With back-to-school on the horizon, many parents are reminded they will soon be preparing for their child’s next step in their education journey. Once admissions season begins, there will be open houses to attend, schools to visit and applications to fill out. Regardless of your child’s age or the grade they are entering, it’s important for parents to thoroughly research the schools their child might be soon attending.

We are here to get you started finding the perfect school for your child. Listed below are some of the best schools in NYC, Long Island and Westchester. Click on your preferred region below to jump down that area.

Brooklyn Schools

Clinton Hill

718-940-5678

sstrautcollard@sjcny.edu

Offering half- and full-day, mixed-age programming for 2-5 year olds in an atmosphere where children are free to express their feelings and ideas. Children learn through play, developing confidence, competence and dispositions for future learning. The toddler, preschool and kindergarten programs offered here are led by NYS certified teachers and assisting them in the classroom are students from SJU’s Department of Child Study.

HLA – 2186 Mill Ave (Mill Basin)

HLA2 – 1870 Stillwell Ave (Gravesend)



Hebrew Public is a network of Pre-K through 8th-grade tuition-free charter schools that teach Modern Hebrew and Israel studies. These subjects are complemented by a curriculum featuring hands-on science experiments, intensive literacy instruction, advanced middle school algebra, as well as art and music. Hebrew Public students graduate with all the tools to become tomorrow’s changemakers!

3520 Tilden Ave, Brooklyn, NY

718-469-9400

All big trees started as tiny seeds planted in fertile foundations. Phyl’s Academy is that foundation, a place for students to blossom into all they can be. Their nurturing family environment gives Phyl’s Academy’s students the tools they need to build successful, fulfilling lives. They are open for enrollment in 3K, PreK for All, K-5, and After-school.

198 Varet St., Brooklyn

347-217-6995

admissions@thewcs.org

The Williamsburg Charter High School teaches young people to accomplish this through participation in a liberal arts education that includes language, literature, writing, science, history, mathematics, the visual and performing arts, technology and explorations in disciplines designed to teach justice, independent thinking, respect and compassion for themselves and others as well as the skills of critical thinking, communication and research.

1100 Washington Avenue, Prospect Heights

hello@workshopmiddleschool.org

A premier middle school for immersive, hands-on learning. Founded by award-winning middle school educators, Workshop believes that middle grade education should match the unique abilities, interests, and challenges of early adolescents. Students learn advanced academic skills and positive character strengths through collaborative maker projects, like designing and building a sustainable Tiny House to learn geometry or writing and producing an Off-Broadway theater production to learn narrative writing.

701 Eighth Avenue

718-768-8000

Do you want your child to analyze thoroughly, communicate, grow in faith, and love learning? Check us out! Saint Saviour Catholic Academy educates students from PK3 to Grade 8. They provide a nurturing and supportive environment where our students grow academically and build a strong sense of community. Click here to learn more.

23 schools throughout Brooklyn

718- 363-5024

A free K-12 public charter school now accepting applications in grades K through 8 for fall 2022. Their 24 schools provide a loving yet rigorous learning environment that guides each child to succeed in college and beyond. The top reasons to join this award-winning college preparatory curriculum is a caring & supportive community, full K-12 experience, and whole child development through diverse electives and enrichment programming.

Manhattan Schools

1-800-235-7186

admit@simons-rock.edu

Bard College at Simon’s Rock is the only four-year residential college designed for motivated students who want to start college after the 10th or 11th grade. Simon’s Rock is ranked No. 4 for the most innovative school and No. 5 for best undergraduate teaching by U.S. News & World Report.

324 West 15th Street, New York, NY

212-741-2800

admissions@corlearsschool.org

At Corlears School, children from toddlers through fifth-grade build core values like compassion, responsibility, and empathy in a supportive environment centered on social and emotional development. Since 1968, Corlears has provided students with the foundation they need to gain confidence and fall in love with learning.

18 West 89th Street, New York, NY

Main Campus: 212-724-3630

This independent school (nursery-grade 12) is committed to educating the next generation of global leaders. Dwight is dedicated to “igniting the spark of genius” in every child. Travel and exchange programs, cross-campus curricular and creative collaborations, online learning programs, international athletic competitions, and global leadership conferences all foster the development of global citizens.

