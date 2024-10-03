The Ultimate Guide to Haunted Houses in New York

What is it about Halloween that makes scary stuff so much more fun? Most people don’t enjoy being scared in their everyday lives, but when October rolls around, all bets are off! From decorations to costumes to events, the spooky season means the scarier, the better. As your kids get older, you’ll start adding haunted houses to your Halloween to-do list after pumpkin picking. Depending on their age (and fear tolerance), you’ll have to choose between scary and not-so-scary. As always, in New York, we have lots of options! Here are some of our favorite spooktacular haunted houses in and near our area.

Use this key to jump down to haunts near you!

NYC

630 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10111

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: Starting at $36.90

Entry Times: 5:00 pm-10:45 pm

Experience an unforgettable night at Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares! Step into the ultimate haunted maze in New York. Prepare for a thrilling adventure filled with sinister characters and unnerving surprises. Open on select nights from September 20 to October 31 at Rockefeller Center. Tonightmares recommends checking the FAQ section for detailed instructions on how to enter and start your experience.

359 Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Recommended ages: 14 and older

Price: Starting at $30

Entry Times: Various entry times between 6:00 pm-12:00 am, depending on the selected date

Housed in what is said to be a truly haunted building in NYC, this haunted house has approximately 10,000 square feet of themed rooms, corridors, and a labyrinth of passageways to maximize fear.

21117 Hollis Ave, Queens Village, NY 11429

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: Starting at $30

Entry Times: 6:00 pm-10:00 pm

Dare to enter this 3-story haunted house as goblins, ghouls, and zombies try to get you as you make your way through mazes and experimental labs. If you get too scared, say the safe word: “peanut butter.” Guests can also use laser guns to fight back zombies (one laser gun per group of six).

4500 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10309

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: Starting at $35

Entry Times: 7:00 pm-12:00 am

Slaughterhouse NYC returns to the famous Kreischer Mansion this Halloween with New York’s most terrifying haunted house and hayride. The event will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September 28th to October 27th, from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am. General admission is $35, and a fast pass is available for $45. This marks the final haunt at this location, with a new location scheduled to open in 2025.

Psst.. check out the 7 Best Halloween Drive Thru Displays Near NYC

48 Cypress Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Recommended ages: 16 and older

Price: Starting at $28.52

Entry Times: Various entry times between 6:00 pm-1:00 am, depending on the selected date

The Ridgewood Asylum is an interactive Haunted House and Escape Room experience in NYC, open from October 11th to November 1st. The attraction offers a terrifying and immersive experience for friends and family. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and advance online ticket purchase is recommended for guaranteed entry. The event is a fictional simulation, and similarities to actual people or places are purely coincidental.

21 Dey St, New York, NY 10007

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: Starting at $52 for adults; $46 for youth (4-17)

Entry Times: 8:00 pm-10:45 pm

A not-so-traditional haunted house option that has New Yorkers heading to The Museum of Art and Technology. The museum’s latest experience, “Dark Matter: Nightmare Before Midnight,” is an exhibition created by Roy Nachum. The exhibit explores the depths of the human psyche and paranormal expression, examining the role of darkness in art history and expressing cultural anxieties. According to Nachum, the exhibition is a mirror to our fears and fascinations with the unknown.

441 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001

Recommended ages: all ages

Price: Free

Entry Times: 6:00 pm-11:00 pm

The Hudson Guild’s Annual Haunted House at the Elliott Center promises a night of terror with eerie rooms, ghostly figures, and heart-pounding surprises, perfect for those seeking thrills and unforgettable memories. The event also features “The Curse On The House of Atreus,” a short sketch by the Hudson Guild Theatre Company, showcasing the vicious cycle of murder and betrayal in Ancient Greece. This one-night-only show is fun for all ages and, best of all, is free.

