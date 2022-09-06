The 8 Best Lice Products for Kids in 2022

Head lice infestations happen especially when the weather is cooler and hats and whatnots start being shared. Now with a new school year here it may be clever to have some products tucked away in the bathroom cabinet. For one day, your kids are playing with their friends on the playground and the next day you notice them scratching at their scalps. Discovering that your children have head lice is never fun, but luckily there are some great products out there that will help you get your kids back to doing the things they love in no time. If you are new to Lice outbreaks check out the CDC for a thorough guide on Lice treatment.

Check out the list we’ve compiled below featuring eight of the best lice removal products for kids in 2022!

Available on Amazon and in select stores and pharmacies like Walmart or CVS, this shampoo is a highly-rated option for lice removal treatment. Apply RID Lice Killing Shampoo to dry hair for the best results. This shampoo includes a nit comb to use after rinsing and it is instructed to repeat with a second treatment 7 to 10 days later. The product is recommended for use on children ages two or older.

For a more cost-effective option, Nix Ultra Lice and Nits Treatment is ideal. Nix Ultra Lice and Nits is a 2-in-1 solution safe to use on children two years of age and older. A removal comb is included in this kit as well. Nix also carries other prevention products worth checking out, like a lice killing spray for household items such as furniture.

LiceMD Head Lice Treatment Kit stands out because it is non-toxic, odorless and yields quick results. LiceMD’s kit comes as a gel and, like some of the other products on this list, also has a comb included. What makes this product extra special is how it ensures prevention from further infestations in the future.

If you’re just searching for a comb, we recommend the Nit Free Terminator Lice Comb. This comb is made from durable stainless steel and contains anti-slip bands on the handle. Your hair and scalp will be protected when you use this comb because of its microscopically-rounded teeth.

If you’re looking for the best naturally-sourced product to prevent head infestations, Babo Botanicals Lice Repel Rosemary and Tea Tree Shampoo is for you! As stated on their website, “Formulas contain repellent oils of Rosemary, Tea Tree and Mint.” This shampoo smooths and softens hair and scalp all while working as a repellent.

For those wanting a spray, Tech Labs Licefree Spray is worth looking into. In this spray, sodium chloride is the main ingredient instead of harsh chemicals and pesticides. All you have to do when applying this product is hold the bottle 4-6 inches away and saturate the entire scalp. Just make sure to start with hair that’s dry instead of wet!

Another great option for treatment is Lice Shield Shampoo and Conditioner. This 2-in-1 is powered by a blend of five essential oils. It is recommended that you use this product on your child after treating them with RID or Nix.

Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Lice Shampoo and Conditioner is another effective natural repellant. This shampoo and conditioner contain natural herbs and plant extracts. It is also sulfate free, paraben free, phthalate free, gluten free, soy free, dairy free and nut-free with no harsh chemicals or toxins.