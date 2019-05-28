Browse the Best Gifts for Dad for Father’s Day 2019!
Finding the right gift for dad can be tough. Luckily, we’ve created a list of several gift options for this Father’s Day!
Father’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to start your gift search! Fathers are not the easiest people to buy for, and it may seem like there are not many options outside of tickets to the next sports game, a new tie, or a “World’s Best Dad” mug. Do not stress — we’ve compiled several, creative options to surprise dad this year with a gift that he will love. And remember, Father’s Day is about showing your dad or the father figure in your life how much you appreciate them and all that they do. The right gift shows how well you know someone and expresses your appreciation through the time, thought, and effort that went into the gift. Use this guide to find the right gift for dad this Father’s Day!
Personalized BBQ Grill Utensil Set
If your dad loves to grill his cheeseburgers and hotdogs (maybe even some pineapple and zucchini if he likes to mix it up), then this BBQ set is perfect for him! And the best part about it is that you can customize the utensils with anything — your dad’s name, “World’s Best Dad,” or an inside joke that you have. Not only can you show your dad how well you know him and his love of grilling, but get creative with the customization to really personalize your gift. The set comes with four pieces: spatula, fork, tongs, and basting brush with six font options for customizing the spatula and fork. $29.99, personalizationmall.com LLC
Quest Spin Series Outfits Fishing Pole
Does your dad love to spend long, patient hours fishing on the lake? Maybe you and your dad fish together? Either way, any dad who enjoys fishing will want to test out this L.L. Bean fishing pole right away! The fishing pole comes in three sizes, so choose the one that you think fits best. $59, llbean.com
Putt-A-Bout Par Three Putting Green
If your dad has “beat Tiger Woods” on his life bucket list, then this putting green is definitely for him. When the weather is rainy, cold, or snowy, and your dad is itching to go out onto the golf course, he can spend an hour or two mastering his putting skills indoors instead. Set the putting green up in your basement, garage, your dad’s office or any area of open space. The dimensions are nine by three feet, and there are sand trap cutouts to catch the balls that miss. $34.99, amazon.com
Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
Tech-savvy dad’s — the ones who text their children with hip abbreviations, listen to music through air pods and love any new technology shortcut — need a tech-savvy lifestyle. The Amazon Echo is in an all-in-one gift that makes your daily life tasks quicker and simpler. Instead of getting up from the comfy sofa to turn off the lights or change the television channel, your dad can simply tell Alexa to do it for him. When your dad feels like listening to music at work or home, he can tell Alexa to play any song with 360-degree audio. This is the ultimate hands-free gift for your tech-savvy dad! $99.99, amazon.com
The Dew Breaker
For the literature-loving dad to the dad who curls up with a good book and reads a page or two before he falls asleep at night, The Dew Breaker is a great (and affordable) gift. Edwidge Danticat tells the story of a father who has a secret past of murder and violence that he reveals to his daughter years later. The novel is broken down into various perspectives from people who this father, the Dew Breaker, hurt or affected in his past life. While this may not seem like the happiest Father’s Day gift, it reminds all the dad’s out there of how important they are and how large of a role they play as role models and caretakers of their children. And, your dad surely won’t be disappointed with Danticat’s beautiful writing. You could even buy two copies of the book and start a mini book club with your dad! $10.93, amazon.com
S'well Bottle
Your dad may have his go-to cup or bottle, or he may alternate between different cups each day. Transform your dad’s hydration routine with this S’well bottle. This 17 ounce, reusable bottle will keep your dad’s water cold for up to 24 hours and his coffee hot for up to 12 hours. There is also a copper wall layer that prevents the condensation that gets your dad’s bag or hands wet. We’re obsessed with this S’well design, but there are hundreds of different designs, so explore to see which color and pattern works best for your dad. S’well is also a super trendy brand, so your dad will rock a trendy style when he carries his S’well bottle without even knowing it! $35, swellbottle.com
