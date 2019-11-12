The Best Holiday Markets to Visit in New York

The holiday season is right around the corner. Instead of going to the same old shops, find unique gifts and have new experiences at one of the many holiday markets in New York. Some markets have over 100 vendors so you’ll have options on top of options on where to get your holiday shopping done. You can’t forget the warm drinks and amazing food that’s practically a requirement for holiday markets in New York.

Manhattan

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park – Midtown

Behind the New York Public Library, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues, 212-768-4242

Bryant Park is a great destination no matter what time of the year it is. During the holiday season, it’s especially stunning because it’s transformed into a winter wonderland. Right next to the New York Public Library, their European inspired open-air market houses over 175 vendors and food stalls. It brings treats and items from all over the world. In addition, shoppers can expect to have their pick of clothes, jewelry, toys, food and so much more. If you’re finished shopping for the day, you can go ice skating. Getting on the ice is free but skate rentals cost about $20.

The market runs through January 5, 2020. From Monday to Friday, it’s open from 11 am to 8 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, it’s open from 10 am to 8 pm

Grand Holiday Bazaar – Upper West Side

100 West 77th Street

This holiday market is worth more than one visit. It’s the only market that is both indoors and outdoors and has rotating merchants so you can see something new every time. With over 150 independent local artisans and vendors, you’ll have a lot of options to choose from. This market is full of unique handmade holiday decorations and items, candles, skincare, fashion, handmade jewelry and furniture, rare antiques, and much more. That doesn’t include delicious foods and sweet treats. Furthermore, not only would you be supporting local business, but 100% of Grand Bazaar NYC’s profits are donated to four local public schools benefiting over 2,000 children.

It’s open almost every Sunday in December from 10 am to 5:30 pm

Grand Central Holiday Fair – Midtown Manhattan

89 E 42nd Street, 212-340-2583

Not only is this market beautiful but it is also one of the longest-running indoor holiday markets in the city. The Holiday Fair Committee spends all year looking for vendors that have unique American-made and handmade products — usually with locally sourced materials or a socially conscious model. It features around 40 talented artisans that will be selling all sorts of goods for about six weeks. You can expect to see clothes, artwork, accessories, toys, and home goods. The various price points make sure that there’s something for everyone’s budget.

It’s open every day until December 24th. From Monday to Friday, it’s open from 10 am to 8 pm. On Saturday, it’s open from 10 am to 7 pm. On Sunday, it’s from 11 am to 6 pm.

Union Square Holiday Market – Union Square

E 14th Street

This holiday market is another must-visit for an array of great locally made gifts. Each year, it attracts millions of people to do their holiday shopping. With an upgraded look, the fair has new sections like Little Brooklyn and Urbanspace Provisions, a Warming Station and Lounge Presented by Citi, a Kid’s Arts Studio by their partners at CMA and Citi, live music, and more. It’s a place that native New Yorkers and tourists alike can enjoy.

The market starts on November 21st and ends on December 24th. From Monday to Friday, it’s open from 11 am to 8 pm. On Saturday, from 10 am to 8 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Deck The Halls Holiday Market – Seaport

Seaport District NYC

This makes the second annual Deck the Stalls event. It’s a multi-cultural market that celebrates the holiday season. Visitors can enjoy shopping for gifts, eating locally made food, plus multi-cultural performances and live music. Guests can see a Chinese Lion dance, explore vendors and much more. It’s free and perfect for all ages.

This event is on December 8th from 11 am to 5 pm.

Columbus Circle Holiday Market – Midtown

Columbus Circle and Central Park S

The Columbus Circle Holiday Market is internationally known as one of the most elegant and beautiful places for holiday shopping. Located at the entrance to Central Park, at 59th street and Central Park West, visitors lose themselves in glittering aisles of art, jewelry, home goods and delicious eats from local artisans and designers. Now in its 15th year, the market is the perfect place to do all your holiday shopping while soaking in the splendor of winter in New York City.

It opens on December 4th and runs through December 24th. From Monday to Friday and Saturday, you can visit from 10 am to 8 pm. On Sunday, it’s open from 10 am to 7 pm.

Brooklyn

Holiday Handmade Cavalcade – Brooklyn Heights

128 Pierrepont Street

This market features a great selection of handmade items from independent artisans all based in the NYC metro area. All of the vendors are members of the NY Handmade Collective. This collective is a nonprofit group of regional artisans that are dedicated to educating the community, mentorship, market opportunities, and small business development. This year, the event is happening at two different venues — the first in Brooklyn and the other in Chelsea.

This is happening on December 7th to 8th.

Renegade Craft Fair – Greenpoint

79 Franklin Street

Renegade Brooklyn is a cozy winter marketplace right in the heart of Greenpoint at the Brooklyn Expo Center. You can get yourself a warm holiday cocktail while browsing through over 230 vendors. There will be a DJ providing holiday tunes, an abundance of food to snack on and a ton of interactive features.

This is only on December 21st and the 22nd from 11 am to 5 pm

Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar – Gowanus

501 Union Street

The Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar is presented by Cut & Crafted, formerly Brooklyn Makers. They have a focus on promoting local artists and creators. This year’s event will be chock full of one-of-a-kind handmade goods, appetizing food and drinks, music, craft activities and more. It’s guaranteed to be a fun time for the whole family.

It’s on Sundays, December 1st, 8th, and 15th.

Brooklyn Flea Winter Market + Smorgasburg – Greenpoint

25 Kent Ave

Smorgasburg has a wide array of truly delightful foods and the flea has sellers from all over New York. This holiday market is held in an outdoor setting but still manages to be cozy. Additionally, there are about 100 vendors so something is guaranteed to catch your eye.

This is held every Saturday and Sunday, November through March from 10 am to 6 pm.

CaribBeing – Downtown Brooklyn

300 Ashland Place



Join CaribBeing for their third exciting Caribbean Holiday Market at The Plaza in Downtown Brooklyn. Shop handcrafted and one-of-a-kind items from exquisite Carribean makers and artisans that offer food, beauty, and jewelry. There will also be weekly “meet the makers” events and food samplings, so don’t miss out!

December 4 – December 29, Wednesdays – Sundays 11 am-8 pm; Monday, December 23 11 am-8 pm; Tuesday, December 24, 11 am-4 pm; Closed Christmas Day

Queens

Astoria Market – Astoria

29-19 24th Avenue

This holiday market is full of all sorts of goods from baked desserts and vintage items. The market is based out of the Main Hall of the well known Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden. This has become a popular spot for Queens-based artists to sell their work locally.

The holiday market is on December 1st, 8th, and 15th.

Flushing Town Hall Holiday Market – Flushing

137-35 Northern Boulevard

Artists from the Queens area will be set up to sell their goods in this market gallery. It will include painting, handmade jewelry, ceramics, clothes, paper goods, greeting cards, and more.

This event is on December 8th from 1 pm to 5 pm.