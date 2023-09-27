Festivals and Parades in New York City: October 2023

Is there a more exciting month than October? Between the gorgeous fall weather and the endless activities for families, it’s the perfect time to get out of the house (before it gets too cold!) and celebrate Halloween and the autumn season at a fair or festival with the kids.

Check out these festivals and parades around NYC this month!

Psst… Here’s your ultimate bucket list for fall in NYC!

Manhattan

54th Street to 44th Street along 2nd Avenue, Midtown

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the rich culture and vibrant spirit of Nigeria with spectacular floats, live music, dazzling displays of traditional attire and more.

5th Avenue Between 44th Street and 72nd Street, Midtown

Monday, Oct. 9, 11:30 am – 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

The annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture in the United States, features floats, marching bands, performances, and more.

Madison Square Park, 11 Madison Ave., Stuyvesant Park

Saturday, Oct. 14, 12 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Join this celebration of unity, pride, and community with special guests and speakers.

Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, 4881 Broadway Street, Inwood

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate all things autumn, with balloon animals, games, crafts, musical performances, cider press demonstration, and so much more.

Take a stroll through the museum’s picturesque grounds and enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of autumn while enjoying free admission to the museum and access to a historic military hut.

6th Avenue from King Street to 15th St., East Village

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 pm

All ages

Free

Join hundreds of puppets, musicians, dancers and artists at this iconic New York Halloween tradition.

Bronx

St. Mary’s Park, 450 St Ann’s Ave. Bronx

Saturday, Oct. 14, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

All are invited to join NYC Parks and Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala for a fall festival event at St. Mary’s Park. Enjoy an afternoon of family games, sports, fall crafts, and more!

Soundview Park, O’Brien Ave. & Leland Ave. Bronx

Saturday, Oct. 21, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Join NYC Parks and Council Member Amanda Farias for a fall festival featuring games, sports, fall crafts, and more!

Brooklyn

Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn Heights

Sunday, Oct. 1, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

The largest street fest in New York City, the Atlantic Antic spans 10 blocks of Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue with food and craft vendors, family fun, and amazing performances.

The Fun Zone will be packed with FREE family-fun entertainment that includes MAJOR PLAY including squash, a cardboard maze, obstacle course, balloon twisting, freebies, arts & crafts, interactive games, rock painting and much more for kids of all ages.

Coney Island Amphitheater, 3052 W. 21st St., Coney Island

Oct. 6-8, Friday-Sunday, 10:30 am – 5 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $15

Celebrate creativity with hands-on exhibits, demonstrations, and engaging workshops in diverse fields, including robotics, crafts, engineering, art, music, 3D printing, and more.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 am – 4 pm

4th Place & Court Street, Downtown Brooklyn

All ages

Free admission

It’s a day of games, clowns, live music, food, raffles, photos, pumpkin painting and so much more while raising money for patients at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Vale Park at The William Vale, 111 N 12th St., Williamsburg

Saturday, Oct. 14, 12 – 3 pm

All ages

Free admission

Celebrate the onset of autumn with a cozy afternoon in the outdoors where families can enjoy various fun activities from face painting to lawn games while indulging in festive fall treats such as hot apple cider and pumpkin spiced caramel apples.

Cortelyou Road from Ocean Avenue to Coney Island Avenue, Flatbush

Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Come out for this annual street festival on Cortelyou Road, celebrated since 1975! There will be music, games, shopping & great food!

Queens

King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Come out for corn husk doll-making, pumpkin-picking, candy, goodies, and of course, the Queens Fiber Arts Festival!

Staten Island

National Lighthouse Museum, 200 The Promenade at Lighthouse Point

Sunday, Oct. 1, 12-6pm

All ages

$5 suggested donation plus free entry into the National Lighthouse Museum

Celebrate maritime history at this fun event featuring children’s activities, entertainment, food and a lighthouse parade contest.



Catholic Charities of Staten Island (at Mount Loretto), 6541 Hylan Blvd.

Friday, Oct. 6, 6-11pm; Saturday, Oct. 7, 12-11pm; Sunday, Oct. 8, 12-9pm; Monday, Oct. 9, 12-6pm

All ages

$5; free for ages 10 and younger

Enjoy delicious food, rides and games, vendors, live music on stage, fireworks display, cannoli eating contest, mozzarella eating contest, the island’s first porterhouse steak eating contest, beer and sangria gardens and more.



Casa Belvedere, 79 Howard Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 12-6pm, Sunday, Oct. 15, 12-5pm

All ages

$10; free for kids younger than 12

Enjoy this fun-filled extravaganza for the entire family showcasing Italian classic and performance vehicles, and featuring live music, Italian food specialty vendors, a Kids Zone, merchandise vendors and more.



Catholic Charities of Staten Island (at Mount Loretto), 6541 Hylan Blvd.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 21-22, 12-6pm

All ages

$5

This very popular fall festival is back! Rides, food, beer and sangria gardens, plus an enormous and fun pumpkin patch.

College Of Staten Island Sports And Recreation Center, 2800 Victory Boulevard

Sunday, Oct. 22., 11:30 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

This fun and educational day brings together families of all backgrounds to learn, play and grow together. With a variety of vendors, exhibitions and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.