This Christmas, go behind the scenes for a VIP costume tour with the Rockettes and learn about the history and magic that all begins with the costumes

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular is filled with holiday magic sure to bring out the holiday spirit in everyone. The radiant Rockettes perform number after number of dynamic dancing in the most exquisite costumes! We went behind the scenes for a VIP costume tour with the Rockettes and learned about the history and magic that all begins with the costumes.

Our eyes starting glowing as we entered the wardrobe room with two brilliant Rockettes, Danni Heverin and Jordan Betscher, who are even more riveting and divine in person. We learned how the gorgeous costumes take them into character and make the show extra spectacular. There are eight numbers in unique costumes during the Christmas Spectacular so that’s seven quick changes, ranging from silly rag dolls to the one and only Santa Claus.

Jordan told us an all-time favorite costume is the wooden solider since it has been in the show since 1933. “Every Rockette has worn this costume which is pretty incredible,” Jordan shared, “putting on a solider hat takes you into the legendary number that has been in show since inception.” We are told it’s a rite of passage so when you put on the hat and walk through soldier hut you are part of history and part of an iconic legacy and something so special.

Then there’s the Santa Claus costume and Danni shared that it is ten pounds of costume plus full beard, hat, and the works! Danni also gave us the inside scoop that the Rockettes are all Santa in the number…along with the real Santa, of course! Jordan showed us the New York at Christmas costume, “a gorgeous, sparkly, classic Rockette number where they ride the double decker bus and take a tour through NYC.” The Rockettes wear beautiful coats on top and when they leave the bus they reveal the dazzling dress. It’s a show-stopper.

Danni revealed this year there’s a “brand-new, glamorous, beautiful costume for our new finale piece Christmas Lights.” The costume represents the original Christmas lights in yellow, green, red and blue. The costume with matching shoes and head piece has over 3,000 Swarovski crystals. The finale also features 100 drones which has never been done in live theater. Jordan said, “It’s incredible to combine the Christmas tradition of what we represent with modern day technology and innovation to bring those drones into Radio City. It’s a spectacular experience for the audience.”

There is also the Twelve Days of Christmas costume, a candy cane inspired costume where Rockettes are wrapped up like little presents. This is one of Jordan’s favorite numbers since “it’s a high energy tap routine where we have live mics in our taps.” Danni’s personal favorite is the reindeer sleigh ride complete with hats that are antlers and actually light up. It’s Christmas magic! The final costume is the Rag Dolls with a cute hat and glasses, and rag doll shoes. The best part of all was getting to see the beautiful Rockettes in their signature costumes, when they let their unique personality shine out on stage. And they sure radiate!

Both Danni and Jordan grew up dancing with dreams of being a Rockette and had the best advice on how to make these dreams come true. Jordan told us the best advice is “to keep reaching for the stars and you will get there someday. To be here with amazing women on the line…who inspire me so much every day. It’s really exciting!” Danni advised, “You must be extremely resilient and never give up. Keep believing in yourself!!” We soaked in all of their words of wisdom especially to “keep dreaming and work hard and stay in your classes!”

Danni said the most rewarding part is “when you look out and see young girls dressed in the costumes and holding rag doll and looking up to you with bright eyes…that’s why we do what we do. The joy that we bring people is truly spectacular! Inspiring them is exciting for us.”

We certainly left feeling inspired. The show is full of show-stopping numbers to celebrate the season like the precision dancing in the legendary “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” and the new and marvelous Christmas Lights. We see why it’s been delighting audiences since 1933. Danni and Jordan told us it’s all in the details and that’s what makes the show so spectacular and magical. And we couldn’t agree more. These Rockettes really razzled and dazzled us!

It’s a spectacular show and you don’t want to miss it. It’s a great Christmas present and memorable experience for the whole family. Take time for joy and come see the Rockettes. Its holiday magic!

Details can be found here: radiocitychristmas.com!