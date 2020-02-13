Meet Joss Kendrick: American Girl of the Year 2020

Jess Kendrick: American Girl of the Year!

The American Girl 2020 Girl of the Year is Joss Kendrick and little ladies love her already! Joss Kendrick is a ten-year-old from Huntington Beach, California, who American Girl describes as “a fierce athlete born with hearing loss and a passion for surfing and competitive cheer.” Joss Kendrick is the first doll of the year with a disability woven into her story.

Pssst…If you haven’t been by the American Girl Store recently, take a peek here! American Girl Place New York: Two Brand-New In-Store Experiences!

Joss Kendrick joins American Girl’s lineup of inspirational characters who impart meaningful life lessons to help girls learn and grow with confidence. Whether she’s on her surfboard or in the gym, Joss Kendrick shows girls the importance of trying new things, pushing past stereotypes and being a good team player.

In honor of Joss Kendrick, American Girl has partnered with Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), the nation’s leading nonprofit representing people with hearing loss, with a $25,000 donation to support the organization’s education and awareness programs.

American Girl is also teaming up with 17-year-old surfing prodigy Caroline Marks, as she prepares to make history next summer as a member of the first-ever U.S. Women’s Olympic surfing team to celebrate the Girl of the Year. We expect many young fans to be cheering her on this summer alongside their Joss Kendrick dolls.

Joss has long brown hair and brown eyes and arrives wearing a swimsuit, hoodie, and shorts, plus a removable hearing aid in her right ear. American Girl fans will rejoice that there is already a full line of Joss products to shop, including a surfboard and swim gear, cheer outfits and equipment, and her talented English bulldog, Murph the Surf Dog.

The Joss collection is available at americangirl.com and at all American Girl retail locations nationwide.