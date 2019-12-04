It’s Time to Solve Summer 2020 for Your Kids

Summer 2020!

It might seem early to start thinking about camp, but with the holidays right on the horizon, it will be 2020 before you know it! We’ve got the perfect way to get on top of summer 2020 camp research now: by attending one of New York Family’s Camp Fairs, held at convenient locations all over the city.

Our Camp Fairs are totally *FREE* events that gather dozens of the best day, sleep-away and specialty camps straight to parents, allowing you to have one-on-one convos with camp directors. You can ask Directors in person about their camp philosophy, program information, dates, session lengths, and most importantly, whether their camp will be the best fit for your kid. Our two Camp Fairs in December will be held on the Upper East and Upper West sides. Registration is encouraged as places are limited.

RSVP now to attend our December Camp Fairs and you’ll automatically be entered to win a 4-day/3-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two adults and two children (15 or younger) to any Beaches Resorts destination courtesy of Sandals.

Upcoming Camp Fairs:

Saturday, December 7th at St. Jean Baptiste High School on the Upper East Side, 12pm – 3pm

Sunday, December 8th at Basis Independent School, Manhattan on the Upper West Side, 12pm – 3pm