What to Pack for Summer Day Camp
Summer day camp can be long days with many places to see and things to do, here are 10 essentials you can send your kid off with for their fun day at camp.
School is almost out, and then it is off to Summer day camp for many of our kids. New York city camps go big when it comes to camp activities. The sun is shining, the hot weather and the kids need to be kept busy. Kids are off to learn, make new friends, and have fun in what is the busiest time in our city. We know camps, and we know what needs to be packed. Here are our top 10 essentials to pack for your kids summer fun at day camp.
PlanetBox Lunch Box Kits
After an intense soccer scrimmage or game of tag, your children will be excited to head to lunch and take a bite of their delicious jelly sandwich. In an outdoor day camp, there often isn’t a cool place to keep a lunchbox, except in the shade (which in the heat of July and August, we know, is still pretty warm). Keep your kids’ lunch refreshing with this PlanetBox Lunchbox Kit! While you could buy the stainless steel lunch box, PlanetBox offers kits that come with a bag to keep your kids’ food cool and a water bottle. We love the Shuttle Best Seller Kits, which feature the Shuttle style lunch box with two compartments. Pack the sandwich in one and fruit or goldfish in the other. The Shuttle lunch box is also the lightest of the three styles, so it’s perfect for all ages to carry. Let’s not forget the (arguably) best part- customizable magnets are included! There are over 13 magnet designs, so have fun choosing your favorite. The PlanetBox Lunch Box Kits have all that your children need to thrive each day at camp. $40-60, planetbox.com
Mabels Labels
Many New York day camps have museum, beach, and pool day excursions on the agenda. While fun for the kids, it means easy for footwear, backpacks, and even shoes to get lost in the shuffle. So not fun for mom. Spend less time at the lost & found table and label all your kid’s essentials. A tag with an adhesive that can also be thrown in the washer and dryer is most ideal for kid wear and tear. Mabel’s Labels offers packets designed especially for campers. With packages ranging from $9.99 to $20, you can purchase enough to label all items of summer clothing, backpacks, lunch boxes-basically anything you wish not to lose! $9.99 to $20, Mabel’s Labels
Rosemary Repel Lice Prevention Products
Lice — eeck. We know but stay with us. It is a myth that lice only happens during winter when hats are exchanged, and school is in session. Anytime you have huge groups of kids, there is a chance of a lice break. Take preventative measures by shampooing with a lice shampoo or spritzing with a daily preventative spray. We like Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Lice Prevention products, as we have personally found the products to be effective in repelling lice. $12.95 to $49.95, Fairytaleshaircare.com
Kanken Kids- Fjällräven Backpack
Fjällräven is revolutionizing backpacks, and they’re taking us all along for the ride. Created to prevent back problems among Swedish school children, the brand now ships internationally. The Kanken Kids backpack has shoulder and chest straps that are designed specifically for children. The support that the bag provides allows children to pack all that they want in their backpack — lunch box, water bottle, sunscreen, and even their favorite stuffed animal — without feeling the weight on their back or shoulders. The material is also a lightweight Vinylon F fabric that prevents dirt and wetness from getting inside. These backpacks are made for the outdoors, so whether your kids leave the bag near the pool or on the ground in the dirt, you can be sure that the contents will stay safe! $70, fjallraven.us
TSLA Boys & Girls UPF 50+ Rashguard Top
If your child tends to burn quickly, a rash guard is an essential piece to pack for camp swim days. A rashguard is a bit of extra insurance that will help in sun protection. We recommend purchasing a rashguard with a high UPF. A high rating in ultraviolet (UV) protection means how effective the piece will block the sun’s radiation. This TSLA rashguard is made with a blend of 80% polyester and Polyurethane 12%. It is quick drying, which is great for kids when jumping in and out of the pool all day. $ 9.98 to $11.98, amazon
Athletico Mesh Swim Bag
If your kids’ day camp involves anything with water — swimming in the pool, kayaking on the lake, or the classic, backyard style water games — then a swim bag is a must. This Athletico Mesh Swim Bag is not only lightweight with adjustable straps, but it has separate wet and dry compartments. Kids can put their wet bathing suit or towel in one compartment without getting their set of extra clothes wet. The fabric also resists water absorption, so even if your kids put that wet swimsuit in, the bag won’t feel wet on the outside. The swim bag comes in a variety of colors, and it is super affordable, so if the price of all the summer camps and activities is adding up, there are no added worries with this purchase! $14.99, amazon.com
PackIt Freezable Classic Lunch Box
A lunch bag cooler is a must for summer camp. Not all camps provide refrigeration. If lunch is not part of the program, you are going to want their lunch to stay fresh. A re-useable lunch bags keep food airtight and are easy to open, suitable for small fingers. We are huge fans of the PackIt Freezable Lunch Box. The box has freezable gel packs built into it, so no ice packs to forget to freeze just throw the entire box into the freezer the night before. $21.50, packit.com
TickTalk 3 Unlocked 4G Universal Kids Smart Watch Phone with GPS Tracker
When our kids are younger, we tend to get school updates on their daily activities. Sweet Instagram posts on their day at the waterpark, stories of a class visit to the MOMA (New York kids!) As they get older, these updates become fewer and far between. The TickTalk 3 smartwatch is a cool gadget option for your kid when a cell phone is not going to happen (yet). Helpful features such as instant messaging, photo sharing, 2-way text messages, and voice messages are an excellent way to keep in touch with your child through the summer day. A smartwatch isn’t a babysitter. It is a helpful tool for when your not afraid to admit that a little helicopter parenting is your jam. $179.99, amazon.com
Badger Balm Anti-Bug Sunscreen SPF 34
There is a lot of ‘stuff ‘ to pack when sending kids off to day camp. Sunscreen and bug repellant is a daily must that most of us parents check twice to assure it’s in the camp bag. Perfect if camp means going to the park, beach or pretty much anywhere outdoors. This double-duty broad sunscreen and repellant is made of natural minerals and includes essential oils that offer natural protection. $14.55, grovecollaborative.com
Drink in the Box Eco-Friendly Reusable Drink and Juice Box Container
An alternative to daily (and sugary) juice-boxes. Whether you control your kid’s sugar count by sending them off with a diluted juice drink or you are looking to being more eco-conscious this box is a win-win. $11.99, amazon