314 West 91st Street

270 West 89th Street, New York, NY

212-769-1699

admissions@theidealschool.org

The IDEAL School of Manhattan is a small school that’s BIG on inclusion. It is New York’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school. At IDEAL, they believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. They offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. Contact admissions@theidealschool.org to learn more about their unique inclusion program.

212 E. 93rd St, New York, NY

212-222-8628

A coeducational, independent day school located in New York City and White Plains, New York, for children in grades 1-9 with language-based learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Windward’s mission is to remediate students’ dyslexia or other language-based learning disabilities. Windward is committed to helping students achieve their full potential in preparation for a successful return to a mainstream educational environment.

24 West 74th Street, New York NY

212-787-6400

admissions@stevenson-school.org

Stevenson is Manhattan’s therapeutic college preparatory, independent school. Stevenson’s integrated mental health services are for bright, emotionally complex adolescents who have struggled to navigate the academic, social, and emotional pressures of the typical high school environment.

7 East 96th Street, New York, NY

646-213-3400

Wetherby-Pembridge School offers a rich educational experience within a supportive and nurturing environment in which children flourish and thrive. At the heart of their culture is a desire to develop a love of learning and curiosity of mind while allowing each pupil to pursue their talents and interests.

401 West 164th Street, New York, NY

844-489-0817

office@whinmusic.org

WHIN Music Community Charter School is built on the principles of El Sistema where staff, families, and students work together to ensure every child reaches their full potential. The school prioritizes academics while ensuring students’ character and social-emotional growth. With music at the school’s core, students work together to create something bigger than their individual skills, and this approach extends to their classrooms.

Queens Schools

65-01 Kissena Blvd. Flushing | 718-460-6366

70-44 Kissena Blvd. Flushing | 718-880-1888

104-70 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills | 718-997-1997

dinam@ivydayschool.com

Books and blocks, music and dance, art and creativity! At Ivy Day School (three locations), provided is a decade-long standard of academic excellence for children ages 2-5. Students will develop essential skills for a lifetime of achievements via fun, stimulating activities

135-25 79th St., Howard Beach

36-12 35th Avenue, Astoria

108-68 Roosevelt Avenue, Corona

347-205-4585 – Rose Flores

646-415-2775 – Lucille Ranchor

admissions@owncs.org

Our World Neighborhood Charter Schools (OWNCS) joined the Queens school community in 2002. Through a literacy-based, integrated, and standards-driven curriculum that encourages community and honors diversity, students receive the broad education they need to meet the academic and social challenges of the best NYC High Schools and thrive in today’s world.

28-46 44 St., Long Island City, NY

718-728-0724

sjcalic.org

A school committed to developing students of diverse backgrounds and faiths from nursery through 8th grade. In addition to religion class and religious activities, they offer a rigorous academic program, complemented by classes in music, art, library, physical education, Spanish, Mandarin, and yoga/mindfulness. They also offer the 3-K for All and PreK for All programs of the NYC Board of Education for 3 and 4-year-olds.

3315 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY

516- 746-1120

office@templetikvah.org

Bronx Schools

Brilla College Prep Elementary 413 E 144th St., Bronx

Brilla College Prep Middle School 500 Courtlandt Ave, Bronx

Brilla Veritas 600 E 156th St., Bronx

Brilla Caritas & Brilla Pax 2336 Andrews Ave, Bronx

347-273-8439

Brilla Public Charter Schools, K-8 schools in the classical tradition, helps students to grow intellectually, socially, and physically into young men and women of good character and spirit, and to be prepared for excellence in high school, college and beyond. Now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Applications for the 2023-24 school year will open on 10/1/22. Families can apply for seats in grades K-8 in Mott Haven, for K-5 in Melrose, and for K-2 in University Heights.

925 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx NY

718-823-1065

Bronx Arts and Science Charter School (Bronx ASCS) is a public charter school for Pre-K to 4th grade that provides a high-quality STEAM-based education in a digital learning environment to empower students. The preschool program is committed to providing students with a developmentally appropriate curriculum that allows children to learn through exploration, purposeful play, and choice. To apply, visit bronxcharter.org.

1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx NY

718-881-8000 x206

admissions@cardinalspellman.org

Cardinal Spellman HS, a co-educational college preparatory school, offers College Credit, Advanced Placement, Regents, Honors, and Elective Courses. Located on a 13-acre campus with all-weather athletic fields and track, fitness room, weight room, and auditorium with professional stage and seating. Priding itself on small school friendliness with big school opportunities, Spellman graduating class earns over $48 million in scholarships.

