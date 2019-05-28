Browse the Best Gifts for Dad for Father’s Day 2019!

DIY Tie Rack

Every dad has his collection of ties — maybe it’s three treasured ties or maybe it’s 50. This gift is more about the gift giver’s preference. For a crafty and creative gift giver on a budget, this is the perfect Father’s Day gift! Head to Home Depot or your local hardware store to cut and buy two pieces of wood to form the board and glue them together with wood glue. Then hammer in nails to the board, evenly spaced, and hang your dad’s ties up. Another option would be to go to Michaels, or your local craft store, and see what pre-made boards they have (wooden or ceramic). If you want to get really creative, you could purchase various different doorknobs at Home Depot, or another home and hardware store, and glue those onto the board to hold the ties. You could even paint the board your dad’s favorite color. Have fun with this Father’s Day gift! Price varies, craftaholicsanonymous.com