Food & Cooking

Kid-Friendly Summer Lunches and Snacks From Nicole Berrie

nicole berrie with kids making summer lunches and snacks
Nicole Berrie with kids

With summer about to be in full swing, and keeping social distancing in mind, the kids are outdoors more. Read: I’m in the kitchen less. This means easy, fresh recipes that don’t require a lot of cooking! (You’re welcome mama.) Enter three of our fave summer recipes that incorporate lots of seasonal ripe fruits and veggies and not much else for summer lunches and snacks.

child looking at popsicle, summer lunches and snacks

One of my favorite things about summers in New York is all the bountiful fresh produce you can find at the farmer’s market and local grocer. Whether it’s sweet melons, punchy herbs, or juicy tomatoes and cucumbers, it’s easy to eat local!

Now that we’ll be hunkering down a lot, I’ve never been more grateful for simplicity in all its delicious forms.

Kid-Friendly Summer Lunches and Snacks

green mediterranean salad summer lunches and snacks

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

These are some of my daughter’s favorite things all rolled into one. It’s full of crunchy juicy veggies so I like to call it a “training” salad for toddlers. Can omit the mint or it might work for some more “sophisticated” palettes

  • 4 Persian cucumbers, sliced then cut into 1/4 inch half moons
  • 4 small tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 cup of pitted black olive, chopped
  • 3 pickles, sliced then cut into 1/4 inch half moons
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sumac
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Sea salt to taste

Optional: A few fresh mint leaves, chopped

Combine all veggies in a medium-sized bowl. In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, olive oil, sea salt and sumac. Pour over vegetables and gently coat with hands. Top with mint leaves and serve!

cantaloupe banana smoothie

Cantaloupe Banana Shakes

This was my favorite combination smoothie growing up. It also reminds me of the kind of smoothie I get from the street vendors in the summer. I like to add some chlorophyll-rich veg like celery and romaine. Don’t underestimate the power of a crunchy green!

  • 1 organic cantaloupe
  • 1 ripe banana, frozen
  • 2 cups of raw coconut water
  • 1 stalk celery
  • 2 leaves of romaine

Blend all ingredients in high-speed blender. Serve!

tie-dye watermelon ice pops

Tie-Dye Watermelon Ice Pops

The undefeated biggest hit of the summer in my family, watermelon ice pops. Refreshing, hydrating and delicious! This version includes swirling together coconut water and watermelon puree for a cool tie-dye effect. I love including raw coconut water for natural electrolytes and minerals, aka natural “Gatorade”! Hardly a recipe but you can get creative and add herbaceous flair like basil, cilantro or mint. My kids like it classic.

  • 1/2 of a whole watermelon
  • 4 cups of raw coconut water (I like Harmless Harvest or Copra)
  • Few leaves of basil, mint or cilantro (optional)

Remove rind and seeds from watermelon. Blend watermelon until a smooth consistency, set aside in a pitcher. If adding herbs, chop herbs and add to watermelon mixture. (Blending them will muddy the color). Pour watermelon mixture into popsicle molds 1/3 of the way, then pour in coconut water. Follow with watermelon puree until full. The mixture will naturally swirl but you can also use a little spoon and do a quick swirl to achieve more of the “tie-dye look” Freeze overnight. Voila!

Follow Nicole Berrie on Instagram @bonberi

About the Author

Nicole Berrie

Nicole Berrie

Nicole Berrie is founder and recipe developer of wellness website bonberi.com and plant-based bodega Bonberi Mart. Berrie’s career first began in the fashion industry at ELLE Magazine and later as associate features editor at Vanity Fair. As a freelance writer, she has written for the Wall Street Journal, Style.com, T, Conde Nast Traveler and Goop. Seeking to find a bridge between her personal interest in healing and wellness and a high-end editorial concept Berrie founded bonberi.com in 2013 featuring the wellness regimens of designers, models, chefs, influencers and more as well as her original plant-based recipes. In September 2018, she opened Bonberi Mart, a plant-based bodega in New York’s West Village featuring grab-and-go vegan dishes and array of juices and smoothies as well as a curated selection of holistic, nontoxic retail.