Long Island

800 Chettic Ave, Copiague, NY 11726

Recommended ages: 16 and older

Price: Starting at $38

Entry Times: Various entry times between 7:00 pm-12:00 am, depending on the selected date

Darkness Rising is back, and this time, it’s bringing all the scares with TWO haunted houses spanning 12,000 square feet for a truly terrifying experience. Get ready for the ultimate Halloween experience! Immerse yourself in the thrilling journey through Gentec Industries’ cutting-edge research facility on Mars, where you will encounter terrifying metamorphoses and twisted creatures—race against time to outwit these monstrous beings and make a daring escape. Then, step into the halls of the Ravenhurst Mansion, where you will come face to face with tormented souls possessed by a powerful demonic force.

2 Taylor Lane, Saint James, NY

Recommended ages: 12 and older

Price: Online pre-sale tickets $30; $40 at the door

Entry Times: 7:00 pm-10:00 pm

Deepwells Mansion, established in 1845, is known for its paranormal activity and is a popular spot for mediums and psychics. This year, it will host the “Deepwells Freak Show,” a Halloween event featuring encounters with bizarre creatures and a visit to the graveyard of the undead.

8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY 11709

Recommended ages: 12 and older

Price: Starting at $49.75 (night hours); $34.75 (kids daytime hours)

Entry Times: Various entry times between 12:00 pm-1:00 am, depending on the selected date and ticket type

Amusement park enthusiasts will want to visit this spooky Halloween hot spot on Long Island. The park is like a terrifying mini-village complete with a haunted mansion, fear-inducing funhouse, a temple of terror home to flesh-eating zombie mummies, and other hauntingly horrific adventures to experience. The park also hosts not-so-scary days for kids, where less scary versions of the haunted attractions are available.

Psst.. check out the Top 20 Things to Do This Fall on Long Island

1745 Express Dr N, Hauppauge, NY 11788

Recommended ages: 16 and older

Price: Starting at $40

Entry Times: 7:00 pm

Enter this terrifying attraction if you dare! Can you handle a laboratory home to plant/human hybrids? How about a dark subterranean world where certain creatures are out to get you? This year’s special events calendar for October includes a variety of thrilling experiences such as Beetlejuice Movie Experience, Horror Battlegrounds, Feast of Spirits, Hocus Pocus Movie Experience, and so much more. These events are scheduled throughout the month; check out their special events calendar for all available dates. Experience all this and a lot more at this Long Island haunt. This attraction is not designed for very small children.

215 South Country Road, Bellport, NY 11713

Recommended ages: 12 and older; Kids Adventures, 3 and older

Price: Starting at $40 online

Entry Times: 7:00 pm

The Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse on Long Island offers a top-rated Halloween haunted house experience. This haunted attraction is known for its professional actors, unique theatrical quality, and carefully crafted environment, perfect for the entire family. With a new theme, path, and characters introduced each year, families can expect a fresh and exciting experience every time they attend. Take the whole family and even enjoy some time with your toddlers at the Not-So-Scary Kids Adventure, where kids will encounter goofy creatures and bewitching tricks. There’s even a treat at the end!

5698 Sound Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901

Recommended ages: All ages

Price: Starting at $24

Entry Times: 7:00 pm-10:00 pm

During the day, this orchard’s maze is fun for all, but once the sun goes down, it becomes a spooky puzzle for families to solve. Just beware: You’ll encounter creepy characters as you make your way through the maze. Oh, and make sure to bring your flashlights, as each party that enters the maze must have at least one (you can also purchase flashlights on-site). Admission is only available on-site, and the last admission is at 9:30 pm.

358 N Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801

Recommended ages: All ages

Price: Starting at $29.99 for adults; $24.99 for kids 13 and younger

Entry Times: Various entry times depending on the selected date

Halloween House Long Island is a one-of-a-kind, multi-room Halloween experience that all ages will enjoy. Each room is curated by set designers, artists, and Halloween enthusiasts looking to bring the spooky season to life. This walkthrough experience includes a Trick or Treat Room, a Glow-in-the-Dark Room, a Beetlejuice Illusion Room, a Haunted Carnival Room, and more.

