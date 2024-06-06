Father’s Day Gifts (some can even be bought last minute!)

Father’s Day is when we go extra for our dads, grandfathers, guardians, and stepdads by sharing, saying, or giving gifts and appreciation. It’s a chance to celebrate these influential men in our lives and those who step up and provide support, love, and guidance to the family.

Whether it is a simple phone call, a homemade card, or a thoughtful gift, expressing gratitude will not be forgotten. This day reminds us to recognize and honor these father figures’ sacrifices and contributions. It’s a chance to show them that they matter and that the moments spent together are important.

Here are gifts, some you can get at the last minute, that you can get, Dad!

After-Shave Balm by Guinot

Give Dad the gift of self-care. This After-Shave Balm/Après-Rasage is the perfect after-shave for it is soothing and leaves a tingling feeling that is a vibe. The menthol and Hazel Extract calm the skin, and the vitamin E softens it. $50, amazon.

Très Homme Crème Longue Vie

Like Dad, this beauty line is special. Founded in France (ohh la la) four decades ago, it is a beloved line by many. The Très Homme Crème Longue Vie will help Dad minimize those pesky fine lines, and ingredients such as calendula extract and avocado oil moisturize and revitalize skin. $65, amazon.

If Dad is a sports betting person, they will love this well-made hat with an adjustable strap and sturdy buckle. Odds on Outfitters is a clothing and merch brand for betting enthusiasts. That is the perfect spot to snap up well-made merchandise that seamlessly works into your wardrobe. $40, oddsonoutfitters.com.

Edric Perforated Suede Sneaker by Vince

The dad in your life deserves some luxe, and this 100% perforated suede sneaker is perfect for a gift that has that classic feel and is well-made to last more than just one season. It’s sporty enough to work with casual pieces and sophisticated enough to complement a more dressy fit. At $295, this versatile sneaker from Vince.com not only offers style but also ensures comfort and durability. It’s an ideal choice for the fashion-forward dad who appreciates high-quality footwear, making it a thoughtful and practical gift that he will cherish and enjoy wearing for various occasions. $295, vince.com.

Golf Lover Coasters

Hurry on this one and order these cool recycled paper custom coasters. Dad will love seeing himself ( with the kids is also a good pic!) and appreciate the specialness these coasters illicit. You can design your unique phrases or use the ones ready to go: Who’s Your Daddy? Nice Shot, You’re Still Away, Be the Ball, Go Low or Go Home, FLOG Backwards, No Gimmes, Get in the Hole!, Show me the Money!, It Doesn’t Get Any Better, You DRIVE Me Wild!, I Belong in the Fairway, Par is for the Birds.(12-pack) – $25,

For a gift that gives back, this golf ball, tee, and marker set is perfect for your golf lover. A big plus is purchasing this item (and any items from the site), which benefits the kids at St. Jude for buying something from this site; all proceeds will help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital treat and conquer childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. $10, giftshop.stjude.org.

Aire fryers, especially for the grill-loving dad or apartment dweller who loves cooking tasty dishes. Air fryers are an easy and addictive tool as food comes out delish. This 7-quart capacity has a touchscreen LED digital window. The cook in your family will appreciate the ergonomic handle​, which makes it easy to grip when the dish is ready: $ 80, westbend.com.