3030 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx NY

718-562-2300

International Leadership has a 99% graduation rate. More than half graduate with a semester of college credits. It is recognized as one of the top NYC high schools and is ranked top charter high school in the Bronx. It has been included in US News and World Report’s Best High Schools nine times. They plan to open a middle school in Fall 2024.

1415 Pelhamdale Avenue, Bronx, NY

914-738-1127

pelhammontessori@gmail.com

At Montessori School of Pelham Manor your child will get the personalized attention he or she needs to learn and grow at their own pace while at their school. The small class sizes make it easy for their instructors to find out how to best cater to your child’s unique learning needs. Developing confidence and a love of learning is the hallmark of Montessori education.

1260 Franklin Ave., Bronx, NY

718-991-9139

Mott Hall’s mission is to prepare scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers. Mott Hall offers access to community-based organizations focused on mentoring and college, adult civics and ESL classes, after-school and Saturday tutoring, engaging online platforms, music classes, and sports. Contact Erica Flores for more information.

656 Tinton Ave. Bronx, NY

718-993-9464

St. Anselm School serves in the same tradition of faith and academic excellence that marked its success since 1908. They create a safe and nurturing learning environment, teach values with Catholic tradition, and foster self-confidence and school spirit. Students are taught a mastery of academic skills and an enthusiastic attitude toward learning. Applications for K-8 and Free UPK are being accepted.

425 East 240th Street, Bronx, NY

718-325-8800 x20

Saint Barnabas High School is an all-girls college preparatory school in Woodlawn/Bronx. With a new state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Art & Math Center and a new Digital Art & Design Center, it offers a path to learning with AP, Honors, Regents and Track Programs in Medical/Pharmaceutical, Art & Engineering. For more info, contact Gina Nieves. 718-325-8800×20.

268 207th St., Bronx NY

718-653-2292

stbrendanschoolbronx@gmail.com

St. Brendan’s has provided quality Catholic education in grades pre-K through 8th for 100 years, striving to educate the spirit and develop the intellect in a structured environment of Christian values, responsibility and courtesy. Self-discipline and self-motivation are key. Teaching the whole child is a priority. They offer strong academics with visual arts, music lessons, physical education, and technology. Early drop-off breakfast and aftercare, and scholarships, are available.

2780 Schurz Ave., Bronx, NY

718-863-9134

Preston High School has a longstanding tradition of academic excellence and commitment to empowering young women to become compassionate leaders for change. Offering a broad and challenging curriculum- Preston High School supports a diverse, faith-centered community and a commitment to Christian service. Their goal is to help students become women of dignity, honor, respect and compassion.

Westchester Schools

10 Mill Road, New Rochelle

914-633-4332

A secure and structured environment where your child will enjoy socializing and interacting with other children while learning. The curriculum includes Language Arts, Social Studies, Math, Science, and Developing Motor and Social Skills. Morning Sessions are from 9 am-11:30 am for 2 and 3-year-olds and 9 am-12 PM for 4-year-olds. There is also an afternoon session. Enrichment Classes Available; Art, Soccer and Movement.

2170 Saw Mill River Road, Elmsford, NY

914 592 3027

Each child is considered first as an individual and then as a member of the group. Regularly planned group activities meet the natural, physical, emotional, and cognitive needs of children at play. The staff is carefully trained to promote a positive environment and to keep a balanced routine that does not stress or overstimulate children.

21 American Legion Dr., Ardsley

914-693-4932

The Ardsley Community Nursery School is proud of its caring staff and dynamic enrichment program. Creative and developmentally appropriate academic activities are based on weekly themes and geared toward recognizing the talents of each child. A lovely playground and local field trips enhance programming. Soccer, dance and yoga classes are included with tuition. Summer camp offers water activities and air conditioning.

200 Pemberwick Road, Greenwich, CT

203- 808-5005

info@thecedarschool.org

The Cedar School, located in Greenwich, CT, is a co-ed high school for bright students with mild-to-moderate language-based learning differences. Cedar provides a rich academic setting with researched-based support. The school’s multisensory approach allows students to pursue a rigorous curriculum while mastering the skills they need for college and beyond.

