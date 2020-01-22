The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in Brooklyn for 2020

As we watch another holiday season come and go, families wonder how they are going to spend their time during the wintery month of February. Whether you enjoy spending time outside in the cold or staying cozy warm inside, Brooklyn has many different events and activities that will keep your kids active and engaged all month long! Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of February events in Brooklyn!

Musical Story Hour: The Nightingale Fam – Prospect Lefferts Gardens

February 1

Bring your kiddos for musical story time with The Nightingale Fam, who will perform their adaptations of the classic baseball poem “Casey at the Bat” by Ernest Thayer and Wilhelmina Harper’s “The Gunniwolf,” preceded by a family singalong. Presented by Greenlight and PLG Arts, your little ones will surely love the musical versions of these classic stories. Free, 11:30 am. Greenlight Bookstore, 632 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com

Russian Folktales and Fairy Tales – Sheepshead Bay

February 1

Drop by the library for this family-friendly program. You and your little one will enjoy classic Folk Tales and Fairytales, your favorite songs, and join in other activities in this playful program. This is a multi-sensory learning event for preschoolers. Sheepshead Bay Library, 2636 East 14th St. at Avenue Z, Brooklyn, NY 11235, bklynlibrary.org

BAM Kids Film Festival – Fort Greene

February 1-2

The annual BAM Kids Film Festival is back again with 87 films from 30 different countries. Bring your family to watch the best new live animated short films from every corner of the globe. There will also be live performances, hands-on activities, and more! $10 kids ages 3 and up, $15 adults, 10 am-4 pm. Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org

Storytime With Bettina Harriman and Jaclyn Harte: How Mischief Changed the World – Cobble Hill

February 9

Bring your little ones to this storytime coloring party! How Mischief Changed the World Part 1: at the Laundromat is an interactive story and coloring book for kids about a non-binary hero named Mischief who feels different and finds their own definition of “home” through a secret adventure at the laundromat. Kids will get their own story page to color while the author and illustrator read the story. Free, 11 am-12 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net

Unicorn Dream Catchers – Park Slope

February 9

Create your own colorful Dream Catcher, using wooden embroidery hoops, ribbons, yarn, felt and glitter unicorn horns! Designed for kids ages 3 and up, this family art workshop is just what you need for a creative and crafty morning at the Studio. $40 for one kid and adult, 10:30-11:30 am. Private Picassos Art Studio, 237 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com

4th Annual Give Kids a Smile Day

February 16th

Chuck E. Cheese is joining forces this year with Second District Dental Society to celebrate Give Kids a Smile Day! Encourage your little ones to take care of their teeth by brushing, flossing and bringing them to Chuck E. Cheese for the day. They will get a free dental screening and even some freebies to take home! And of course, after they learn how to care for their teeth, kids can have a blast playing games at Chuck E. Cheese! 11 am – 3 pm, Chuck E. Cheese, 139 Flatbush Ave., 3rd floor, Brooklyn, NY 11217, sddsny.org

The Purple Party FT. The Music of Prince for Kids and More – Williamsburg

February 16

All ages are invited for an interactive, fun-filled performance with their families! The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents The Purple Party, featuring The Music of Prince for Kids. Dance and sing along to the music at this immersive concert. $12, free for kids under age 1, doors open at 11 am, show starts at 12 pm. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211, therockandrollplayhouse.com

Story Time: Rachel Brian – Prospect Lefferts Gardens

February 16

Consent (for Kids!) is an empowering invitation to respect yourself and others: the children’s book that parents are crazy about! Little ones will learn about boundaries and how to set them, what to do if someone makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, and more during this story time with Rachel Brian, recommended for ages 3 to 8. Greenlight Bookstore, 632 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com

President’s Week in Prospect Park – Prospect Park

February 17-21

Head to Prospect Park for family-friendly programming during President’s Week. Play a round of President’s Day Trivia, make a jar of scented salve similar to 19th-century recipes, play migration floor games, get up close with nature. Free, 12-4 pm, special hours for LeFrak Center at Lakeside and Bluestone Café. Lefferts Historic House, 452 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225 and Audubon Center, 101 East Dr., Brooklyn, NY 11225, prospectpark.org

Jurassic World Live – Prospect Heights

February 20-23

Jurassic World comes to life for the first time in a touring arena show! Experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex and immerse yourself into an exciting Jurassic adventure. Ticket prices vary, showtimes vary. Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217, barclayscenter.com

Kids Doughnuts – Sunset Park

February 22

Get cooking with this workshop designed for kids ages 6 to 12. Learn how to make donuts and fritters with all of the delicious toppings you can imagine! Your little ones will leave with their finished treats and new baking skills. $65, 3 pm. The Brooklyn Kitchen, 268 36th St., Brooklyn, NY 11232, thebrooklynkitchen.com

Mardi Gras Celebration Ft. Black Tie Brass – Williamsburg

February 23

The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents Mardi Gras Celebration with the Black Tie Brass! This family concert is an immersive, playful experience where little ones and their families will tap into their imagination, creativity, and energy as they sing and dance along. $12, free for kids under age 1. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211, therockandrollplayhouse.com

Lunar New Year: Year of the Rat– Prospect Park

Weekends in February

Celebrate the festival of the new moon and animals of the Chinese Zodiac at the Zoo! Meet one of Prospect Park Zoo’s smallest animals – the super tiny Eurasian harvest mouse, engage in special activities, and embark on a zodiac scavenger hunt. Then learn how the Wildlife Conservation Society is helping animals in China and Southeast Asia. Free with zoo admission, 11 am-4 pm. 450 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, prospectparkzoo.com