Best NYC Holiday Photo Spots

Ooff, it’s holiday card season and you still need to get that card done! While we are always in a New York state of mind, NYC at the holidays is the most magical time of the year. You’ll give everyone holiday FOMO once you capture some snaps at these classic, edgy, and iconic NYC spots that are sure to show everyone that holiday dreams come true in the concrete jungle.

The locations:

Take your family holiday cards to new heights at The Edge. Add this to the top of your list (pun intended) of places to take the ultimate NYC family photos. The Edge’s 100th floor outdoor viewing area features a thrilling glass-floor and angled glass walls to make you feel like, and pictures seem that, your family is hanging out in mid-air. That coupled with the breathtaking, panoramic views of the skyline are sure to wow everyone who gets your holiday card this year. Kids will also have a ton of fun taking photos as they rise 1,000+ feet in the air from the heart of Hudson Yards.

Additional observatory options: SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, Top of the Rock, One World Observatory

Whirl and twirl on the ice or stay cool off the ice for photos at Wollman Rink in Central Park, one of the most majestic ice skating rinks in the world. With spectacular views of the New York City skyline, Wollman Rink offers a setting unlike any other. Make your holiday card unforgettable with swizzles and twizzles on the ice and sweet smiles with picturesque backdrops off the ice. It’s the perfect combo. Kids will also love to explore the surrounding Central Park beauty, leading to more great photo-ops.

Additional ice rinks: The Rink at Rock Center, The Rink at Bryant Park, LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park

Brooklyn Botanic Gardens Lightscape is an after-dark, illuminated spectacular that will make your family photos shine bright. Boasting a trail with over a million lights and featuring iconic works of art by both local and international artists, it brings breathtaking beauty to the already bucolic gardens. Become part of the beauty in nature when you pose in front of the eye-popping Neon Tree and the Light Like Water, the latter of which was this year’s contemporary take on a holiday tree.

Additional NYC botanical gardens: New York Botanical Gardens; Queens Botanical Gardens, Snug Harbor, and Wave Hill

The Unisphere in Queens is sure to make for out of this world holiday card photos. Originally the symbol for the World’s Fair, now it can be the symbol for your family this holiday season. Whether posing by the fountain by day or the illuminated globe at night, it is sure to impress holiday card recipients. Kids will also enjoy exploring and taking additional photos throughout Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Additional borough photog favs: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Washington Square Park, Madison Square Park

The Flatiron Building and Serra Alpina at Eataly make for a classic NYC winter setting. Step in the green space in front to capture The Flatiron in all its glory and get a classic picture perfect holiday card photo. Once you get your best snaps, step into Serra Aplina, the Italian Countryside restaurant on the roof at Eataly, with its serene setting with snow covered pine trees, rustic gazebos, wonderful wintry touches, and even a winter disco ball, making for unique photo options. Kids will also love that the menu provides warm and comforting food during this cold winter season to cozy up and enjoy after hard work taking family photos.

Additional NYC skyscrapers: Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Seagram Building

Gather round the most famous Christmas tree in the world at Rockefeller Center. Early morning hours allow for less crowds and ideal picture taking opportunities at the tree and around the plaza. Kids will also love to stroll up the block to Radio City and strike a pose just like the Rockettes for a NYC moment perfect for that holiday card.

Additional holiday fun spots: Fifth Avenue Storefronts, Grand Army Plaza, New York Public Library