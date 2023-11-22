New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Things To Do

Holiday Light Shows Around New York 2023

Holiday season in NYC is almost here! There’s no shortage of holiday light displays to check out all over New York. Whether you’re looking to take a little road trip or find something right in your backyard, New York is home to some of the best holiday light displays around. Here are some of the best spots to check out this year!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

NYC

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx
Nov. 17-Jan. 7, See website for complete schedule
All ages
Tickets start $26.95; free for children 2 and younger.

During the evenings, the Bronx Zoo comes to life with holiday cheer as immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle across the zoo. Explore 6 lantern trails (Africa, Asia, Forest of Color, Latin America, North America, Ocean), featuring nearly 400 lanterns representing almost 100 animal and plant species.

Enjoy NEW immersive light experiences, designed for kids of all ages to interact with and play. Favorite entertainment returns including the kid’s holiday train, ice carving demonstrations, illuminated performers, Wildlife Theater, and seasonal treats including roasted s’mores and hot cocoa. 

Lightscape

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Nov. 17-Jan. 1, 4:30 pm, see website for exact dates
All ages
$17-$39

This after-dark, illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn with brand new works of art and promises an even more immersive and magical experience for visitors of all ages. Explore the beauty of the Garden under moonlight while enjoying seasonal treats and festive music. 

NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Queens County Farm Museum, 75-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks
Nov. 17-Jan. 7, Fridays – Sundays, 5 – 9 pm.
All ages
Tickets start at $17.99 for children and $21.99 for adults.

See the Queens County Farm Museum transformed into a spectacular world of light featuring more than 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns and lights creating an unforgettable experience for all.

Visitors will also be able to ride illuminated swings, seesaws and other interactive attractions, creating fun photo moments for friends and family, as well as enjoy refreshments on site.

Luminaries

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, Battery Park City
Nov. 24-Jan. 1, Daily, 8am-10pm
All ages
Free

You’re invited to interact with a mesmerizing display of 640 lanterns that dance in a symphony of colors and intensity, composing a breathtaking spectacle above the Winter Garden. 

NYBG GLOW: An Outdoor Color & Light Experience

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd. Bronx
Nov. 24-Jan. 13, see website for complete schedule
All ages
$54; $39 ages 2-12.

Discover the beauty of NYBG’s landscape and historic buildings after dark, breathtakingly illuminated. During these special evenings, the Garden’s iconic sights and buildings, including the Haupt Conservatory and the LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building, become dramatic, glittering canvases.

Thousands of dazzling, energy-efficient choreographed lights and sound along with picture-perfect installations create a spectacle not to be missed. While you’re exploring, enjoy drinks and light bites for purchase at one of NYBG’s outdoor bars or the Bronx Night Market Holiday Pop-Up. 

Long Island

LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival

Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd, East Meadow, New York
Nov. 9-Jan. 7, Thursdays – Mondays, 4:30 – 9:30 pm.
All ages
$22-$36; FREE entry for children ages 3 and under.

The magical “Wonder Journey” theme of this year’s LuminoCity festival promises to create unforgettable memories for families and friends through 53 experiences that celebrate the holiday season and more including the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland, an Underwater Oasis featuring a collaboration with the Long Island Children’s Museum, and more. 

Magic of Lights

Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy. Wantagh
Nov. 17-Dec. 30, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 – 11 pm, Sundays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $20 per standard vehicle.

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort and safety of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of Long Island’s favorite holiday tradition.

The Holiday Light Show

Splish Splash Waterpark, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton
Nov. 17 – Dec. 31, see website for complete schedule
All ages
$20-$25 per car

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show™ is back for its 6th season! Featuring hundreds of dazzling, never-before-seen holiday themed displays to delight the entire family.

Pack a favorite snack and beverage, bundle up in the warmth of your car and tune your radio to enjoy the synced light performance as you travel the 1 mile route through the Riverhead Holiday Light Show™!