Tickets to Six Flags Great Adventure
Is your dad secretly a kid at heart? Does he love the thrill of roller coasters and the smell of funnel cake and buttered popcorn at theme parks? If so, tickets to Six Flags Great Adventure are the perfect gift. Located in Jackson, New Jersey, the record-breaking theme park is only an hour train ride away from New York City or about an hour and a half by car. Wait in line with your dad to ride front row of Kingda Ka, the tallest roller coaster in the world, and check out the tallest and fastest drop coaster ride, built inside of Kingda Ka, while you’re at it: Zumanjaro. The record-breaking doesn’t stop there, so head to Great Adventure to discover all of the coaster thrills. You can surprise your dad with the tickets Father’s Day morning and spend the day at the theme park, or you can pick a later date to go. $67.99 per ticket on Father’s Day, six flags.com
DIY Tie Rack
Every dad has his collection of ties — maybe it’s three treasured ties or maybe it’s 50. This gift is more about the gift giver’s preference. For a crafty and creative gift giver on a budget, this is the perfect Father’s Day gift! Head to Home Depot or your local hardware store to cut and buy two pieces of wood to form the board and glue them together with wood glue. Then hammer in nails to the board, evenly spaced, and hang your dad’s ties up. Another option would be to go to Michaels, or your local craft store, and see what pre-made boards they have (wooden or ceramic). If you want to get really creative, you could purchase various different doorknobs at Home Depot, or another home and hardware store, and glue those onto the board to hold the ties. You could even paint the board your dad’s favorite color. Have fun with this Father’s Day gift! Price varies, craftaholicsanonymous.com
Tiles
Let’s admit it, some of us are better than others at remembering where we put our keys, phone, or wallet. If your dad tends to lose things, Tiles are a great gift for Father’s Day! Nobody enjoys the feeling of not knowing where a valuable, personal item is— it’s pretty terrible, actually. Tiles eliminate that situation by connecting to your phone, laptop, watch, or other devices. When your dad loses something, all he has to do is go to the Tile App on that connected device and make the lost item ring if it is nearby or see the lost item’s location on a map. There are several types of Tiles, but we recommend Tile Slim, which fits in wallets, passports, and can attach to an iPhone, iPad, book, or journal. $30 1-pack, $100 4-pack and $180 8-pack, thetileapp.com
Plush Fleece Photo Blanket
There’s no combination better than fleece and plush. Customize this fleece plush blanket with your favorite photos with dad, of your family or of dad’s favorite things and arrange them into a collage. Walmart does the rest for you! We love the Snapshot Frames style collage, but browse to find your favorite. Your dad will surely smile when he sees all of the memories on this cozy blanket. $41.97 Plush Fleece Snapshot Frames Blanket, prices vary depending on collage style, photos3.walmart.com
Godiva Chocolate Father's Day Box
For the chocolate-loving dad with a huge sweet-tooth, Godiva has the perfect gift. Godiva is known for their pristine and beautifully boxed chocolate truffles, and this Father’s Day box is no exception. The box includes various flavors and is tied with a shiny, blue Father’s Day ribbon. You could even write a small card and tuck it underneath the ribbon to complete the gift. Give your dad the very best chocolate this Father’s Day! $29.95, godiva.com
New Balance 574 Core Sneakers
A new pair of sneakers makes anyone feel confident. Get your dad a new pair of kicks to replace the ones you know should have left a long time ago. Adidas and Nike are great, but New Balance is really on a comeback lately. We love these burgundy New Balance sneakers. They’re perfect for your dad’s daily routine and provide comfort through the midsole cushioning. Jump on the New Balance bandwagon and buy a pair for your dad this Father’s Day! $79.99, newbalance.com
Whale Logo Leather Strap Baseball Hat
Baseball caps are a must for the summer, and Vineyard Vines offers fashionable and trendy options. This Whale Logo cap comes in four colors: jetty red, sage olive, camden green, and barracuda. Jetty red screams summer, but camden green catches the eye with its bright color. And you can’t go wrong with sage olive and barracuda- more neutral colors that match with any outfit. Your dad can wear his baseball cap to his golf games, outdoor days at the pool or beach, and even just to spice up an outfit. $28, Vineyard Vines, LLC