West Hills UMC, 301 West Hills Road, Huntington Station, NY 11746

Recommended ages: All ages

Price: Starting at $27; prices vary based on an attraction

Entry Times: Various entry times 5:00 pm-10:00 pm, depending on the selected date

This exhilarating haunted attraction doubles as a nonprofit fundraiser for the West Hills United Methodist Church and is celebrating its 13th anniversary this year. Prepare to be thrilled by a combination of interactive and up-close actors, props, and audio-animatronics. The attractions include Shack of Screams, a haunted motel; Klownkatraz in 3D is a trippy and intense visit through a prison infested with killer clowns; the Dark Colony is a horror-filled outdoor attraction; and in the Alien Autopsy Escape Room, you and your group have 10 minutes to find the keys and get the alien containment back in operation.

26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, NY 11747

Recommended ages: All ages

Price: Starting at $40.51

Entry Times: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Experience the thrill and excitement of Schmitts Farm Haunt, a Halloween tradition that has been exciting guests for over 30 years. Step into a world of terror and fun as you explore their haunted house, meticulously designed by the dedicated Schmitt brothers, that was made to bring visitors a spine-tingling, unforgettable experience. Those with young children can visit during the daytime and enjoy the corn maze on the farm; older kids who scare less easily should opt for Schmitts Farm Haunt, which offers axe throwing, zombie brains, and a nighttime corn maze.

1450 Tanglewood Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Recommended ages: All ages

Price: Non-scary attractions, $22; All attractions, $27

Entry Times: 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) annually celebrates Halloween with Spooky Fest at the Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre, Long Island. Spooky Fest features family-friendly Halloween activities, including wooded paths, special effects, eerie lighting, and spooky characters, perfect for the entire family.

Westchester

635 S Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Recommended ages: 10 and older

Price: Starting at $20

Entry Times: 6:00 pm-10:00 pm

Step into the history and Victorian lore of Lyndhurst After Dark, where the mansion is adorned with seasonal decorations and special collections related to superstitions of the era. Delve into the darker side of history as performers share traditions of the past during this special evening event.

380 Downing Dr, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Recommended ages: 15 and older

Price: Starting at $29

Entry Times: Various entry times 7:00 pm-11:00 pm, depending on the selected date

Scared by the Sound Haunted House is set to return in 2024 at the old Turco’s Market located at 380 Downing Drive. The event promises new heart-pounding scenes and scares, including experiences like Witches and Wolves, The Doctor Will See You Now, and Haunted Bayou.

Psst.. check out these Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Westchester this Fall

778 Broadway, Route 9W, Ulster Park, NY 12487

Recommended ages: 15 and older

Price: Starting at $73.90

Entry Times: 7:00 pm

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions in Ulster Park offer a unique immersive experience with changing Halloween themes. The site features eerie landscapes and terrifying encounters with the infamous Headless Horseman, a Sleepy Hollow classic. Additionally, the site presents “Headless Horseman Escape Rooms,” a first for the Historic Hudson Valley.

100 Still River Drive, New Milford, CT

Recommended ages: 12 and older

Price: Starting at $15

Entry Times: 6:00 pm-10:00 pm

Connecticuts’ haunted trail is back for another year of jumpscares, bringing all the lovers of scary nights outside in one space again. Walk the park after dark and experience all that can go bump in the night, see what might be hiding in the trees, and feel the terror!

NJ

1010 NY-17M, Monroe, NY 10950

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: Starting at $59.98

Entry Times: Various entry times 7:00 pm-11:00 pm, depending on the selected date

For Halloween lovers who can’t get enough, Pure Terror Scream Park offers 13 haunted houses for the price of one, including the Crypt, Resurrection Cemetery, Woods of the Dead, Psycho Circus, Nightmare Factory, Camp Killmore, and Legends of Horror.

831 Windsor Perrineville Rd., East Windsor

Recommended ages: 10 and older

Price: Starting at $20

Entry Times: Various entry times 6:45 pm-10:45 pm, depending on the selected date

Explore four unique terror-filled attractions and encounter zombies of all shapes and sizes as you try desperately to get out of this intensely scary field. (Yikes!) All ages are permitted, though the venue does not recommend the Kornfield of Karnage or Timmery Manor attractions for kids younger than 10.

