Summer Rising 2025: Apply for Free Summer Program for NYC Students

The free Summer Rising program applications will open soon!

As the school year winds down, many NYC parents are already planning ahead for summer. One great option you may not have heard about is the free Summer Rising program. The program, a collaboration between New York City Public Schools (NYCPS) and the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), is set to open its 2025 enrollment on March 4.

This program offers free summer enrichment for NYC students, including academic support and recreational activities. It’s designed to help students stay engaged and continue learning during the summer months.

Psst… Check Out 2025 New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs Are a Great Place to Start

It provides free educational opportunities that are accessible to all students, regardless of their academic standing or background, and is fine-tuned to support each child’s individual needs. It helps kids who need extra academic help, have special education needs or who would benefit from a fun and safe place to spend summer days.

What’s New in 2025?

Based on feedback from families, the 2025 Summer Rising program will include even more enrichment activities during the morning academic sessions. The hope is that students will have a more well-rounded day that not only supports their learning but also encourages creativity and curiosity in a fun and engaging way.

“Summer Rising is about creating an environment where students feel inspired, engaged, and supported,” Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos of NYC Public Schools stated. “The program, emerging from the needs of students after the pandemic, is constantly evolving based on the feedback of our school communities. She continued, “That’s why this year, we’re enhancing the program by weaving in more enrichment activities during the academic day. We know that the learning experience extends beyond the classroom, and we’re committed to providing our students with a fun and educational summer that fosters curiosity, creativity, and a love of learning.”

Who Can Participate?

Any student attending school in New York City who is currently enrolled in Kindergarten through 8th grade for the 2024-2025 school year is eligible to apply and participate in the Summer Rising program if chosen. This includes students attending public schools, charter schools, and even those who are homeschooled. The program is designed to be accessible to all students within this age range, providing them with valuable summer enrichment opportunities to continue learning, grow, and have fun.

A Typical Day at Summer Rising

The program will be offered in all five boroughs at NYC public schools and will run from July 2 to August 15, 2025. For elementary school students (grades K-5), the program will run for seven weeks, while middle school students (grades 6-8) will participate for six weeks. The schedule will be Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm, with some programs having shorter days.

Each day at Summer Rising, students will experience a mix of academic support and enrichment activities. In the mornings, licensed teachers will lead academic sessions focused on English language arts and mathematics. For younger students (grades K-5), community-based organizations (CBOs) will weave in enrichment activities, such as arts, sports, and outdoor play, alongside academics.

In the afternoon, students will continue with enrichment sessions led by CBO staff, giving them the opportunity to explore new interests, stay active, and enjoy a variety of creative activities.

Also, multilingual learners (MLs) and English language learners (ELLs) will get extra academic support to help with language and literacy skills. This support is designed to meet their specific needs and ensure they’re getting the help they need to succeed. Whether through small-group or one-on-one instruction, students will receive personalized, culturally responsive learning experiences that focus on their strengths and growth.

Parents can have peace in knowing that their children will be in a safe, supportive environment, with staff trained to meet their social, emotional, and academic needs. With free breakfast, lunch, and snacks provided, it’s a convenient option for families throughout the city.

How to Apply

Summer Rising 2025 will open for applications on March 4, and close on March 28. Parents can apply through the MySchools platform, and results will be released in April. Families will be given a deadline to either accept or decline their placement once offers are made.

For more details on how to apply, visit Summer Rising 2025.

Psst… Check Out Midwinter Break in NYC: 21 Fun Outings for Kids and Families