Brooklyn Summer Camp for Preschoolers

It’s hard to believe, but summer break is only a few months away. While many parents are now booking or searching for summer camps, when it comes to our little ones, a camp needs to cross off many points for our pre-k set. For some kids this age it may be their first ‘school’ or class experience. Other kids may have been looking forward to camp throughout the school year and are ready for the an amazing summer experience.

These 3 camps will keep the kiddos engaged, amused, nurture their independence and social development and most importantly give them a memorable summer experience. Check them out!

Gan Jewish DayCare

2901 Campus Road

718-338-7575

ganbrooklyn.com

Gan Day Camp has served the Brooklyn community for over 26 years. The camp is located at Brooklyn College for children ages 2-5. The program offers an experience fully packed with daily activities including baking, dancing, yoga, nature center, gardening, outdoor water play, arts and crafts, color war, trips and more! The program is designed to enhance social, cognitive, physical, and language development.

Gan daycare provides a safe, clean, and nurturing environment. After-school is available until 6pm daily. The program provides fresh, healthy and nutritious kosher catering daily including breakfast, lunch, and snack. They also offer a 12-month program, a private 2s class, FREE 3K and FREE UPK. HRA/ACS Vouchers, Private Pay, and 1199 accepted.

Co-op School Summer Camp

644 Gates Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11221

347-721-3408

thecoopschool.org

For more than 20 years, The Co-op School has pioneered an engaging community and project-led learning approach. Co-op summer camp is no different. They believe appreciating our world starts with understanding how things work and how we can get involved. Each of the theme-based weeks focuses on community action. From gardening and art making, to Capoeira and music, they balance learning, wellness, and action with summertime fun! Co-op Summer Camp is designed for ages 2 to 10, making it ideal for parents with young siblings. Camp runs from 9-3 with Early Drop-Off and Extended Day available. Their thoughtful, fun activities help build active citizens and facilitate lasting friendships. Join Co-op summer camp for a summer full of community action and joy!

Park Slope United Soccer Camps

Prospect Park & Downtown Brooklyn

347-301-9613

parkslopeunited.com/club/ summer-soccer-camp

Designed for kids 2-4 years old, PSU’s Tot Footy summer soccer camps for kids and toddlers teach the fundamentals of soccer through fun, imagination-based games. For their youngest campers, PSU offers a morning summer soccer camp for kids which focuses strictly on fun, and runs from 8:30am – 11:00am. Beginning in the Summer of 2024, Tot Footy Summer Camp participants can be dropped off. Key Benefits:

– Build balance, coordination, and confidence

– Establish good soccer habits

– Develop a relationship with the ball

Unlike other soccer programs, Tot Footy classes are the foundational component of Park Slope United. When your child joins a Tot Footy program, your child is joining Brooklyn’s largest youth soccer club with a vibrant and active community, which provides unlimited opportunities for growth and development. Many kids and parents alike connect at PSU Tot Footy camps and build friendships that have lasted for over a decade – and are still going strong to this day!

At PSU Summer Camp, kids have fun while developing as a soccer player and athlete in general.