172 White Plains Road, Bronxville NY

914-337-3202

info@thechapelschool.org

Since 1947, The Chapel School (TCS) has engaged a diverse community of learners with challenging academics and personalized attention, encouraged explorers to take advantage of thriving extra-curricular activities, and empowered leaders to build character and serve others. Join TCS Family and give your child the opportunity to be their best!

Dobbs Ferry Lutheran Church

43 Ashford Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY

914-693-0026

dfchristianpreschool@yahoo.com

Christian Pre-School has been a unique and respected part of the Rivertowns for over four decades. We are a non-denominational Christian preschool for children 2-4 years of age. One of our primary goals for our students is that they develop the skills needed to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.

371 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, NY

914-366-7898

info@shamesjcc.org

The Shames JCC follows an emergent curriculum and much of the day is spent outdoors. Every day children explore and discover, connect with senses, test theories, and think deeply. They feel it is essential that they make every effort to keep children in touch with the natural world and its beauty and mystery.

Harbor Campus (Gr 9-12)

320 E Boston Post Rd., Mamaroneck, NY

914-250-0401

Village Campus (Gr 4-8)

145 New Street, Mamaroneck, NY

914-250-0401

Manor Campus (N-3)

111 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont, NY

914-250-0401



The French-American School of New York (FASNY) offers the best in international and bilingual N-12 education for more than 740 students on three campuses in Mamaroneck and Larchmont, New York; no French required! FASNY nurtures creative, open-minded, critical thinkers to become lifelong learners motivated to lead, contribute and thrive in an ever-changing world.

50 Partridge Road, White Plains, NY

admissions@gisny.org

914- 948-6513

For over 40 years, GISNY, an independent, bilingual Pre-K through Grade 12 college preparatory program, has cultivated students to develop into curious, analytical, and conscientious global citizens. GISNY is the only school in the tri-state area where graduates earn the NYS High School Diploma and the German International Abitur. No German is required for entering Pre-K or Kindergarten children. All nationalities are welcome!

340 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle, NY

914-636-6202

info@hudsoncountry.org

Hudson Country Montessori School inspires and promotes innate curiosity and a love of learning through its progressive Montessori pedagogy. HCMS also strives to help children grow into respectful, socially-adept and compassionate leaders. The curriculum empowers students to become independent, creative thinkers and confident achievers. Private, co-educational school, toddlers (18 months) through 8th grade. Schedule a private tour today!

16 North Broadway, Irvington, NY

914-591-9330

johncardinaloconnorschool.org

JCOS is dedicated to providing the benefits of a faith-based education to children who learn differently. The school empowers children to thrive academically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially in their supportive school community. JCOS is dedicated to providing an affordable learning experience backed by a skilled teaching staff. Their commitment to well-rounded schooling for students has made their private Catholic school one of the foremost in Westchester County.

Programs up to Grade 3, a unique kindergarten enrichment curriculum with a special music program, a unique kindergarten enrichment curriculum that includes their special music program and the Challenger Program for advanced students. They also have special multilingual programs in Chinese, French, German, Spanish and Japanese.

431 N. Ridge St., Rye Brook

2097 Palmer Ave., Larchmont

1144 North Ave., New Rochelle

1146 North Ave., New Rochelle

130 Flandreau Ave., New Rochelle

914- 632-6200

The Nurtury is committed to promoting quality, full-time Montessori childcare for children ages six weeks to 6 years. The first six years of life are when intelligence and personality are formed. We significantly understand this concept, and as a result, The Nurtury has set the standard for full-time Montessori childcare. Contact bbnanny@gmail.com directly for more information.

1000 Pinebrook Blvd. , New Rochelle, NY

914-235-1800

Chavaya, the Religious School at Temple Israel in New Rochelle, is a fun, caring, and welcoming Jewish experience for children and families in Kindergarten-12th grade. Children have an engaging outlet to explore Judaism through spirituality, history, holidays, and values. At Temple Israel we live our Jewish values in our worship, celebration, lifelong learning and Tikkun Olam—the repair of the world.

280 Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains, NY

914- 948-2800 ext. 145

Shorashim at Temple Israel Center offers experiential Jewish education designed to foster exploration, personal relevance and tradition. Through content-rich learning, we apply best social/emotional learning practices and opportunities for meaningful engagement. We are an inclusive community, working closely with families to accommodate the needs of every learner.

