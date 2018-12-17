Restaurants With Holiday Decor Galore In The City

Rolf's

Everywhere you turn there are polished ornaments, glistening lights, and foresty garland that run up and down the walls and ceiling. This well-known, German restaurant draws visitors from all over to have one of the most festive experiences in the city for this magical time of the year. If you truly admire holiday decorations, you will fall head over heels for this restaurant–it’s a must see! Decorated until May. 281 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10010, 212-477-4750 and 212-473-8718, rolfsnyc.com