Restaurants With Holiday Decor Galore In The City
Grab a festive meal with the family at one of these holiday-themed restaurants. Admire the joyous decorations and embrace the season!
You have to admit that one of the best parts about the holiday season is the over the top decor, from thousands of twinkling lights to garland everywhere. These restaurants are decked out from head-to-toe and definitely ready for the holiday season. Have a festive time with the family by eating a meal at one these locations and admire the seasonal decorations!
8 NYC Restaurants Full Of Holiday Cheer:
-
Rolf's
Everywhere you turn there are polished ornaments, glistening lights, and foresty garland that run up and down the walls and ceiling. This well-known, German restaurant draws visitors from all over to have one of the most festive experiences in the city for this magical time of the year. If you truly admire holiday decorations, you will fall head over heels for this restaurant–it’s a must see! Decorated until May. 281 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10010, 212-477-4750 and 212-473-8718, rolfsnyc.com
-
Da Nico
Da Nico’s has been treating the community to authentic Italian food since 1993. Come to this holiday decorated restaurant nestled in the heart of Little Italy and enjoy some quality time with loved ones as you share a baked pizza from their traditional coal fire oven. 164 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013, (212) 343-1212, danicoristorante.com
-
Molly's
This Irish Pub welcomes you to a cozy atmosphere with a wood fireplace and their comforting, well-known Shepard’s pie. A true community hit that brings back locals and invites new-comers, this warming place adds holiday lights to make the holiday season a little more special. Bring your family during the day to enjoy some of their traditional dishes. 287 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10010, 212.889.336, mollysshebeen.com
-
Milon Bangladesh Indian Restaurant
Who said that holiday decor couldn’t have chili pepper lights? This restaurant’s obsession with lights is paired with flags from around the world as they mask the entire ceiling. Enjoy one of their flavorful dishes, rich with spices and wholesome sauces as you enjoy a festive trip around the world right at your dinner table. 93 First Av, 2nd Fl (Bet. 5th& 6th St.), New York, NY 10003, 212.228.4896, milonny.com
-
Lillie’s Victorian Establishment
Take a step back in time to the Victorian Era plus holiday decorations that make this place extra special for this time of the year. Reserve a table for during the day–the nights can get a bit rowdy as the crowd rolls in. The children can pick from the kid’s menu of burgers, chicken tenderloins, mac & cheese, and more! Lillie’s Union Square location 13 East 17th Street New York, New York,10003, Times Square location 249 West 49th Street New York, New York, 10019, Union Square 212-337-1970, Times Square 212-957-4530, lilliesnyc.com
-
Rosemary’s
Rosemary’s Italian restaurant not only has a holiday tree on the rooftop but a garden as well that features seasonal produce. Nothing is better than enjoying your Tuscan, farm-to-table cuisine as you admire the holiday decor. Take in all the beauty of the festive atmosphere and the mouth-watering, house-made pasta. 18 Greenwich Ave, New York City, NY 10011, (212) 647-1818, rosemarysnyc.com
-
Pete's Tavern
Nothing says holiday tradition like Pete’s Tavern, established in 1864. This Italian-American restaurant is decorated for the season with a cozy dining area located in the back of the Tavern. Dine with bright lights and holiday decor while you admire the history of the place with its original brick walls and rosewood bar. 129 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003, (212) 473-7676, petestavern.com
-
Red Rooster Harlem
Nothing goes better with cozy holiday lights and decorations than comfort food. This Harlem restaurant celebrates American cuisine and serves diverse dishes, traditional to the neighborhood. Red Rooster embraces the holiday season as well as the Harlem culture of artists, musicians, and culinary talents. 310 Lenox Avenue Harlem, NY 10027. 212.792.9001, redroosterharlem.com