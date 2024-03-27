Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Sponsored

Brooklyn Summer Camp for Preschoolers

By Posted on
Brooklyn Summer Camp for Preschoolers
Getty Images

Brooklyn Summer Camp for Preschoolers

It’s hard to believe, but summer break is only a few months away. While many parents are now booking or searching for summer camps, when it comes to our little ones, a camp needs to cross off many points for our pre-k set. For some kids this age it may be their first ‘school’ or class experience. Other kids may have been looking forward to camp throughout the school year and are ready for the an amazing summer experience.

These 3  camps will keep the kiddos engaged, amused, nurture their independence and social development and most importantly give them a memorable summer experience. Check them out!

Gan Jewish DayCare

2901 Campus Road

718-338-7575

ganbrooklyn.com

Gan Day Camp has served the Brooklyn community for over 26 years. The camp is located at Brooklyn College for children ages 2-5.  The program offers an experience fully packed with daily activities including baking, dancing, yoga, nature center, gardening, outdoor water play, arts and crafts, color war, trips and more! The program is designed to enhance social, cognitive, physical, and language development.

Gan daycare provides a safe, clean, and nurturing environment. After-school is available until 6pm daily. The program provides fresh, healthy and nutritious kosher catering daily including breakfast, lunch, and snack. They also offer a 12-month program, a private 2s class, FREE 3K and FREE UPK. HRA/ACS Vouchers, Private Pay, and 1199 accepted.

 

Co-op School Summer Camp

644 Gates Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11221

347-721-3408

thecoopschool.org

For more than 20 years, The Co-op School has pioneered an engaging community and project-led learning approach. Co-op summer camp is no different. They believe appreciating our world starts with understanding how things work and how we can get involved. Each of the theme-based weeks focuses on community action. From gardening and art making, to Capoeira and music, they balance learning, wellness, and action with summertime fun! Co-op Summer Camp is designed for ages 2 to 10, making it ideal for parents with young siblings. Camp runs from 9-3 with Early Drop-Off and Extended Day available. Their thoughtful, fun activities help build active citizens and facilitate lasting friendships. Join Co-op summer camp for a summer full of community action and joy!

 

Park Slope United Soccer Camps

Prospect Park & Downtown Brooklyn

347-301-9613

parkslopeunited.com/club/summer-soccer-camp

Designed for kids 2-4 years old, PSU’s Tot Footy summer soccer camps for kids and toddlers teach the fundamentals of soccer through fun, imagination-based games. For their youngest campers, PSU offers a morning summer soccer camp for kids which focuses strictly on fun, and runs from 8:30am – 11:00am. Beginning in the Summer of 2024, Tot Footy Summer Camp participants can be dropped off. Key Benefits:

– Build balance, coordination, and confidence

– Establish good soccer habits

– Develop a relationship with the ball

Unlike other soccer programs, Tot Footy classes are the foundational component of Park Slope United. When your child joins a Tot Footy program, your child is joining Brooklyn’s largest youth soccer club with a vibrant and active community, which provides unlimited opportunities for growth and development. Many kids and parents alike connect at PSU Tot Footy camps and build friendships that have lasted for over a decade – and are still going strong to this day!

At PSU Summer Camp, kids have fun while developing as a soccer player and athlete in general.

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Kents Hill Sports Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: tahoma, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;A premier 3 week overnight sports camp, providing girls ages 8-15 an opportunity to excel in the sport of their choice, plus all the activities, spirit, &amp;amp; values of a traditional summer camp. &amp;nbsp;Girls will select a major (ice hockey, field hockey, soccer, basketball, dance)&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Tahoma;&quot;&gt;which they will participate in and receive a high level of instruction in each day.&amp;nbsp; They will then choose all of the other activities they would like to try, which will round out their weekly schedule. We also have fun special events, cookouts, campfires, carnival, out of camp trips, and color war to end the session.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Mark Morris Summer Dance Camps

&lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin: 0px; line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Fill your summer with dance, music, and art! The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center&amp;rsquo;s multi-disciplinary camps for all levels provide a full day of activities from dance with live music to visual art. Students will explore a variety of dance styles and techniques, including ballet, modern, hip-hop, jazz, African, and more. Campers will also learn about Mark Morris&amp;rsquo;s choreography and use concepts to create their own dances.&amp;nbsp;Summer camps are for children ages 6 to 12. Teen workshops are offered for teens ages 13 to 18.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin: 0px; line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin: 0px; line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center, located in the heart of the Brooklyn Cultural District, is affiliated with the world-renowned Mark Morris Dance Group.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-c6f61b6b-7fff-a6ca-680e-4a00b4f96c17&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;Click&amp;nbsp;&lt;a title=&quot;https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/the-school/dance-camps/summer-camps/?utm_source=BK_Family&amp;amp;utm_medium=Online_camp_guide&amp;amp;utm_campaign=2022&quot; href=&quot;https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/the-school/dance-camps/summer-camps/?utm_source=BK_Family&amp;amp;utm_medium=Online_camp_guide&amp;amp;utm_campaign=2022&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/the-school/dance-camps/summer-camps/?utm_source%3DBK_Family%26utm_medium%3DOnline_camp_guide%26utm_campaign%3D2022&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1640130755643000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw0q9f6xU93Ga6SFvt9_fQT6&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;for more information and to register, or email&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:[email protected]&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;[email protected]&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/div&gt;

Camp Woodward

&lt;p&gt;For those who live action sports, a week at Woodward West is beyond anything they&amp;rsquo;ve ever imagined. With an over 50-year legacy of teaching athletes balance and agility, Woodward knows what it takes to learn and be the best in the sports kids love. That is why we&amp;rsquo;ve built the most innovative parks, with features and training tools that help reduce injury and give kids a safe space to progress in the sports they love. &amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;11 weeks of summer camp offered in 2024 will feature the following programs:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Skateboarding&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Scooter riding&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- BMX freestyle biking&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- BMX racing&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Parkour&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Roller skating&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Multisport&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The multisport program is a great place where kids can get a taste of all the action sports and discover their true passion!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Woodward instruction and parks are built for progression, while recreational activities guarantee campers never have a dull moment. There are also pro athletes and Olympians in attendance each week who teach and hang with campers all week long.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;There&amp;rsquo;s no place like it. Join us this summer!&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family March 2024

Related Articles