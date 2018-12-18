Get in the Holiday Spirit at The Plaza’s Tea with Santa

Don’t miss The Plaza’s Tea with Santa hosted by Eloise at The Plaza–it’s a festive tea party in the pretty in pink Eloise tea room at the Eloise shop

Don’t miss The Plaza’s Tea with Santa hosted by Eloise at The Plaza. You can spend the holidays like your favorite storybook character Eloise!

Everyone who loves Eloise is sure to love, love, love this tea party. Plan to wear your holiday finest and join the other stylish little ladies at this festive tea party in the pretty in pink Eloise tea room at the Eloise shop.

You’ll be served tea sandwiches, mini desserts, fruit skewers, pink lemonade, pink hot chocolate, and raspberry tea. And we hear that after being served Eloise’s favorite pink tea and her favorite sweets and treats, Santa himself will visit, read a story, and take photos. Can you believe your darling can have a private storybook session with Santa? That alone is worth the price of admission.

Little ladies will love the seasonally special and most memorable tea party at Eloise’s with Santa. While there you will want to visit Eloise’s boutique to do some holiday shopping and plan to spend some time to explore The Plaza just like Eloise. The Plaza also has a Rawther Fancy Holiday room package, including the holiday movie “Eloise at Christmastime” with milk and cookies served up in your beautiful room.

Are you ready to be rawther fancy with Eloise? For more information and Eloise events visit theplazany.com/eloise!