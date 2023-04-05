Spring Begins at Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa on Long Island!

Spring is here – in fact, spring break is here – and if you haven’t planned a family getaway yet, what are you waiting for? One of our favorite destinations is Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa on Long Island’s eastern coastline, known for its beautiful beachside location in a charming surfer village.

There are dozens of reasons why Montauk is considered to be a perfect vacation spot once the cold winter days are behind us. Some will say it’s the proximity to the city, the beaches, the parks and the restaurants – but really it’s the people who make it so special! At Gurney’s, all are invited to live like a local (even if it’s just for the weekend). That’s why Gurney’s is the perfect place to celebrate springtime with your family – starting with Easter weekend!

The fun begins this Friday evening with Family Movie Night – in the pool. You read that right: it’s a heated saltwater pool that your kids will go nuts over! Just grab a float and enjoy the film. The fun continues throughout the weekend with egg-dyeing, crafting, games, oceanfront musical performances, mixology class and wine tasting for Mom and Dad and a special family Easter Brunch on Sunday.

Easter weekend rolls right into spring break, and with family activities, daily wellness classes and so much more, Gurney’s Montauk has everything you and your kids need to take your minds off of school and work for a few days of beachfront bliss. Kids will participate in movie nights, scavenger hunts, enjoy daily complimentary ice cream and more! Parents can even take a much-needed break, since the Kids Club is open all week long with crafts, an indoor pool and guided entertainment to keep little ones busy and happy.

On the heels of spring break comes another very special reason to celebrate: Mother’s Day. Show Mom some love and spend the weekend at Montalk, where Gurney’s has tons of special family activities and fun planned in addition to a special beachside Mother’s Day Brunch.

See everything Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa has to offer this spring in Gurney’s Guide to Spring! Featured activities include the 12th annual Montalk Festival, a visit to the historic Montauk Lighthouse, Art Show on the Green and more.

Start planning your family’s next trip to Montauk today! For more information about Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, go to gurneysresorts.com/montauk.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY GURNEY’S MONTAUK RESORT AND SEAWATER SPA

Psst… Check out The Ultimate Guide to Birdwatching in NYC and Beyond