Haunted House Experiences Near NYC 2022

It’s spooky season, and we have you covered for every scary experience you could imagine this Halloween! Are you ready for a haunted house crawl and tons of attractions at Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions? How about real haunted houses like A Haunting in Hollis or Kreischer Mansion?

Looking for something more kid-friendly? Check out the Bronx Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo or the CSTL’s Spooky Fest! Read on for our favorite haunted houses this fall.

Still looking for that perfect Halloween costume? Check out our guide to 10 Last Minute Halloween Costumes for inspiration!

2300 Southern Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10460

30 min from Midtown

This family-friendly Halloween experience is back! Wear your best costume to see the park transformed into a Halloween festival. Enjoy this wholesome fun for the whole family all month!

Open 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday through Friday; 10:00 am – 5:30 pm Saturday and Sunday through October 30. Purchase general admission tickets to access the event: $41.95 for adults, $36.95 ages 65 and over, $31.95 ages 3 – 12, free for children ages 2 and under.

The Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232

30 min from Midtown

This adults-only cemetery walk-through is “the event of the Fall.” As you tour the Green-Wood Cemetery, you will encounter fantastic music and entertainment! Head over to celebrate “life, death, and all that’s in between” with an experience like no other.

Open October 20 – 21 (with a rain date on October 22) from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Tickets are $77.71 per person ages 21+. ID is required for entry.

21117 Hollis Ave, Queens, NY 11429

30 min from Midtown

This self-proclaimed “REAL Haunted House & Haunted Maze” is not for the faint of heart! Be sure to sign your waiver before you head out to experience the chills and thrills of this haunted house. Don’t worry, though: the owners have a sense of humor.

Check out the dress code page, which recommends wearing “Crocs w/ socks in sport mode” when you go through! Children ages 12 and under are not recommended to attend.

Open 4:00 pm – 10:00 pm Friday through Sunday until October 27; 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Monday through Thursday; 2:00 pm – 12:00 am October 28-30; 12:00 pm – 12:00 am on October 31. Tickets are $20 per person and $40 for faster access.

2 Brighton Ave #20, Passaic, NJ 07055

45 min from Midtown

The legendary Brighton Asylum has been featured on The Today Show, Cake Boss, Buzzfeed and more across the country. Head over for Slasher Thursdays on October 20 and 27, Helloween on October 31 and Blackout at Brighton Asylum on November 5!

Ghost tours and escape rooms are available for separate reservations.

Open 7:30 – 9:30 pm on October 20 and 31; 7:30 pm – 11:30 pm Friday and Saturday from until October 29; 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm October 27 and on Sunday through October 30. Tickets start at $37.99 per person. All ages welcome.

105 W Dewey Ave Suite 5, Wharton, NJ 07885

1 hr from Midtown

Formerly the Haunted Scarehouse, this experience has three haunted houses, escape rooms and more! Check out the Haunted Hatchets attraction for glow-in-the-dark axe throwing.

Open Thursday through Sunday until and on October 31 from 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm Thursdays and October 31; 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm Fridays; 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm Saturdays; 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm Sundays. Haunted House and Escape Room combo tickets start at $80 for groups of up to six, eight or ten.

4500 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309

1 hr from Midtown

A historical landmark in Staten Island, Kreischer Mansion turns into a haunted house each year around Halloween for locals to enjoy. There are claims that the ghost of Edward B. Kreischer still haunts the property, so keep an eye out!

Open 7:00 pm – 12:00 am Thursday through Sunday through October 30. Tickets can be purchased at the mansion itself, or email kreischermansions@gmail.com ahead of time for more information.

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY 11709

1 hr from Midtown

Containing seven attractions, this “scream” park has everything you will need for a haunted house experience! These nighttime haunted attractions are designed to scare, so children ages 10 and under are not recommended to attend. Visit haunted houses, Zombie Axe Throwing a new Secret Pumpkin Bar hidden in the park!

Open Monday through Thursday 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm until October 27; 7:00 pm – 2:00 am on October 21 and 28; 12:00 pm – 2:00 am on October 22 and 29; 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm October 23 and 30; 7:00 pm – 12:00 am October 31; 7:00 pm – 12:00 am November 4; 12:00 pm – 12:00 am November 5 and 6.

Tickets run from $49.75 – $56.75 depending on how many attractions you plan to visit, with increased prices for speed passes and add-ons like Zombie Axe Throwing and Zombie Pirate Miniature Golf.

10 Garrisons Landing Garrison, NY 10524

1 hr 15 min from Midtown

Nightmare Gothic is an immersive horror experience from Psycho Clan, a live theater which loves all things Halloween. Harken back to the days of Mary Shelley and Bram Stoker with this Victorian production!

Open 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm October 17 – 20 and October 23 – 26; 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm October 21, 22 and October 27 – 31. Tickets purchased in advance are $30 when doors open at 6:00 pm and $35 when doors open at 5:00 pm. VIP tickets are $45 per person. Tickets at the door are $5 more.

1010 NY-17M, Monroe, NY 10950

1 hr 15 min from Midtown

This haunted house and walk-through Halloween experience holds a Guinness World Record for longest horror attraction in the world! Be sure to check out Bedlam State Asylum, the newest addition this year! Admission of children under 8 will be at parental discretion.

Open Friday through Sunday until October 30 from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm Friday; 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm Saturday; 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm Saturday. Tickets are $59.95 with service fees for access to all 10 attractions and the food court.

Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

1 hr 15 min from Midtown

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning’s Halloween events are perfect for everyone to enjoy! Tailor your experience to the level of fright you desire, whether it is the Enchanted Non-so-Spooky Walk or hikes through the Spooky Woods. You might even see Zombie dinosaurs! Recommended for children ages 7-12.

Open Friday through Sunday until October 30 from 6:30 – 9:30 pm. Tickets are $25 per person ages 2 and up all-inclusive and $20 for non-scary experiences.

1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527

1 hr 15 min from Midtown

Get your Haunted Attraction Pass now to visit haunted houses, scare zones and roller coaster rides after dark! This Halloween classic is a must-have experience for visitors 12 and over. Looking for more events for the whole family? Check out Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest for other options!

Open 5:00 – 10:00 pm October 20, 26-27 and 31; 5:30 pm – 12:00 am October 21 and 28; 11:00 am – 11:00 pm October 22 and 29; 11:00 am – 9:00 pm October 23 and 30. Tickets start at $49.99 per person for a single day ticket.

778 Broadway, Route 9W Ulster Park, NY 12487

1 hr 45 min from Midtown

Looking for a place to take the whole family or a group? Headless Horseman has something for everyone! Named #1 in America, it boasts 10 haunted houses, corn mazes and walk-through experiences with different stories, so you are in for a night of fright–and fun!

Open Friday through Sunday through October 30. Tickets are available every 15 minutes from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Tickets are $73.33 per person for General Admission. Head out for Children’s Day on October 22 from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm for the Magic Moon Maze and a less scary experience.

Tickets are $24.73 per person on Children’s Day.