25 Leroy Avenue, Tarrytown, NY

914-631-1770

At Temple Beth Abraham, there are classes and programming for Pre-K to 12th grade. Learners develop an understanding of our world through a Jewish lens and their own relationships with Judaism. TBA’s goal is for all learners to grow in their knowledge, pride, and love of Judaism

100 Overlook Circle, New Rochelle

914-632-8836

Thornton-Donovan, a boutique-like K – 12 school in a bucolic-like setting, continues to offer education in the old-fashioned way. Its five homes, located on five acres, are all loaded with tech, and its small class size average of 10, makes it very much like home schooling. T-D is a K-12 120 year-old independent and international day school with a tuition of $23,500.00.

1275 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains – lower school

40 West Red Oak Lane, White Plains – Middle School

914 949 6968

A coeducational, independent day school located in New York City and White Plains, New York, for children in grades 1-9 with language-based learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Windward's mission is to remediate students' dyslexia or other language-based learning disabilities.

50 Worthington Road, White Plains, NY

914-592-1790

Through joyful, relevant, and innovative learning experiences, youth and families with diverse backgrounds and learning needs feel valued and connected as we celebrate Jewish living together. For more information, including registration, go to wct.org/hebrew-studies.html or contact Abby Reiken, our Director of Congregational Learning, at abby@wct.org.

Long Island Schools

2 I.U. Willets Road, Roslyn

516-627-1910

Cfortuna@buckleycountryday.com

Buckley Country Day School is an independent, coeducational Columbia University; Teachers’ College affiliate day school providing a superior elementary education in grades Toddler through Eight. Buckley provides the foundation that enables students to achieve their full potential and excel as educated, ethical, and self-confident individuals. Buckley graduates are well prepared for secondary schools and beyond.

354 Lakeville Road (lower level), Great Neck

516-466-8422

info@cmsgn.com

Countryside Montessori School offers children, 18 months to 6 years a well-balanced and enriched curriculum that includes traditional subjects, art, and music. They are located on an estate-like setting with an outdoor playground and nature walks. Classrooms are fully equipped and spacious.

270 Duck Pond Road, Locust Valley, NY

516-676-0393

riana_fountain@fa.org

Founded in 1876, Friends Academy is the #1 rated K-12 private school in Nassau, and a nationally renowned college-preparatory school for students in preschool, elementary, middle, and high school. Our mission is to educate students to discover and develop the best of who they are and who they can become.

750 Hicksville Road, Seaford

516-520-6000

jon.feingold@littlevillage.org

The Hagedorn Little Village School is a not-for-profit school highly regarded for providing outstanding educational and therapeutic services for children with a wide range of developmental disabilities. HLVS provides year-round programs and services that include diagnostic evaluations and treatment, early intervention, a preschool, an elementary school, SEIT, and related services.

25 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY

516-626-9300 x123

admissions@hcali.org

Holy Child Academy is Long Island’s only premier, independent Catholic school for children of all faiths – toddler through eighth grade. Our creative educators help each child develop a joy for learning by seamlessly integrating a traditional curriculum with technology, fine arts, music, theater, and athletics.

541 Long Beach Road, Saint James

631-686-1600

admissions@knoxschool.org

Nursery–Grade 12, post-graduate

18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton, NY

631-907-5400

Ross School is a co-educational boarding (Grades 6–12, PG) and day school (N–Grade 12, PG) located in East Hampton, NY. Ross School’s mission is to change the way education meets the future; to foster interdisciplinary, integrated thinking and innovative leadership; to engage fully in the global community, and to facilitate lifelong learning. Serving nursery to grade 12 and post-graduate

425 Roslyn Road, Roslyn Heights, NY

516-621-6800

templesinai@mysinai.org

Temple Sinai of Roslyn is home to the Religious School children LOVE! We are the premier Jewish education program for students in Kindergarten through Seventh Grade, including those with special needs. They look forward to welcoming your family to their warm, caring, and inclusive community this Fall!

541 Long Beach Road, Saint James

631-686-1600

admissions@knoxschool.org

The Knox School is Long Island’s oldest established private school. An inclusive environment provides students with a broad world perspective and a wide range of skills to prepare them for success after high school. A Knox education unlocks every student’s potential.

155 Beechmont Dr., New Rochelle | 914-636-3461

631 W. Boston Post Road,Mamaroneck | 914-777-1382

3315 Hillside Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY

516- 746-1120

office@templetikvah.org

