NYC Holiday Fun December 2022
Cue the hot chocolate, bring on a reindeer or two, and holiday lights for however you celebrate- it’s the holidays, and it is on. We are excited to share the events our amazing partners are holding this month! So dress warmly, remember to take a pic or two and happy holidays!
14th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Workshop
Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses
437 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-3418
Until to December 24th, 2022
greenwichreindeerfestival.com
Make it a day trip and head to this joyful event that will feature THREE LIVE REINDEER and PHOTOS WITH SANTA, all benefiting Kids In Crisis. Everyone who has their photo with Santa receives a gift bag.
Holiday Events at Cross County Center
8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers, NY 10704
914-968-9570
crosscountycenter.com
Cross County Center offers an action-packed lineup of holiday events for everyone! Stop by this holiday season and enjoy photos with Santa, a pop-up Ice Skating Rink, Holiday Food Truck Market and the largest Christmas Tree in Westchester that you can walk thru!
Holiday Train Show & NYBG GLOW
The New York Botanical Garden
Now until January 16
nybg.org
Featuring model trains zipping by miniature New York landmarks and dazzling choreographed light and sound installations. Buy Tickets online at nybg.org
Ice Rink at the Seaport
Seaport Square between Piers 16 & 17, 89 South Street, New York, 10038
Through December
theseaport.nyc/ice-rink/
A winter tradition with a downtown twist, the Ice Rink has returned to the Seaport for a season of winter festivities and complimentary skating along the East River. Skyline views continue to set the Ice Rink apart, and this year skaters can also take in the celestial sights of Aurora, an overheard light installation designed by Ithaca Studio.
The Inn at East Hill Farm
Christmas on the Farm Day
Sunday, December 18
603-242-6495
east-hill-farm.com
Bring the whole family to The Inn at East Hill Farm for Christmas on the Farm Sunday, December 18. Activities may include milking, patting the bunnies, pony grooming, arts & crafts, a campfire with s’mores, swimming in the indoor pool, a visit with Santa, and more! A buffet lunch is also included. Reservations are required. Prices for the day are $35 per adult; $25 per child (age 2-15). Overnight accommodations are available upon request.
Ridge Hill on Ice
Town Square
One Ridge Hill Boulevard
Yonkers, NY 10710
ridgehill.com/events/ridge-hill-on-ice
Facebook – fb.me/e/2oiR6en6X
Walk into a winter wonderland and celebrate the holiday season with festive happenings at Ridge Hill! Lace up your skates and take a spin around the brand-new ice-skating rink, Ridge Hill on Ice, through January 29. After showing off your skills on the rink, secure your spot on the Nice List by paying a visit to Santa at Ridge Hill, now through December 24.
Yonkers Downtown Winter Market
Van Der Donck Park, 1 Larkin Plaza, Yonkers NY 10701
December 11th @ 11:00AM – 4:00PM
Free Admission
yonkersdowntown.com/wintermarket
@yonkersdowntown
Yonkers Downtown Presents 2nd Annual Festive, Fun-Filled Winter Market on December 11th! Featuring A FREE Ice-Skating Rink, Mechanical Reindeer, Live Music, Food and Local Artisan Vendors. Yonkers Downtown Waterfront Business Improvement District is inviting everyone to skate (for free!) and shop at the 2nd Annual Winter Market hosted in Downtown Yonkers. Perfectly timed to ring in the holiday season, this festive, one-day special market is taking place on Sunday, December 11th from 11am to 4pm. This fun-filled event is perfect for the whole family, with an ice-skating rink, mechanical reindeer, food and local artisan vendors, and festive live entertainment. The heart of the Winter Market is the wide variety of 30+ local artisan vendors.
Central Park Dance Presents The Nutcracker 2023
Performances at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester
Box Office at 149 Westchester Avenue
December 11th @12:30 & 5:00pm
thecapitoltheatre.com
Featuring Special Guest Artist: Luciana Paris, soloist with American Ballet Theatre, Jose Sebastian, corps with American Ballet Theatre. Online Ticket Sale at thecapitoltheatre.com /
Breakfast with Santa
Queens Center
December 10th ,9 am -11 am
Located at the Applebees restaurant, level 2
Head over to see Old Saint Nick at the Breakfast with Santa event being held in Applebees. There will be a “Make your Own Ornament” Kid Activity, where kids will make their own ornaments and display them on the Applebees Christmas tree for all to see! Reservations are required. Rsvp at eventbrite.com.