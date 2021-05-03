There are tons of awesome things to do this weekend in NYC! Make sure to head over to Luna Park to hop on the rides, test out your mini golf skills, or grab brunch to celebrate Mother’s Day!

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 7- 9

Go for Mother’s Day Brunch

Citywide | Details

Whether you are a mom or celebrating one in your life, a delicious brunch is always a good idea on Mother’s Day! If you’re in the mood for eggs and bacon or fish and pasta, brunch is the perfect meal to give everyone what they want. Between managing the kids at home while remote learning and keeping everything in balance — it’s time for us moms to have a special day. You can enjoy your Mother’s Day brunch at one of these incredible locations found around NYC, or we also included options to order in so you can celebrate anywhere.

Hop on the Rides at Coney Island Amusement Parks

Luna Park in Coney Island | Details

It wouldn’t be spring without Coney Island, and lucky for us, Governor Cuomo announced that amusement parks can open at 33% capacity starting April 9! Temperature checks and pre-purchased tickets will definitely be in effect, so make sure you check in on availability ahead of time. Have you missed Deno’s Wonder Wheel and Luna Park as much as we have? Then head on over for a day of fun and games on Coney Island.

KAWS: WHAT PARTY at the Brooklyn Museum

Wednesdays – Sundays, 11 am – 6 pm, Feb. 26 through Sept. 5 | Details

Brooklyn-based artist, KAWS, has bridged the worlds of art, pop culture and commerce for 25 years. KAWS: WHAT PARTY is featuring more than 100 works of his, ranging from graffiti to furniture. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails

In and Near NYC | 1-3 miles | Details

With Spring rolling back around, it might be time to take advantage of the generous change in weather and checkout some easy New York hiking trails. So take a trip with your family at these easy and kid-friendly hiking trails ranging from 1-3 miles. Check out the our full list of easy, kid-friendly hiking trails!

2900 Southern Boulevard | April 10-October 31 | Details

The New York Botanical Gardens is opening a new exhibit honoring the great artwork of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama whose connection with nature has created beautiful pieces. You can enjoy both indoor and outdoor aspects of the gardens while connecting with the natural world around you. Your kids will be absorbed in the colorful shapes and designs from this incredible artist, and it’s one of the limited spring pop ups you won’t ever forget. You can read about the exhibit more in our article, The Beautiful New Kusama Exhibit is Opening in New York

Mini Golf Courses

Citywide

As the weather gets warmer, it’s important to enjoy outdoor activities like mini golf courses with your kids to keep them outside and active. Mini golf is a great experience that people can enjoy at any age and any skill level. These courses are a great opportunity for fun with your whole family to connect and spend time together while having a great time.

Roberta’s at Domino Park

Domino Park and One South First | Details

Roberta’s just opened in Domino Park! To celebrate this momentous and tasty accomplishment they’re debuting Ursula’s Parade pizza (littleneck clams, mozzarella, parmigiano, cream, calabrian chili). This filling masterpiece will only be available at the new Domino Park location so come and get it while it’s hot.

Treat Yourself at the Sour Patch Kids Store

665 Broadway, New York, NY 10012 | Details

Looking for a sugar rush? Well nobody does sugar like the Sour Patch Kids Store in Greenwich Village. Wall to wall, you’ll find sweet and sour treats that are sure to make any little one excited. There’s even a Sweets Bar that whips up creations like milkshakes, over-the-top ice cream cones, sweet and sour cotton candy, and more — all Sour Patch Kids-inspired, of course. Make your spring extra sweet this year! Open daily, 12-8 pm. 665 Broadway, New York, NY 10012.