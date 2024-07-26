Celebrating Harry Potter’s Birthday in New York City and on Long Island

Muggles and wizards alike will celebrate the birthday of boy wizard, Harry Potter on July 31st. We’ve conjured up a list of local events in honor of “The Boy Who Lived”- check them out below!

New York City

Harry Potter’s Birthday at Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Harry Potter Exhibition, 50 W 34th St., Midtown Manhattan

Wednesday, July 31, 11 am – 1 pm

All ages

$11 ticket special with code HPBDAY2024; free admission if your name is Harry

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in NYC is celebrating Harry Potter’s Birthday with a variety of birthday treats and specials. Visit between 11am-1pm for FREE ice cream, one-of-a-kind commemorative birthday buttons, and ticket giveaways & contests with Z100 host Crystal Garcia.

Craft Wednesday: Harry’s Birthday Party

Queens Public Library at Douglaston/Little Neck, 249-01 Northern Boulevard, Little Neck

Wednesday, July 31, 3:30 – 4:45 pm

Ages 11 and younger

Free

Celebrate the birthday of the “Boy Who Lived” with special birthday crafts. Represent your favorite character, house, or Harry Potter book in your very own magical way!

Harry Potter Bingo for Kids

Great Kills Library, 56 Giffords Lane, Great Kills

Wednesday, July 31, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 4 and older

Free

Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with a fun afternoon of BINGO with the opportunity to win prizes!

Long Island

Harry Potter Birthday Week Celebration

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station

July 28-Aug. 3, Daily, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

$5

Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with an entire week of fun at the Birthplace! Visit for a specialized Harry Potter themed tour and test your knowledge of the book that kicked off the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Participants will walk away with a certificate and their very own “chocolate frog” treat after completing the tour. There will be Harry Potter themed merch and Butterbeer for sale. Each day, participants will have to find the “Sorcerer’s Stone” in a different spot in the historic home where Walt was born as well as “Find Harry!”

Happy Birthday Harry Potter: Herbology Workshop

The Conklin Farmhouse and Barn, 2 High St., Huntington

Tuesday, July 30, 10 am

Ages 5-11

Free

Advanced registration required

Herbology is the study of magical and mundane plants and fungi, and was a required class taught at Hogwarts by Professor Sprout. Learn about how herbs similar to the ones in the wizarding world are used in our world, both in the past and the present!

Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt & Craft

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

July 30-Aug. 11, Tuesdays – Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm,

All ages

Included with admission of $6-$8

In honor of Harry’s birthday, muggles & wizards alike can enjoy a magical scavenger hunt throughout the museum’s galleries. Then design and decorate your very own wand craft to take home.

Happy Birthday Harry Potter!

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Aug. 1- Aug. 4, Daily, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

Included with admission of $7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3-12.

Go on a scavenger hunt to find magical creatures. Choose a Hogwarts pet and craft a cat, rat, or toad.

Happy Birthday Harry Potter: Owl Workshop

The Conklin Farmhouse and Barn, 2 High St. Huntington

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 10 am

Ages 5-11

Free

Advanced registration required

We all know about the importance of owls as magical creatures delivering posts and parcels in the wizarding world. Harry’s owl Hedwig and Ron Weasley’s owl Pigwidgeon were great companions to our young wizards. Learn some interesting facts about the owls in our own world!

