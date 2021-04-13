13 Best Sustainable Stores in New York City

With Earth Day around the corner, everyone is looking for ways to be more eco-friendly, and these sustainable stores offer perfect opportunities. These businesses each try to have zero waste, and provide green products that promote a cleaner world. Be sure to check out these shops that cover every kind of product from groceries to beauty products and clothing so you can live a more sustainable life. Some of these stores are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, so be sure to check before you head out.

Grocery Shopping

GrowNYC Farmer’s Markets

Multiple Locations

One great place to pick up local and organic goods is at one of the New York City Farmer’s Markets around the city. Local vendors come with their sustainable food and other products that you can purchase with zero waste packaging. You can support small businesses while being more environmentally friendly. If you’re interested in getting some of these amazing local products, there are several locations around the city you can check out.

Planted

331 Smith Street Brooklyn, NY 11231

Planted is a low waste store that allows people to buy dry foods and some body products in bulk to limit wasteful packaging. It’s almost like a sustainable adult candy store where you can fill your jars and bags with eco-friendly goodies. Their food and other supplies are mostly organic and have healthy options to keep your family close to the natural earth. They also have a Planted Cafe and a plant shop for other sustainable buying options.

Precycle

50 Cypress Ave, Brooklyn NY 11237

Precycle is a zero waste grocery store where you can get all your supplies without using wasteful plastic. You can bring your own reusable containers to collect the products you want, and is then weighed to determine the cost. Their produce is all local and fresh for you to take home in your own reusable bags. All of these important aspects allow customers to reduce their environmental impact while getting delicious foods for the whole family.

Remedies Herb Shop

453 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Remedies Herb Shop is providing customers with the chance to buy lots of organic herbs in bulk with zero waste packaging. They offer a variety of culinary, therapeutic, botanical, and seasoning herbs that you can take home and enjoy in all aspects of your life. Its selection is more limited compared to some of the other sustainable stores, but you can get some more specialized herbs that aren’t always available at bigger grocery stores.

4th Street Food Co-Op

58 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003

Another one of the zero waste sustainable stores, the 4th Street Food Co-Op provides bulk dry goods and fresh produce for you to enjoy without worrying about wasteful packaging. They have one of the largest selections of local and organic foods that will be weighed in to determine the price. Their zero waste format is perfect to help limit your environmental impact, and make a real difference through the way you eat.

Other Sustainable Stores

Earth & Me

2509 Astoria Blvd, Queens, NY 11102

One of the first zero waste stores in Queens, Earth & Me provides tons of eco-friendly products. They sell sustainable products that cover everything from beauty to cleaning to pets. There is also a Common Good refill station which allows customers to fill their own sanitized containers with whatever kind of product you want, including cleaning and beauty supplies. It’s a great way to get all the supplies you need without wasteful plastic packaging.

Magpie

488 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

Magpie is a sustainable store selling a variety of locally made and designed products. They provide tons of options for eco-friendly trinkets and beautiful products from around the world including home décor, jewelry, accessories, stationery, and toys. This variety of supplies and items make for a fun browsing experience where you can find hidden treasures without worrying about the environmental dangers.

Package Free

137 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 or

75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011 (Both Closed Temporarily)

Package Free is one of the biggest sustainable stores in the city with two locations and shipping options. You can get tons of essentials including cleaning supplies and beauty products that are all made with zero waste packaging. Everything is natural and eco-friendly, so you can use them without worrying about your carbon footprint. They have so many fun options to change up your day-to-day routine while saving the planet one purchase at a time.

Cap Beauty

238 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014 (Closed Temporarily)

Cap Beauty is an eco-friendly beauty brand selling all natural products with sustainable packaging. They focus on using pure plant ingredients and minerals to create their all natural products that anyone can use and enjoy. Anything you need related to beauty and self care, you’ll be able to find a version here without fear of what you’re putting on your skin. While they are one of the sustainable stores that are currently closed, you can still order their products online.

SallyeAnder

18 W Main St #6, Beacon, NY 12508 (Closed Temporarily)

SallyeAnder is a family owned and operated natural skincare company focused on using only pure ingredients to treat your body with kindness. They sell natural bug repellant, creams, balms, and their famous hand soaps for you to use in day-to-day life. Everything has natural essential oils to give it a lovely scent you’ll be sure to love. The store front is currently closed, but they do have some warehouse hours and online options that you can check out any time.

Baggu

242 Wythe Avenue #4, Brooklyn, NY 11249

When you’re ready to go out and get all your sustainable products, make your first stop Baggu where you can get stunning reusable bags. They design their bags using sustainable materials, and work to minimize waste. The have backpacks, masks, fanny packs, and other reusable bags with beautiful designs you’ll love. Their lovely bags are perfect for your sustainable shopping and will help you carry your goods from all the other sustainable stores you visit after.

Zero Waste Daniel

Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233

Zero Waste Daniel is a clothing company with a store front in New York that uses waste from New York City’s garment industry, and other hard-to-recycle materials to create a sustainable line of clothing. The clothes are genderless and meant to create as little waste as possible. Their fantastic clothing and accessories make fashion fun and sustainable, so you can feel good about what you’re wearing and its environmental impact.

Celsious

115 North 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Celsious is a laundry mat that uses sustainable machines to clean your clothes in a more environmentally friendly way. The machines and cleaning materials are all eco-friendly and will make you feel better about h0w you wash your belongings. They are currently offering drop off service to keep people safe during COVID-19, so you can continue to make your life more sustainable and make your carbon footprint smaller.