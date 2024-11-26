New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Free Holiday Photo Shoot for Families in the Bronx

Courtesy of Families in Focus

Families in Focus is offering a free opportunity to create holiday memories at the 2nd Annual Free Holiday Photo Extravaganza.

Capturing special moments in festive photos is one of the best parts of the holidays, whether they are used for holiday cards, shared on social media, or just kept privately. Yet, not every family has access to professional photography services, because let’s face it, they don’t come cheap. To help remedy that, Families in Focus is back this year with the 2nd Annual Free Holiday Photo Extravaganza, and offering a free holiday photo session to families who might otherwise not have the means to sit for a professional holiday photo.

The brainchild of professional photographer Margaret Pattillo, in partnership with Kate Backdrop, the 2nd Annual Free Holiday Photo Extravaganza is a unique and heartwarming event aimed at providing beautiful, professional family photos to those with limited financial resources. This year, the event will take place on November 30th and December 1st, at The Art Escape NYC in the Bronx.

Families in Focus also gives families the unique opportunity to capture special holiday moments with an award-winning photographer. It’s open to all families, no matter their income. Whether you’re a family of five, a couple with kids, or a big multigenerational group, the end goal is to celebrate the joy of family connections.

The event features quick, 10-minute mini-sessions where families can pose in front of a beautiful holiday-themed backdrop. These sessions are designed to be fast but meaningful, so every family leaves with a gorgeous photo.

Courtesy of Families in Focus

Get Your Family Photo Done By an Award-Winning Photographer

Award-winning lifestyle and celebrity photographer Margaret Pattillo will be behind the camera, bringing her expertise and artistic touch. A big believer in the power of imagery and storytelling, her skill in portrait photography ensures that every family walks away with a polished, magazine-worthy photo.

Each family will receive one beautifully retouched image from their session. Last year, over 40 families took part, and this year, even more families are invited to experience the event.

Since the event is free, the only thing families need to do is book a time slot in advance. The sessions are designed to be efficient, making the most of the brief 10-minute window. Kate Backdrop will be providing high-quality, creative backdrops to help set the perfect festive vibe and bring the holiday spirit to life.

Both Families in Focus and Kate Backdrop are committed to making family photography accessible to everyone. Their joint effort is an example of the power of community, creativity, and inclusivity—values that are at the heart of this holiday photo shoot extravaganza.

Courtesy of Families in Focus

The Holidays Are All About Moments to Treasure

The goal is simple: to capture and preserve the special moments that make family life so meaningful. These moments may be brief, but the memories last a lifetime, whether it’s a holiday photo of the whole family that will hang on the wall or an image of a new baby or school-age child that becomes a keepsake.

By offering a free photography experience in a fun, festive setting, the event helps families capture special moments while celebrating what makes each family special.

To book your session and see a rendering of this year’s stunning set design, visit www.familiesinfocusnyc.com.
The Art Escape NYC is located at 861 Gerard Ave, Bronx, NY.

