Meet Corinne Tan: American Girl’s First Chinese American Girl of the Year

American Girl fans are overjoyed to meet the 2022 Girl of the Year — Corinne Tan! Corinne is American Girl’s first Chinese American Girl of the Year. Growing up with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado, Corinne loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister to little sister, Gwynn, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog.

Corinne joins American Girl’s line of contemporary characters that inspires children to make a positive difference in the world. American Girl said “Although surefooted and brave on the mountain, Corinne must find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak up when faced with xenophobic comments. Through Corinne’s stories, young readers learn that home means being surrounded by the people they love and to be proud of who they are, while advocating for positive change.”

Corinne’s story is relevant and timely, exploring changing family dynamics and Corinne’s Chinese heritage, tackles anti-Asian racism, and offers lessons in empathy and allyship. To further support Corinne’s important message, American Girl is donating $25,000 to AAPI Youth Rising, a student-led nonprofit that’s bringing awareness to the rise in xenophobia against Asians in America and calling for positive change through education.

Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, said, “While filled with outdoor adventure and fun, Corinne’s message is, ultimately, about the power of love—between families, friends, and communities—and the strength and courage that comes from it. We created Corinne to be a positive role model our fans can look up to and learn from as we all work toward a world where everyone is treated fairly and with respect.”

American Girl fans can bring Corinne’s stories to life with the beautiful 18-inch doll. Corinne has brown eyes and long, straight black hair with turquoise highlights and wears her signature outfit complete with a white cable-knit sweater, iridescent leggings, and faux-fur trimmed boots. To create the doll, American Girl designers consulted with advisers on several exclusive features, including Corinne’s hair style and color, skin tone, and newly designed eyes.

Further leaning into the power of family—in a Girl of the Year first—American Girl also introduced a 14½-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn. Much like her big sister, Gwynn features brown eyes and long braided black hair with bangs. In addition to her introductory outfit, additional accessories are available that reflect Gwynn’s love of ice skating. AG fans, especially siblings, will be delighted to have these strong and sweet sisters in their American Girl collection, creating endless AG family fun with imaginative play.

There is already a full line of Corinne products to shop and events planned. The Corinne product collection has everything she needs for an afternoon on the slopes, like an accessory set that includes a knit hat, sunglasses, legwarmers, and backpack. Corinne, Gwynn, and the full Girl of the Year 2022 collection are available for purchase now on AmericanGirl.com, and at local American Girl stores.

