep an eye out for social media celebrity Kalen Allen – known for his appearances on “The Ellen Show” – as the hilarious store manager.

3. The creative team behind it is responsible for some of your favorite musicals

When you ﬁnd out who’s behind Elf The Musical, you’ll be more excited than a kid on Christmas morning! The songs and story have been crafted by some of the brightest minds in musical theatre, including music and lyrics by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom) and a book from Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (The Drowsy Chaperone and Hairspray, respectively). Talk about a nice list!

4. It captures everything you love about the movie and more

With countless great characters, hilarious scenes, and a heart bigger than Santa’s sleigh, Elf (the movie) is ﬁlled with warmth – like cuddling up with a cup of hot chocolate by the ﬁreside. The musical has the same amount of charm, and you’ll hear many of the same iconic quotes you know and love (“You sit on a throne of lies!”) along with eye-catching choreography and a

mistletoe-tapping original score.

5. It’s back on Broadway for the first time in over a decade

The last time Elf The Musical was on Broadway was in 2012 – when Skyfall was leading the box oﬃce, “Gangnam Style” was sweeping the globe, and Barack Obama had just been elected President for a second term. This revival comes at the end of another long election year, helping to ﬁll the air with joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness.

Learn more at elfonbroadway.com.

