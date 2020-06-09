Healthy Summer Snacks for Kids

Summer is almost here! For me, that means that I always have to be prepared with a snack for my little one. There’s nothing worse than a hungry little guy and not having snacks readily available.
Here are some great summer snacks that you can enjoy on-the-go or if you need to save time at home with your always-hungry kiddo. The best part is that these snacks are all-natural and full of yummy wholesome ingredients.
-
Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn
LesserEvil just launched a NEW line of seasonal fruity flavors that are sure to brighten up the days — and tastebuds. These sweet, tart, and juicy summer-inspired flavors include Lemonade, Pink Grapefruit and Watermelon Hibiscus. They are made with clean ingredients, healthy fats, and organic fruit seasoning at 110 calories per serving. lesserevil.com
-
CLIF Kid Zbar Protein
CLIF Kid Zbar Protein has a balanced blend of protein and whole grains for children. This delicious bar helps provide nutritional building blocks for kids’ growing bodies so they can keep zipping and zooming along. Made with wholesome oats, the snack includes only healthy ingrediens and no high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors. And it’s gluten free! clifbar.com
-
Good Health Pretzels With Himalayan Salt Veggie
How many vegetables does it take to make a healthy pretzel? Each pretzel includes broccoli, beets, tomatoes, spinach and carrots. Your kids will love this healhty snack and parents will love that they are packed with Vitamins A, C, E and B6.
-
Kind® Minis - Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt
Pick up a 20-pack box of miniature Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt bars that are soft-textured and chewy — YUM! These 100-calorie, bite-size bars are perfect for a salty and sweet quick bite in between meals. Kind® Minis are tiny but mighty with only three grams of sugar, along with being gluten-free and kosher! kindsnacks.com
-
Perfect Bites Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter
Perfect Bites are worth adding to your snack drawer! It tastes like raw cookie dough and is packed with 20 natural superfoods in each serving, providing more protein than an egg. The perfect, healthy snack for your kids does exist. perfectsnacks.com
-
Organic Apple Sauce Fruit Crusher
A classic snack with a modern twist, these Organic Applesauce Crushers bring something new to the table when it comes to apple sauce. Far from the conventional, these Apple Sauces are loaded with five fruity flavors: Apple, Apple Strawberry, Apple Banana, Apple Mango, and Apple Carrot. The best part is that they are all from fruit and vegetable purees, and without any synthetically derived colors, or artificial flavors or preservatives. These are ideal for lunch boxes and can be kept in the pantry, no refrigeration required! traderjoes.com
-
Barnana Toasted Coconut Organic Crunchy Banana Brittle
If this isn’t one of your healthy snack staples then you are missing out! Barnana’s organic brittle is a crunchy craving-cutter with delicious banana and coconut flavors. Chocolate Banana Brittle mixes premium organic upcycled bananas, decadent certified fair trade chocolate and organic coconut oil — think of it as a crispy brownie from Rio! barnana.com
-
Greek Lowfat Yogurts With Toppings
Add a little pizazz to your yogurt! Why have plain Greek yogurt when you can add fun flavors into the mix! These yogurt cups are a HUGE convenience; they have all the toppings included that you can easily add, just peel, toss in the toppings, and enjoy. They come in two delicious options, with Coconut & Almond Greek Lowfat Yogurt with Almond Granola and Vanilla & Pretzel Greek Lowfat Yogurt. traderjoes.com
-
Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs
These cheesy chickpea puffs are light, crunchy, and organic. You’ll get the satisfaction of a chip, but you will find that each Hippea’s bag is lower in fat and calories than most other brands and high in protein and fiber. hippeas.com
-
Kashi Ripe Strawberry Cereal Bars
You can almost taste the sunshine in Kashi’s Ripe Strawberry Soft Baked Breakfast Bars. With whole grains and sun-ripened strawberries baked right into the bar, this is wholesome goodness at its best. The fruity interior has a fresh burst of sweetness, while the exterior has a nutty flavor profile to balance the sweetness. kashi.com
-
Rethink Kids Juice Splash Fruit Punch Low Sugar Kids Juice Drink
If the kids are thirsty for some juice, give them this low sugar organic juice drink that tastes great but has only a fraction of the sugar compared to other brands. There is only one gram of sugar in the whole juice box! drinkrethinkwater.com