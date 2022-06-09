Fathers Day 2022 Gift Guide: The 10 Best Gift for Every Dad

It’s that time of year to celebrate some of the very special men that are in our lives! Fathers Day 2022 is June 19th and all fathers, especially the NYC dads, deserve to be showered with love and appreciation this year. If you’re looking for the perfect gift to get your dad, here are some of the best choices to grab!

$16.99

Having so many chargers lying around can be very stressful and can leave you feeling unorganized. Bring some organization into your dad’s life this year by getting him a wireless chagrin station. Your dad will be able to charge his phone, headphones, and apple watch all at one time which will make his life so much easier.

$38.00

If your dad is constantly on the go or is just looking for a cup that will keep their drink cold or hot, check out the Yeti Rambler Tumbler! This cup is made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and has double wall vacuum installation so your drinks can stay either hot or cold for hours on end. To top it off, these tumblers are designed to fit into standard cup holders regardless of what size you get and are also dishwasher safe.

$39

Make walking around the house more comfortable! These Turkish Cotton Slippers are made with plush terry fabric and ribbed rubber soles, making them some of the most comfortable slippers your dad will ever wear.

$69.95

Make cooking meat a little easier by trying out this Smart Meat Thermometer! This thermometer is 100% wireless, making it easy to use and to take with you if you go to a BBQ or on vacation, and cook hook up right to your phone so you can monitor the internal meat temperature and find out when it should be ready to eat!

$69.99

Bring a little relaxation into your dads life this Fathers Day! The TOLOCO Massage Gun has 20 speed levels and comes with 10 replaceable massage heads so you can target whatever muscles of parts of your body that are causing you pain or discomfort. The massage gun is lightweight and also comes in a carrying case so your dad can bring it anywhere with him.

$70

Help keep your dad’s life a little more organized by getting him the Amazon Echo Show 8. This device connects to Alexa and gives you all of the benefits of a regular Echo but with a HD screen! Your dad will be able to check in on the weather, get the latest news stories and can even video chat their loved ones all on this new popular device.

$79

Make dinner time (or any meal time for that matter) easier and faster with the Instant Pot! Instant Pot has a 7-In-1 functionality, so you can cook any kind of food you are looking to make. The pressure cooker is also shown to make food 70% faster than other cooking methods so you don’t have to waste time cooking and can actually spend some quality time with your family.



$93.49

Why have a bunch of dumbbells around the house that take up space when you can have an adjustable dumbbell! All you have to do is turn the handle and the dumbbell will change to the desired weight you want. Having weights from 5 to 25 pounds, you can use this adjustable dumbbell for most of your weight training needs without the hassle of having a bunch of clutter.

$99

If your dad is on the hunt for a better night’s sleep, he might want to try out a weighted blanket. The Helix Weighted Blanket comes in different weights and is made with soft fleece on one side and sheared microfibers on the other. At the end of the day, your dad will love cuddling up with this blanket while also alleviating any stress or anxiety they might have.

$109

For all of the dads that are obsessed with fitness, get them a Fitbit Charge 4 for Fathers Day 2022! The watch has built-in GPS to monitor your pace and distance while you are doing any type of movement outside such as walking or running. The Fitbit Charge also monitors your heart rate and will even let you know when you reach your heart rate zone while you’re working out.