Festivals and Parades in New York City: October 2023
Is there a more exciting month than October? Between the gorgeous fall weather and the endless activities for families, it’s the perfect time to get out of the house (before it gets too cold!) and celebrate Halloween and the autumn season at a fair or festival with the kids.
Check out these festivals and parades around NYC this month!
Manhattan
63rd Nigerian Independence Day Parade
54th Street to 44th Street along 2nd Avenue, Midtown
Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the rich culture and vibrant spirit of Nigeria with spectacular floats, live music, dazzling displays of traditional attire and more.
79th Annual Columbus Day Parade
5th Avenue Between 44th Street and 72nd Street, Midtown
Monday, Oct. 9, 11:30 am – 3:30 pm
All ages
Free
The annual Columbus Day Parade, the largest celebration of Italian American heritage and culture in the United States, features floats, marching bands, performances, and more.
2nd Annual Peoples of the Americas Parade
Madison Square Park, 11 Madison Ave., Stuyvesant Park
Saturday, Oct. 14, 12 – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Join this celebration of unity, pride, and community with special guests and speakers.
Fall Festival
Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, 4881 Broadway Street, Inwood
Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate all things autumn, with balloon animals, games, crafts, musical performances, cider press demonstration, and so much more.
Take a stroll through the museum’s picturesque grounds and enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of autumn while enjoying free admission to the museum and access to a historic military hut.
New York’s 50th Annual Village Halloween Parade
6th Avenue from King Street to 15th St., East Village
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7 pm
All ages
Free
Join hundreds of puppets, musicians, dancers and artists at this iconic New York Halloween tradition.
Bronx
Fall Festival at St. Mary’s Park
St. Mary’s Park, 450 St Ann’s Ave. Bronx
Saturday, Oct. 14, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
All are invited to join NYC Parks and Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala for a fall festival event at St. Mary’s Park. Enjoy an afternoon of family games, sports, fall crafts, and more!
Fall Festival at Soundview Park
Soundview Park, O’Brien Ave. & Leland Ave. Bronx
Saturday, Oct. 21, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Join NYC Parks and Council Member Amanda Farias for a fall festival featuring games, sports, fall crafts, and more!
Brooklyn
48th Annual Atlantic Antic
Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn Heights
Sunday, Oct. 1, noon – 6 pm
All ages
Free
The largest street fest in New York City, the Atlantic Antic spans 10 blocks of Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue with food and craft vendors, family fun, and amazing performances.
The Fun Zone will be packed with FREE family-fun entertainment that includes MAJOR PLAY including squash, a cardboard maze, obstacle course, balloon twisting, freebies, arts & crafts, interactive games, rock painting and much more for kids of all ages.
Maker Faire Coney Island
Coney Island Amphitheater, 3052 W. 21st St., Coney Island
Oct. 6-8, Friday-Sunday, 10:30 am – 5 pm
All ages
Tickets start at $15
Celebrate creativity with hands-on exhibits, demonstrations, and engaging workshops in diverse fields, including robotics, crafts, engineering, art, music, 3D printing, and more.
PUMPKINFEST 2023
Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 am – 4 pm
4th Place & Court Street, Downtown Brooklyn
All ages
Free admission
It’s a day of games, clowns, live music, food, raffles, photos, pumpkin painting and so much more while raising money for patients at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.
Fall Block Party
Vale Park at The William Vale, 111 N 12th St., Williamsburg
Saturday, Oct. 14, 12 – 3 pm
All ages
Free admission
Celebrate the onset of autumn with a cozy afternoon in the outdoors where families can enjoy various fun activities from face painting to lawn games while indulging in festive fall treats such as hot apple cider and pumpkin spiced caramel apples.
2023 Flatbush Frolic
Cortelyou Road from Ocean Avenue to Coney Island Avenue, Flatbush
Sunday, Oct. 15, 11 am – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Come out for this annual street festival on Cortelyou Road, celebrated since 1975! There will be music, games, shopping & great food!
Queens
Fall Festival/Queens Fiber Arts Festival
King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica
Saturday, Oct. 28, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission
Come out for corn husk doll-making, pumpkin-picking, candy, goodies, and of course, the Queens Fiber Arts Festival!
Staten Island
International Lighthouse Point Fest
National Lighthouse Museum, 200 The Promenade at Lighthouse Point
Sunday, Oct. 1, 12-6pm
All ages
$5 suggested donation plus free entry into the National Lighthouse Museum
Celebrate maritime history at this fun event featuring children’s activities, entertainment, food and a lighthouse parade contest.
Italian Festival at the Mount
Catholic Charities of Staten Island (at Mount Loretto), 6541 Hylan Blvd.
Friday, Oct. 6, 6-11pm; Saturday, Oct. 7, 12-11pm; Sunday, Oct. 8, 12-9pm; Monday, Oct. 9, 12-6pm
All ages
$5; free for ages 10 and younger
Enjoy delicious food, rides and games, vendors, live music on stage, fireworks display, cannoli eating contest, mozzarella eating contest, the island’s first porterhouse steak eating contest, beer and sangria gardens and more.
Fall Festival and Italian Luxury Car Show
Casa Belvedere, 79 Howard Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 14, 12-6pm, Sunday, Oct. 15, 12-5pm
All ages
$10; free for kids younger than 12
Enjoy this fun-filled extravaganza for the entire family showcasing Italian classic and performance vehicles, and featuring live music, Italian food specialty vendors, a Kids Zone, merchandise vendors and more.
Fall Festival at the Mount
Catholic Charities of Staten Island (at Mount Loretto), 6541 Hylan Blvd.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 21-22, 12-6pm
All ages
$5
This very popular fall festival is back! Rides, food, beer and sangria gardens, plus an enormous and fun pumpkin patch.
Staten Island Parent Day
College Of Staten Island Sports And Recreation Center, 2800 Victory Boulevard
Sunday, Oct. 22., 11:30 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free
This fun and educational day brings together families of all backgrounds to learn, play and grow together. With a variety of vendors, exhibitions and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.