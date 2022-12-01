NYC Holiday Fun December 2022

Cue the hot chocolate, bring on a reindeer or two, and holiday lights for however you celebrate- it’s the holidays, and it is on. We are excited to share the events our amazing partners are holding this month! So dress warmly, remember to take a pic or two and happy holidays!

14th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Workshop

Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses

437 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830

203-869-3418

Until to December 24th, 2022

greenwichreindeerfestival.com

Make it a day trip and head to this joyful event that will feature THREE LIVE REINDEER and PHOTOS WITH SANTA, all benefiting Kids In Crisis. Everyone who has their photo with Santa receives a gift bag.

Holiday Events at Cross County Center

8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers, NY 10704

914-968-9570

crosscountycenter.com

Cross County Center offers an action-packed lineup of holiday events for everyone! Stop by this holiday season and enjoy photos with Santa, a pop-up Ice Skating Rink, Holiday Food Truck Market and the largest Christmas Tree in Westchester that you can walk thru!

Holiday Train Show & NYBG GLOW

The New York Botanical Garden

Now until January 16

nybg.org

Featuring model trains zipping by miniature New York landmarks and dazzling choreographed light and sound installations. Buy Tickets online at nybg.org

Ice Rink at the Seaport

Seaport Square between Piers 16 & 17, 89 South Street, New York, 10038

Through December

theseaport.nyc/ice-rink/

A winter tradition with a downtown twist, the Ice Rink has returned to the Seaport for a season of winter festivities and complimentary skating along the East River. Skyline views continue to set the Ice Rink apart, and this year skaters can also take in the celestial sights of Aurora, an overheard light installation designed by Ithaca Studio.

The Inn at East Hill Farm

Christmas on the Farm Day

Sunday, December 18

603-242-6495

east-hill-farm.com

Bring the whole family to The Inn at East Hill Farm for Christmas on the Farm Sunday, December 18. Activities may include milking, patting the bunnies, pony grooming, arts & crafts, a campfire with s’mores, swimming in the indoor pool, a visit with Santa, and more! A buffet lunch is also included. Reservations are required. Prices for the day are $35 per adult; $25 per child (age 2-15). Overnight accommodations are available upon request.

Ridge Hill on Ice

Town Square

One Ridge Hill Boulevard

Yonkers, NY 10710

ridgehill.com/events/ridge-hill-on-ice

Facebook – fb.me/e/2oiR6en6X

Walk into a winter wonderland and celebrate the holiday season with festive happenings at Ridge Hill! Lace up your skates and take a spin around the brand-new ice-skating rink, Ridge Hill on Ice, through January 29. After showing off your skills on the rink, secure your spot on the Nice List by paying a visit to Santa at Ridge Hill, now through December 24.

Yonkers Downtown Winter Market

Van Der Donck Park, 1 Larkin Plaza, Yonkers NY 10701

December 11th @ 11:00AM – 4:00PM

Free Admission

yonkersdowntown.com/wintermarket

@yonkersdowntown

Yonkers Downtown Presents 2nd Annual Festive, Fun-Filled Winter Market on December 11th! Featuring A FREE Ice-Skating Rink, Mechanical Reindeer, Live Music, Food and Local Artisan Vendors. Yonkers Downtown Waterfront Business Improvement District is inviting everyone to skate (for free!) and shop at the 2nd Annual Winter Market hosted in Downtown Yonkers. Perfectly timed to ring in the holiday season, this festive, one-day special market is taking place on Sunday, December 11th from 11am to 4pm. This fun-filled event is perfect for the whole family, with an ice-skating rink, mechanical reindeer, food and local artisan vendors, and festive live entertainment. The heart of the Winter Market is the wide variety of 30+ local artisan vendors.

Central Park Dance Presents The Nutcracker 2023

Performances at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester

Box Office at 149 Westchester Avenue

December 11th @12:30 & 5:00pm

thecapitoltheatre.com

Featuring Special Guest Artist: Luciana Paris, soloist with American Ballet Theatre, Jose Sebastian, corps with American Ballet Theatre. Online Ticket Sale at thecapitoltheatre.com /

Breakfast with Santa

Queens Center

December 10th ,9 am -11 am

Located at the Applebees restaurant, level 2

Head over to see Old Saint Nick at the Breakfast with Santa event being held in Applebees. There will be a “Make your Own Ornament” Kid Activity, where kids will make their own ornaments and display them on the Applebees Christmas tree for all to see! Reservations are required. Rsvp at eventbrite.com.