Hudson River Park Announces 2022 Events Season!

Summer is right around the corner and everyone is patiently waiting to take part in the many fun activities that occur during the season in NYC. After tackling two years in a pandemic, Hudson River Park has made the anticipation of summer even bigger by announcing their amazing line up!

This year will be one of the busiest and most jam-packed calendar that this park has ever had, with over 260 events planned that families will love going to. This will also be the first time in two years that all of the events will be fully in person.

The upgraded lineup of events is all thanks to the increased dedicated funding support for public programming from Hudson River Park Friends. Frequent visitors of the park will be seeing events that have been around for years such as the Blues BBQ Festival and the Dance in HRPK, while also getting some new options like Tide Deck tours, science programs, and a wide range of fitness classes.

“Being able to welcome New Yorkers back to the Park for our biggest-ever summer lineup and the in-person return of some of our most cherished events is an opportunity we are all treasuring this year.” said Noreen Doyle, President and CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust.

Aside from the events that are scheduled, New Yorkers can visit the park and enjoy the many activities and experiences that they offer everyday like their recently opened Pier 57 as well as their many public spaces.

To get the full scoop about different events happening this Spring and Summer, a full list can be found on the Hudson River Park website.

