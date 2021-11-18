Holiday Lights at The Bronx Zoo is Back, and it’s Bigger, Better, and Brighter than Ever!

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by the Bronx Zoo. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

The holidays are finally here, which means that the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights is back! So get ready for you and your family to make memories that will last a lifetime with more lights, more lanterns, and more joy at this year’s Holiday Lights.

Watch your family’s eyes light up as they walk through an immersive winter wonderland of over 260 wildlife lanterns that represent more than 66 animal and plant species. Lanterns are spread across five outdoor trails throughout the zoo—Africa, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Ocean, connecting visitors to the real wildlife and wild places that Wildlife Conservation Society staff works to protect through their field programs around the world and in their zoos and aquarium in New York. Plus, discover the brand new Forest of Color, featuring 21 larger-than-life lanterns of species that sport some of the brightest colors on Earth.

Take in the fresh air as you enjoy over 12 acres of Holiday Lights outdoor festivities on the beautiful grounds of the Bronx Zoo. And when it snows, see how the park transforms into a beautiful winter wonderland.

Taste delicious seasonal treats like s’mores, hot cocoa, and zeppoles as you stroll through the park. This year, the number of fire pits has increased, and new premium toppings are now available that you can add for an extra delicious treat.

Feel the excitement as you and your family enjoy thrilling entertainment including ice sculpting competitions, immersive light displays, kid’s favorite holiday train, amazing animal-themed stilt walkers, and so much more.

Hear the joy and laughter of your family creating a memorable holiday tradition as you experience the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights. And let the sounds of classic holiday music bring back some of your fondest memories of holiday cheer.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so come and make memories you and your family will never forget at the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights. Reserve tickets now for your preferred date and time, as capacities are in place. Holiday Lights runs from November 19th through January 9th, on select dates only. The Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights is presented by Con Edison.

Get an exclusive 15% discount offer for Holiday Lights tickets with promo code NYFAMILY.

