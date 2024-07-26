New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Event Roundups

Celebrating Harry Potter’s Birthday in New York City and on Long Island

by Shara Levine Posted on
Celebrate the boy wizard's birthday with events across NYC and Long Island
Photo Courtesy of Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Muggles and wizards alike will celebrate the birthday of boy wizard, Harry Potter on July 31st. We’ve conjured up a list of local events in honor of “The Boy Who Lived”- check them out below! 

New York City

Harry Potter’s Birthday at Harry Potter: The Exhibition
Harry Potter Exhibition, 50 W 34th St., Midtown Manhattan
Wednesday, July 31, 11 am – 1 pm
All ages
$11 ticket special with code HPBDAY2024; free admission if your name is Harry

Harry Potter: The Exhibition in NYC is celebrating Harry Potter’s Birthday with a variety of birthday treats and specials. Visit between 11am-1pm for FREE ice cream, one-of-a-kind commemorative birthday buttons, and ticket giveaways & contests with Z100 host Crystal Garcia.

Craft Wednesday: Harry’s Birthday Party
Queens Public Library at Douglaston/Little Neck, 249-01 Northern Boulevard, Little Neck
Wednesday, July 31, 3:30 – 4:45 pm
Ages 11 and younger
Free

Celebrate the birthday of the “Boy Who Lived” with special birthday crafts. Represent your favorite character, house, or Harry Potter book in your very own magical way!

Harry Potter Bingo for Kids
Great Kills Library, 56 Giffords Lane, Great Kills
Wednesday, July 31, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 4 and older
Free

Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with a fun afternoon of BINGO with the opportunity to win prizes!

Long Island

Harry Potter Birthday Week Celebration
Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station
July 28-Aug. 3, Daily, 11 am – 4 pm
All ages
$5

Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with an entire week of fun at the Birthplace! Visit for a specialized Harry Potter themed tour and test your knowledge of the book that kicked off the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Participants will walk away with a certificate and their very own “chocolate frog” treat after completing the tour. There will be Harry Potter themed merch and Butterbeer for sale. Each day, participants will have to find the “Sorcerer’s Stone” in a different spot in the historic home where Walt was born as well as “Find Harry!”

Happy Birthday Harry Potter: Herbology Workshop
The Conklin Farmhouse and Barn, 2 High St., Huntington
Tuesday, July 30, 10 am
Ages 5-11
Free
Advanced registration required

Herbology is the study of magical and mundane plants and fungi, and was a required class taught at Hogwarts by Professor Sprout. Learn about how herbs similar to the ones in the wizarding world are used in our world, both in the past and the present!

Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt & Craft
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor
July 30-Aug. 11, Tuesdays – Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm,
All ages
Included with admission of $6-$8

In honor of Harry’s birthday, muggles & wizards alike can enjoy a magical scavenger hunt throughout the museum’s galleries. Then design and decorate your very own wand craft to take home.

Happy Birthday Harry Potter!
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
Aug. 1- Aug. 4, Daily, 10 am – 6 pm
All ages
Included with admission of $7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3-12.

Go on a scavenger hunt to find magical creatures. Choose a Hogwarts pet and craft a cat, rat, or toad.

Happy Birthday Harry Potter: Owl Workshop
The Conklin Farmhouse and Barn, 2 High St. Huntington
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 10 am
Ages 5-11
Free
Advanced registration required

We all know about the importance of owls as magical creatures delivering posts and parcels in the wizarding world. Harry’s owl Hedwig and Ron Weasley’s owl Pigwidgeon were great companions to our young wizards. Learn some interesting facts about the owls in our own world!

 

Psst…Kids’ Night on Broadway is Back This Summer! Find out how your kid can see “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” for free!

 

 

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

