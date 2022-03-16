How to Protect Kids from Lice

Now that kids are back to in-person schooling and getting ready to attend summer camp this year, parent are now back to worrying about protecting their kids from lice. Along with prevention methods and tips you can follow, there are also certain products that you can purchase that will hopefully keep those little bugs away so your kids can enjoy their much needed time with friends!

Preventative Measures

According to the CDC, lice is most commonly spread from head to head contact and in some instances, can spread through shared clothing or items that lice have fallen on to. The CDC also offers a few suggestions on how to prevent the spread of lice from kid to kid:

Avoid head to head contact while taking part in activities

Do not share article of clothing with others, such as hats, coats or uniforms

Do not share combs/brushes or towels with others

Don’t lay on couches, beds, pillows or other related surfaces that have been recently contacted

Make sure to clean clothing or bedding of a lice infested person with hot water before next usage

It is also recommended that when you are sending your kids to school, camp or other places where they will be in contact with numerous others, that you continue to check your kids’ heads. Lice will typically be found on the back of the neck and behind the ears.

Products to Help Combat or Prevent Lice

If you are a parent that would like to take the extra step in protecting your kids from lice, or are trying to find products to help treat it, these are some great options to have on hand.

This shampoo and conditioner treatment has been proven to help your kids get rid of the pesky lice in their hair. Take the product and apply it to your kids dry hair, then use the nit comb to remove any lice or eggs. Make sure to do the same steps again with the second treatment 7-10 days after the first. $18.31

This treatment kit is pesticide-free and is the perfect product to try on your toddlers. After completing 3 easy steps, your kids will be ready to take on the day and won’t have to worry about spreading lice to their friends! $34.95

If you are looking for a prevention that you could use on your kids everyday, try out the Fairy Tales Conditioning Spray! This spray is paraben free and sulfate free so you don’t have to worry about damaging your little one’s hair and it is made of organic rosemary, citronella, tea tree, and geranium oils. $11.95

The SoCozy Boo! Spray is sure to scare all of the little lice away so your kids can enjoy quality time with their friends! Not only is the spray made with natural and powerful repellents such as rosemary and peppermint oil, but it is also made with keratin so your kids hair will be both protected and strengthened. $11.36

The LiceLogic Clear & Free Shampoo will help you kill the lice and eggs in your kids hair on contact and is one of the leading non-toxic lice shampoos. It is gentle on the hair and scalp and has about 16 treatments in a bottle, so you can have it stored away for multiple uses. $34