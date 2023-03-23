25 Spring Bucket List for NYC Families

Spring brings a little step to us New Yorkers. It is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors such as strolling on one of our majestic bridges or heading indoors and visiting one of New York’s many iconic cultural institutions. The best part is you can mix it up with some of the many free things New York has to offer-Happy Spring!

1. Spend a morning at the New York Botanical Garden and roam the outdoor gardens and collections, including the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden for *Free* on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

2. Head to Goshen, NY and enjoy the Spring season of Legoland New York, now a Certified Autism Center.

3. Long Island City, Queens is home to MoMA PS1’s where you’ll find current exhibitions, performances, events and more. Admission is FREE for all New York residents and suggested $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.

4. Spend the day enjoying exhibitions, immersive experience, butterflies and more at the new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation new exhibition. Opening this Spring, check website.

5. Enjoy Long Island’s Vanderbilt Museum in Long Island and enjoy the estate exploring the Memorial Wing, Habitat Wing, Nursery Wing and Hall of Fishes.

6. Not traveling to another country anytime soon? Not a problem, head to The Met Cloisters in Fort Tryon Park with a gorgeous view of the Hudson River. You’ll be captivated by medieval art, renaissance Europe and more at this beautiful museum.

7. Check out the Cherry Blossoms throughout the city in spots such as Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Riverside Park, Central Park, and the famous New York Botanical Garden Cherry Blossoms Tree.

8. Head to the Top of the Rock, where even the most seasoned New Yorker will be in awe of the views.

9. Walk over to Gansevoort Street and Washington Street, and enjoy a free Highline tour. Visit site for days and hours.

10. Swap those ice skates for roller skates when Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace takes over The Rink at Rockefeller Center for the warmer months.

11. Go bird watching in New York- we show and share what birds you may see in this issue!

12. Jump on a ferry for the full New York experience and head to Brooklyn Bridge Park -don’t forget to visit Jane’s Carousel, have a picnic, and take a selfie with the bridge as a background.

13. Head to Coney Island for a wild day! See live sharks at the New York Aquarium and stop to ride the Cyclone on your way home.

14. Tour real Naval ships and meet our country’s Armed Forces members during Fleet Week, which kicks off just before Memorial Day Weekend.

15. Travel to the islands! And by “islands,” we mean Roosevelt Island, Governors Island, and Little Island. Have a barbeque at Lighthouse Park on Roosevelt Island, visit The Yard for unique unstructured play on Governors Island, and see the flowers in bloom on Little Island.

16. New York has the best ice cream ( we love Oddfellows Ice Cream and Mikey Loves Ice Cream to name a few); grab a scoop and enjoy the city.

17. Walk through the streets of DUMBO and discover the diverse art. From the famed DUMBO Walls to the stained glass Watertower sculpture on top of 20 Jay Street, there is something to discover at almost every turn.

18. Spend the day at Books of Wonder at 18 W.18th St with the most exquisite and curated children’s books

19. Enjoy one of the unique carousels in New York of fiberglass fish illuminated with color-changing LED light fixtures. The SeaGlass carousel is at the Battery Conservancy, located at the park’s southern end.

20. Go wild at the Bronx Zoo when you visit with animals from around the world! Plus, take in unparalleled views of the park when you add the Nature Trek to your visit filled with wooden bridges and tunnels to cross.

21. Whether you live near or make a day trip of it, head to Shadmoor State Park in Montauk features a vast ocean, hiking trails, birdwatching-pack a picnic and enjoy.

22. Spend the day at Far Rockaway Beach and enjoy the boardwalk; bring your skater (and safety gear)- enjoy the 15,700 square feet concrete park of stairs, rails, ledges and more.

23. Visit waterfalls in Central Park-there are five in total and you can find them in the Ravine, which is the stream valley section of the North Woods.