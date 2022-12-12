New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Things To Do

The Sweetest Hotspot For Family Fun Debuts in Midtown

By
comments
Posted on
The Sweetest Hotspot For Family Fun Debuts in Midtown
Courtesy of Milk and Cookies Kids Spa and Salon

The Sweetest Hotspot For Family Fun Debuts in Midtown

Milk and Cookies Kids Spa and Salon opened its new, bigger and better location in Midtown East, and it is a must-do this holiday season. They have a whole menu of sweet relaxation, pampering, and fun perfect for the holidays and every day.

Get glam and ready for the holidays at the new space, featuring four hair stations, five manicure stations, five pedicure stations, a festive party room, and an adorable soft play area for toddlers.

Kids of all ages will love the sweet as sugar décor, warm staff, and the spectacular salon and spa offerings (think cookie crunch haircut, yummy facial, and more) in all sorts of delicious variations.

Parents will love that Mill and Cookies Kids Spa and Salon is a female-owned business and cousin collaboration by Jataon and Teychenne Whitley who created a place where fun, beauty, and delicious meet. Parents will also love the all-natural polishes and products (they even work with a chemist to create an all-natural, allergen-free and safe experience). 

The Sweetest Hotspot For Family Fun Debuts in NYC

Indulge in dessert-inspired spa treatments, unisex spa and hair salon services, and fabulous birthday parties tailored for both boys and girls. The spa offers the ultimate experience for kids to get pampered, feel good, and gain confidence.

In addition to haircuts, up-dos, and washes, the spa services include manis, pedis, and fun facials. The mani and pedis, especially with choices like s’mores and cotton candy scrubs and lotions, are as fabulous as they sound. Plus, kids will enjoy the delicious complimentary treat of milk and cookies at the end of their service.

The fun continues in the “Hands-on Lab,” where kids can mix up custom bath goodies at the “create your station.” Create your own body lotion, shower gel, or bath scrub by picking the scents, add-ons (there’s even glitter), and more that will bring out the inner chemist. Capture the moment by stepping inside the larger than life milk carton for special spa photo-opps.

The Sweetest Hotspot For Family Fun Debuts in NYC

The packages are a sweet deal, including the most popular spa services and a choice of one “create-your-own.” The fan favorite is the Lemon Butter Package, featuring a spa manicure, pedicure, and yummy facial. The perfect spa day trifecta!

There is also a “Cool Dudes” section designed especially for boys complete with temporary tattoos, “booger” soaks, and mud pie scrubs with worms. Parent and child bonding packages are also available for family pampering and fun.

Milk and Cookies Kids Spa 
233 East 33rd (Between 2nd & 3rd Avenue), New York, NY 10016
 (646) 850-4032 
[email protected]

Psst… Check out Holiday Hacks for Busy Parents!

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

Join the Conversation

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

New Settlement Community Center

New Settlement has activities and camps to entertain and teach children of all ages and abilities

Studio E Art Classes

Art and Pottery Education since 1991

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family December 2022

Related Articles