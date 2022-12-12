The Sweetest Hotspot For Family Fun Debuts in NYC

The Sweetest Hotspot For Family Fun Debuts in Midtown

Milk and Cookies Kids Spa and Salon opened its new, bigger and better location in Midtown East, and it is a must-do this holiday season. They have a whole menu of sweet relaxation, pampering, and fun perfect for the holidays and every day.

Get glam and ready for the holidays at the new space, featuring four hair stations, five manicure stations, five pedicure stations, a festive party room, and an adorable soft play area for toddlers.

Kids of all ages will love the sweet as sugar décor, warm staff, and the spectacular salon and spa offerings (think cookie crunch haircut, yummy facial, and more) in all sorts of delicious variations.

Parents will love that Mill and Cookies Kids Spa and Salon is a female-owned business and cousin collaboration by Jataon and Teychenne Whitley who created a place where fun, beauty, and delicious meet. Parents will also love the all-natural polishes and products (they even work with a chemist to create an all-natural, allergen-free and safe experience).

Indulge in dessert-inspired spa treatments, unisex spa and hair salon services, and fabulous birthday parties tailored for both boys and girls. The spa offers the ultimate experience for kids to get pampered, feel good, and gain confidence.

In addition to haircuts, up-dos, and washes, the spa services include manis, pedis, and fun facials. The mani and pedis, especially with choices like s’mores and cotton candy scrubs and lotions, are as fabulous as they sound. Plus, kids will enjoy the delicious complimentary treat of milk and cookies at the end of their service.

The fun continues in the “Hands-on Lab,” where kids can mix up custom bath goodies at the “create your station.” Create your own body lotion, shower gel, or bath scrub by picking the scents, add-ons (there’s even glitter), and more that will bring out the inner chemist. Capture the moment by stepping inside the larger than life milk carton for special spa photo-opps.

The packages are a sweet deal, including the most popular spa services and a choice of one “create-your-own.” The fan favorite is the Lemon Butter Package, featuring a spa manicure, pedicure, and yummy facial. The perfect spa day trifecta!

There is also a “Cool Dudes” section designed especially for boys complete with temporary tattoos, “booger” soaks, and mud pie scrubs with worms. Parent and child bonding packages are also available for family pampering and fun.

Milk and Cookies Kids Spa

233 East 33rd (Between 2nd & 3rd Avenue), New York, NY 10016

(646) 850-4032

