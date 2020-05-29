Kid-Friendly Summer Lunches and Snacks From Nicole Berrie

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With summer about to be in full swing, and keeping social distancing in mind, the kids are outdoors more. Read: I’m in the kitchen less. This means easy, fresh recipes that don’t require a lot of cooking! (You’re welcome mama.) Enter three of our fave summer recipes that incorporate lots of seasonal ripe fruits and veggies and not much else for summer lunches and snacks.

One of my favorite things about summers in New York is all the bountiful fresh produce you can find at the farmer’s market and local grocer. Whether it’s sweet melons, punchy herbs, or juicy tomatoes and cucumbers, it’s easy to eat local!

Now that we’ll be hunkering down a lot, I’ve never been more grateful for simplicity in all its delicious forms.

Kid-Friendly Summer Lunches and Snacks

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

These are some of my daughter’s favorite things all rolled into one. It’s full of crunchy juicy veggies so I like to call it a “training” salad for toddlers. Can omit the mint or it might work for some more “sophisticated” palettes

4 Persian cucumbers, sliced then cut into 1/4 inch half moons

4 small tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup of pitted black olive, chopped

3 pickles, sliced then cut into 1/4 inch half moons

4 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sumac

Juice of 1 lemon

Sea salt to taste

Optional: A few fresh mint leaves, chopped

Combine all veggies in a medium-sized bowl. In a small bowl, whisk lemon juice, olive oil, sea salt and sumac. Pour over vegetables and gently coat with hands. Top with mint leaves and serve!

Cantaloupe Banana Shakes

This was my favorite combination smoothie growing up. It also reminds me of the kind of smoothie I get from the street vendors in the summer. I like to add some chlorophyll-rich veg like celery and romaine. Don’t underestimate the power of a crunchy green!

1 organic cantaloupe

1 ripe banana, frozen

2 cups of raw coconut water

1 stalk celery

2 leaves of romaine

Blend all ingredients in high-speed blender. Serve!

Tie-Dye Watermelon Ice Pops

The undefeated biggest hit of the summer in my family, watermelon ice pops. Refreshing, hydrating and delicious! This version includes swirling together coconut water and watermelon puree for a cool tie-dye effect. I love including raw coconut water for natural electrolytes and minerals, aka natural “Gatorade”! Hardly a recipe but you can get creative and add herbaceous flair like basil, cilantro or mint. My kids like it classic.

1/2 of a whole watermelon

4 cups of raw coconut water (I like Harmless Harvest or Copra)

Few leaves of basil, mint or cilantro (optional)

Remove rind and seeds from watermelon. Blend watermelon until a smooth consistency, set aside in a pitcher. If adding herbs, chop herbs and add to watermelon mixture. (Blending them will muddy the color). Pour watermelon mixture into popsicle molds 1/3 of the way, then pour in coconut water. Follow with watermelon puree until full. The mixture will naturally swirl but you can also use a little spoon and do a quick swirl to achieve more of the “tie-dye look” Freeze overnight. Voila!

