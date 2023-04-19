Free Comic Book Day Comes to NYC in May

Calling all comic book lovers: now’s your chance to add to your collection at no cost!

Free Comic Book Day, held on the first Saturday in May, is an event where comic book shops around the world give away free comic books to anyone who comes into their shops.

Taking place on May 6 this year, the event will offer a huge selection of free titles for customers of all ages and interests.

This year, Free Comic Book Day’s selection committee has selected 44 comic book titles to be made available at the event at comic book stores worldwide.

Between superheroes, popular film and television shows and beloved video games, there are truly choices for everyone. Check out options from major publishers, like DC Comics, Marvel Comics and Dark Horse Comics, as well as independent publishers.

In addition to giving away free comics, many comic book shops will also host community events like costume contests, creator signings, drawings by guest artists, raffles and prizes, photo opportunities and much more.

Each store provides a unique opportunity for fans to celebrate their love of comic books.

“Every year, we strive to bring fans a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience, and we know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating everyone to a day of fun and discovery, so we hope fans will visit their local comic shops to celebrate,” said Ashton Greenwood, spokesperson for Free Comic Book Day.

Find a participating store near you using Free Comic Book Day’s Find a Shop tool.

