The 12 Best Sound Machines for 2022

Life in the city can be noisy! Sounds such as traffic, neighbors and construction can prevent you and your children from securing the recommended hours of sleep. This is why sound machines are so useful. They block unwanted noise, soothe infants, and help parents get the sleep they need to be at their best. There are plenty of sound machines available, but this list highlights the best quality options so you can worry about one less thing!

Would you like to see more useful and kid-friendly products? Check out The Best Easy-to-Use Lightweight Strollers for 2022!

Hatch Baby Rest

59.99

The Hatch Baby Rest is one of the most modern smart sound machines and night lights. By downloading the required Hatch Sleep app you can control the volume and sound, adjust the light and customize sleep programs for your little one. This allows you to fix your child’s sleep schedule and yours as well! The Rest offers 11 soothing sounds, a time-to-rise feature and a range of colors to choose from.

Marpac Dohm Natural Sound Machine

52.99

The Marpac Dohm Natural Sound Machine sold by Yogasleep is a reliable sound machine that supports Marpac Dohm’s 50-year reign in quality. The signature sound Dohm offers is fan-based, but the tone and volume are adjustable which allow you to create the most personal and appealing sound possible. It is super simple to use, just plug the machine in and flip the switch. The color scheme is white with a choice of four accents, blue, gray, pink and green, or a charcoal black exterior instead.

LectroFan Micro2

34.95

The LectroFan Micro2 is an all-in-one portable sound machine and bluetooth speaker. If you like to travel, but have to bring all of your child’s toys then this device is for you. The built-in battery lasts up to 40 hrs when playing 11 sleep sounds, which include fan, ocean and white noise sounds. If you want to play your own sounds and make phone calls all you have to do is pair it to your phone. It is USB rechargeable and comes in black, white, red and blue.

Vtech Myla the Monkey Portable Soother

19.95

Myla the Monkey was designed to be your on-the-go friend when traveling with your baby. The hand-held sound machine offers five melodies and five soothing sounds. The convenient tail hooks to strollers, car seats, backpacks and more. Other features include a 60 minute timer, which is great for naps, and a dimmable night light in Myla’s cheeks! It is charged by USB only.

Yogasleep Nod

24.99

The Yogasleep Nod is a modern design built for nurseries. The Nod can run all night in order to provide your child with uninterrupted sleep. There are lullabies, shushing and heartbeat sounds, specifically to comfort babies. Other sound options include white noise, fan and nature sounds. Plus, the night light was considerately created to be a dim amber tone to induce sleep. It is charged by USB only.

Fisher Price Smart Connect Deluxe

49.99

Fisher Price Smart Connect Deluxe offers a lot of features and stimulation for your baby. There are sound options, such as music, nature sounds and white noise. The light-up portion of the device includes starlight and animal projections, as well as an amber night light. One very important feature is the Smart Connect app, which allows you to control and personalize the Smart Connect Deluxe. This device can play all-night or be set on a timer.

LectroFan Classic

49.95

The LectroFan Classic is another durable sound machine with 10 fan sounds and 10 white noise options. In order not to disrupt you or your little one’s sleep the sounds are non-looping. Since the LectroFan is so compact, it is portable! Other features include a timer and precise volume control. To charge the LectroFan you can use a USB port or wall outlet.

Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine

35.99

Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine is a solid sound machine and night light. This device offers 24 non-looping sounds to choose from, such as seven white noises, seven fan noises and 10 natural sounds. These sounds can play all-night or be put on a 30, 60, or 90 minute timer to soothe your baby to sleep. Other features include a memory function and a headphone jack. It is powered by an AC plug and comes in four colors: white, blue, black and wood-grain.

MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby

27.99

MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby by HoMedics was created to soothe your baby to sleep with music and pictures. The sound machine has six sounds, including three lullabies. There are also three projector generated images to decorate the ceiling or wall. The SoundSpa Lullaby includes an auto-off timer, which has options for 15, 30, 45, 60 minutes and shuts off after 3 hours. Plus, the device is portable so you won’t have to leave your baby’s favorite soother behind!

Magicteam Sound Machine

29.99

Magicteam Sound Machine is a precise, compact machine. Magicteam offers 20 non-looping sounds, which include white, pink and brown noise, as well as nature sounds. The volume control has 32 levels so you can find the perfect level for you and your child. The device is also small enough to bring on trips. Plus, it has a memory function so you don’t have to reset your choices every time.

Housbay Glow Sound Machine

45.99

Housbay Glows Sound Machine is perfect for kids who are just a bit too old for nursery rhymes but who still need help falling asleep at night. This device offers eight color options which acts as a colorful night light. The sounds offered are seven white noises, seven fan and 17 nature, for a total of 31. It can be charged at a USB port or with an AC plug. Plus, it has an auto-timer and headphone jack. This device can also be brought on the road due to its compact size.

HoMedics SoundSpa

21.99

HoMedics SoundSpa is been a great choice for a simple sound machine. It offers six soothing sounds, based on natural sounds from the environment. There is an auto-off timer for 15, 30, and 60 minutes. This device was also designed with travel in mind, it is small enough and lightweight enough to pack in an overnight bag or suitcase. Not to mention, it can be powered by an AC adapter or 4 AAA batteries.