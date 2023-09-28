Fall Family Fun: Events, Spots and Events for the Season

Fall Family Fun: Experiences, Spots and Events for the Season

The weather is getting crisp, and it’s time to get out those jackets and coats for it’s officially fall! This also means it’s time to enjoy all the seasonal offerings we are lucky to have in New York.

Whether you’re eager to go full Harvest mode with the family this season, like Halloween events, picking pumpkins to bake for pies (a fantastic stress reliever.) Or taking advantage of all the unique spots to visit for a day of adventure, our autumn experiences are ready for you and your family this fall, so enjoy!

American Dream

Meadowlands, NJ

American Dream is a Premier entertainment, retail, and dining destination in the heart of the NJ Meadowlands. It’s home of Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in the western hemisphere and DreamWorks Water Park, the largest indoor water park in North America.

Big Snow American Dream

East Rutherford, NJ

Big SNOW American Dream is North America’s first and only real-snow, year-round indoor ski and snowboard resort. It’s the perfect place for your kids to learn to ski in a safe and controlled environment. Visit www. bigsnowamericandream.com to learn more.

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

Katonah, NY

Mexico’s colorful traditions will be showcased during a free, family-friendly Día de Muertos event at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts on October 15 in Katonah. Expect live music and incredible dance courtesy of Calpulli Mexican Dance Company. The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce will host three special events this fall: a Halloween Trolley on October 18, a Taste Local event on November 4 and a Holiday Trolley on December 2. Visit caramoor.org to learn more.

Chuck E Cheese

For families with young kids looking for safe and affordable spooky fun this Halloween season, Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular is back from Oct 2-Oct 31 with free game play, daily dance parties, free candy giveaways, pumpkin-shaped pizzas, costume contests, slime desserts and much more!

Also, kids can enjoy active play with the all-new Chuck E. Cheese Trampoline Zone at select fun centers in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Long Island City, Flushing and Paramus, NJ, chuckecheese.com.

Harvest Dance

Queens, NY

Celebrate Harvest Dance Celebration of American Indian Culture at Queens County Farm Museum on November 12th (11 am -4pm) through music and dance! Among many Native American tribes, celebrating and giving thanks in autumn is a tradition for the bountiful summer harvest. Harvest Dance Celebration showcases a variety of Native American dances outdoors at Queens County Farm Museum performed by representatives of ten Indian Nations. This event also features a Native American Craft & Food Market with authentic art, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and more. Farm Grounds & Market Admission: Free; Performance Area requires tickets: $17; $12 (ages 4-11) Ages 3 & under free (no ticket required), queensfarm.org.

LEGOLAND

Yonkers, NY

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester is bringing back Brick-or-Treat from September 25 to November 1. Dive into festive scavenger hunts, join Monster Dance Parties, and be captivated by a thrilling 4D Halloween movie. Plus, with brick stops around the center, kids can take home their own mini build. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event!

Maker Faire Coney Island

Coney Island

Starting Oct. 6, Daily, 10:30 am – 5 pm, through Oct. 8, head to Coney Island Amphitheater and celebrate creativity with hands-on exhibits, demonstrations, and engaging workshops in diverse fields, including robotics, crafts, engineering, art, music, 3D printing, and more.$15. coneyisland.makerfaire.com

Palisades Climb Adventure

West Nyack, New York

For great indoor physical activity this Fall, Palisades Climb Adventure offers the world’s tallest indoor ropes course, standing 85 feet tall, and featuring over 75 unique challenge elements designed for climbers of all ages and skill levels located in the center of the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack, NY. Their Course is available for private events, birthday parties, team building challenges, school and camp field trips, and scouting events. For our younger visitors (two to seven years-old, and 48 inches tall and under) we offer the lower-level Sky tykes course, palisadesclimb.com.

Palisades Center

Nyack, NY

Palisades Center is the ultimate destination for family fun! Throughout October, Malloween will offer thrilling Halloween activities, while our Season of Surprises will keep the holiday spirit alive with the return of Santa, personalized shopping experiences, exciting giveaways, and enchanting entertainment, all designed to create unforgettable memories for families and shoppers. For more information on these festive experiences, visit PalisadesCenter.com!

Paradox Museum

East Rutherford, NJ

Paradox Museum New Jersey, where you will challenge your perspective of reality. Charge your camera and get ready for mind bending exhibits. Visit www.paradoxmuseumnewjersey.com to learn more.

Ridgetoberfest at Ridge Hill

Yonkers, NY

Ridge Hill welcomes back Ridgetoberfest on Saturday, October 14th at 3PM – 7PM! Come kick off the fall season and enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly activities, culinary delights, beer, live music, pumpkin carving and more! Bring your friends and family to The Hill for this complimentary event, ridgehill.com.

Wildlife Conservation Center

Bronx, NY

WCS Education programs inspire children and families to connect with the natural world around us through animal encounters, hands-on activities, and exhibit exploration. Make some wild weekend memories this fall with your family at our zoos and aquarium,.wcs.org.

