What to Pack for Summer Day Camp

PlanetBox Lunch Box Kits

After an intense soccer scrimmage or game of tag, your children will be excited to head to lunch and take a bite of their delicious jelly sandwich. In an outdoor day camp, there often isn’t a cool place to keep a lunchbox, except in the shade (which in the heat of July and August, we know, is still pretty warm). Keep your kids’ lunch refreshing with this PlanetBox Lunchbox Kit! While you could buy the stainless steel lunch box, PlanetBox offers kits that come with a bag to keep your kids’ food cool and a water bottle. We love the Shuttle Best Seller Kits, which feature the Shuttle style lunch box with two compartments. Pack the sandwich in one and fruit or goldfish in the other. The Shuttle lunch box is also the lightest of the three styles, so it’s perfect for all ages to carry. Let’s not forget the (arguably) best part- customizable magnets are included! There are over 13 magnet designs, so have fun choosing your favorite. The PlanetBox Lunch Box Kits have all that your children need to thrive each day at camp. $40-60, planetbox.com