2023 Holiday Illuminations

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main Street, Smithtown
Nov. 24-Dec. 31, Fridays – Sundays, 5:30 – 9 pm and Dec. 25-28, 5:30 – 9 pm
All ages
$12-$22

Step into a world of holiday wonder that will ignite the spirit of the season. At the heart of the event will be a magnificent 55-foot Christmas tree that will stand tall, covered in shimmering lights and ornaments.

Be sure to bring your wish list, as Santa himself will be making a special appearance in his enchanting workshop, ready to hear your holiday dreams and pose for cherished photographs. Capture the joy of the season with your loved ones against the backdrop of this stunning tree.

The air will be filled with the sweet sounds of the season as live musical performances bring melodies of joy to your ears.

From classic carols to contemporary holiday tunes, the atmosphere will be set for you to sing along, dance, and revel in the festive spirit. As the sun sets and darkness falls, enjoy a breathtaking lighting ceremony.

Girl Scout of Suffolk County’s Holiday Light Show

Southaven County Park, 761 Victory Ave., Yaphank
Nov. 25-Dec. 30, Tuesdays – Sundays, 5 – 8:30 pm
All ages
$15
Purchase tickets in advance

See the lights up close as you walk through over 1/4 mile trail—4x bigger than last year—filled with displays (some designed by Girl Scouts). Take photos at special areas, like at the giant Christmas tree.

Hang out at the Chill Zone to warm up by the multiple fire pits, enjoy giant lawn games, like Jenga, and don’t forget to visit Santa for a photo! 

2023 Holiday Light Spectacular

Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville
Dec. 2-17, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 – 9 pm, Sundays, 5 – 8 pm
All ages
$10; $8 for seniors, veterans and children under 12; children 3 and under are free
Tickets must be purchased in advance. 

The annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular is an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site.

Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with Santa in his workshop. 

New Jersey

Let It Glow a Holiday Lantern Spectacular 2023

Bergen County Zoo, 216 Forest Ave., Paramus
Nov. 9-Jan. 14, see website for complete schedule
All ages
$18; $9 ages 3-17

Enjoy a walk throughout the Zoo with larger than life lanterns of animals and nature. 

Holiday Lights Spectacular

Essex County Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. West Orange, NJ
Nov. 17-Dec. 31, see website for complete schedule
All ages
Free admission; donations recommended

Take a winter stroll through the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo this holiday season under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters.

The focus is on an evening stroll outdoors through light displays and photo ops with friends and family, featuring some fun seasonal activities such as a s’mores station, Grinch weekend and photos with Santa! 

Orchard of Lights

Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd. Hillsdale
Nov. 22-Dec. 29, see website for complete schedule
All ages
$35 per car

Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant holiday light displays, warm up by the fire pit and enjoy hot cocoa and treats in the retail farm market. Plus, take pictures with Santa, make your own S’mores, and listen to Santa’s singing Reindeer.

Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village

Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta
Nov. 22-Dec. 30, see website for complete schedule
All ages
Tickets start at $29

Enjoy more than two million dazzling lights on a mile-long drive-through course. Be sure to also visit the Christmas Village where your family can take photos with Santa, enjoy live music, check out the S’mores Station and local artisan shops, and more.

Winter WonderLights

Winter WonderLights, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ
Nov. 24-Dec. 31, Daily, 5:30 – 10 pm
All ages
$30 per car

Winter WonderLights drive thru now has over 1.5 million lights animated to some of your favorite holiday tunes.

There are twelve 20’ trees, the 200’ tunnel of lights, a tribute to our first responders and tons of other stunning, larger-than-life holiday themed displays for the entire family – all synchronized to the music playing in your car! 

Celebrate the season’s wonderful holidays (Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali and Kwanzaa). Guests are welcomed to bundle up in their car, bring your snacks/beverages and tune their radio to enjoy the show to give you an incredible experience.

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

