12 Best Halloween Drive Thru Displays Near NYC

Best Halloween Drive Thru Displays Near NYC

You don’t have to wait for trick or treating to take your Halloween celebration to the streets. Enjoy Halloween with your whole family from the comfort of your car with these Halloween drive thru displays. These experiences range from a little spooky to full on terrifying, so be sure to scope out what to expect before going.

Psst… Here’s where you can catch a hockey game in and near New York!

Long Island

Copiague, NY

Oct. 20-22 and 27-29; Friday and Saturday, 6 to 10 pm; Sunday 6 to 9 pm

Taking place at Johnnie’s Car Wash, this drive-thru experience transforms this simple car wash into one of the most terrifying, yet best Halloween drive throughs on Long Island!

With monsters and ghouls and scary clowns alike, visitors will be scared out of their seats all from the comfort of their car. Keep an eye on Johnnie’s Car Wash’s website and Facebook page for more information.

New York

Schenectady, NY

Through Oct. 31, check for specific times

Experience the spooky family-fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest in upstate New York.

This event will bring to life more than 7,000 incredible Jack-O’-Lanterns to create worthwhile environments as well as ginormous displays that will encapsulate all ages with awe. Tickets go quick, so make sure to book your spots ahead of time!

Yonkers, NY

Through October 31 11 am to 8pm

Taking place in the Stew Leonard’s parking lot, only steps away from Stew’s Pumpkin patch, the family-family Halloween Drive Through will feature more than a dozen Halloween-themed scenes using inflatable characters, decorations, and more!

Customers can turn their car radios to a special station where they can listen to Clover the Cow’s spooky Halloween soundtrack fun for all ages!

*Note: Check Stew Leonard’s website for other locations in the NY/NJ/Connecticut area

New Jersey

Hillsdale, NJ

Through October 31 from 7 to 9:30 pm

This guided tour event meant for children of all ages will take visitors through the Demarest Farms Orchard of Lights where they will drive through 32 acres of brilliant Halloween Light Displays!

After driving through the Light Show, visitors are welcome to the retail farm market as well as indoor market space where they can warm up with hot coco and treats!

Rockaway, NJ

Friday and Saturday nights in October, 7 to 9:30 pm

All your car wash nightmares become a reality at the Screamline Haunted Car Wash! When you enter, you’ll be greeted by zombies, monsters, and other creatures of the underworld. This car wash experience is great for families, especially if your kids are 5 years old and up.

Bloodshed Farms Drive-Thru

Columbus, NJ

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, check for specific times

The Columbus Farmers Market is home to an immersive and terrifying Halloween experience in Bloodshed Farms. From the safety of your own vehicle, have frightening encounters with menacing creatures as you journey through scenes of impressive special effects.

Connecticut

East Hampton, CT

Through October 31 from 10am to 5pm

Enjoy a ride through the Pumpkintown Forest from the comfort of your vehicle. The one-mile scenic drive will feature over 30 Pumpkinhead people with their animal friends at home. Other scenes of the forest include the School House, a Trading Post, Blacksmith’s Shop, and Gold Mine.

To keep children engaged during the ride, Pumpkintown offers a scavenger hunt list of things to look for during the ride. After “The Ride”, visit the Pumpkintown Village, where visitors can see the rest of the Pumpkinheads!

While reservations are not required for the Pumpkintown Village, they are for “The Ride.”

East Haddam, CT

Oct. 20-21, 27-28, check for specific times

Children of all ages can follow the Pony Trail at the Ray of Light Farm for a truly spectacular Halloween experience.

Visitors will see all sorts of tricks and treats on the trail including their characters, with their human characters dressed to the occasion, as well as the Pony Trail decorated and lit up for Halloween. Candy will be passed out to all of the children who visit as well.