131 S Main St, Marlboro, NJ 07746

Recommended ages: 15 and older

Price: Starting at $15

Entry Times: 7:00 pm

Go on a haunted hayride through the back woods of New Jersey. Try to escape The Living Maze, but watch out for zombies! You’ll have to fight them off by playing Zombie Paintball. But don’t worry because they’re zombies, so they can’t shoot back (hopefully). After taking out The Walking Dead, treat yourself to some freshly baked cookies on the farm!

1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: Starting at $59

Entry Times: 6:00 pm-12:00 am

Fright Fest is a Halloween classic and favorite for residents of NJ and surrounding areas for a reason: it’s one of the ultimate Halloween experiences. Every year, it offers nighttime activities such as the ghoul parade, live stage shows, terrifying scare zones, and haunted houses designed for the ultimate scare and Halloween experience. It’s worth noting that Fright Fest after 6:00 pm may be too intense for children under 13, and chaperones are required for children attending. We recommend families with little ones check out the Kids Boo Fest events that happen during the day.

2 Brighton Ave #20, Passaic, NJ 07055

Recommended ages: 16 and older

Price: prices vary based on attractions

Entry Times: 7:00 pm

Visitors will find all different types of terrifying attractions at the Brighton Asylum. You’ll experience haunted houses, immersive escape rooms, and a lot more. There’s a whole storyline to it, too, that centers around a decaying industrial complex. There’s no age restriction, but children who attend can’t be carried and must walk on their own.

105 West Dewey Ave., Wharton

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: prices vary based on attractions

Entry Times: 7:00 pm

Visitors can experience three haunted houses, eight escape rooms, and haunted hatchets where they can throw hatchets at custom targets in the dark. Don’t worry; it’s a glow-in-the-dark experience. Please note the age requirements: Participants must be 13 years or older for the Haunted Hatchets. An adult must accompany children younger than 18. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult for all other attractions.

1051 County Rd 523, Flemington, NJ 08822

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: Starting at $44

Entry Times: 7:00 pm

Ok, this one is super intense. You’ll wander through acres of spine-chilling attractions, starting with a hayride that will have your heart pounding. The driver will let you off pretty much in the middle of nowhere, leaving you to trek through the Trail of Terror (remember, this is at night). You’ll also have to make your way out of the MassAcre Maize. Then, it all wraps up with the Carnevil of Chaos.

120 South Branch Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Recommended ages: 13 and older

Price: Starting at $35

Entry Times: 6:45

Norz Hill Farm & Market turns into a place of madness and mayhem as you experience four horror-filled attractions: Madderbaby Lane, Atrum Manor, The Slayride, and Chaotica. The farm is recommended for adults and teens, but younger kids may come if parents think it’s appropriate for them. Keep in mind that carrying babies through is not permitted, and children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

2919 Route 206, Columbus

Recommended ages: 10 and older

Price: Starting at $60

Entry Times: 7:00 pm

On our list of haunted houses in Staten Island and New Jersey, this one makes for a fun weekend road trip with your family. You don’t get out of the car, but you’ll still experience some scary stuff. You’ll encounter creatures and menacing characters as you ride through theatrical displays of Halloween hauntings.

Looking for more fall fun? Our NY Fall Bucket List has you covered!

671 Mt Bethel Rd, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Recommended ages: 8 and older

Price: Starting at $23

Entry Times: 6:30 pm

Most trips through wooded areas at night are super scary, and this one is no exception. Prepare yourself for a 45-minute hayride through the woods that includes a cemetery of the walking dead. Then, you’ll venture through the haunted house, where even more scares come to haunt you. The event is designed for the whole family, but the haunted house attraction is not recommended for kids younger than 8. Kids younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult at all attractions.

448 Lincoln Mill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

Recommended ages: 16 and older

Price: Starting at $40

Entry Times: 6:30 pm

With a name like “Creamy Acre Farms,” we really thought this would be a place where you could enjoy delicious ice cream and maybe see a few scary clowns here and there. But no—nothing could be further from the truth. You’ll experience a hayride that is not for those who are scared easily, packed with animatronics that will have you screaming in fear. Then there’s The Harvest, which is full of terrifying surprises at every turn. You can also take a different hayride where you’ll have to use mounted paintball guns to defend yourself against a terrifying invasion of zombies.