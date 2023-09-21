Best Pumpkin Spice Treats in New York City

Fall is finally here! And with the season’s arrival comes the eagerly anticipated return of everyone’s favorite autumnal flavor – pumpkin spice.

In NYC, the options for indulging in this delightful blend of spices are abundant. Whether you’re a fan of lattes, pastries, or ice cream, the city has a seasonal treat for every palate.

Psst… Looking for the best views of autumn leaves this year? Here are the best spots to check out Hudson Valley’s fall foliage!

Various Locations

If you’re looking for an alternative to your standard fall-themed Starbucks latte, consider Maman, an upscale coffee shop with locations throughout Manhattan.

Their Pumpkin Pie Latte is a work of art, made with freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, and a house-made pumpkin spice puree.

If you’re looking to skip the caffeine, try their Pumpkin Milk Dark Hot Chocolate.

Locations in the Upper East Side, NoHo, Williamsburg and Astoria

Levain Bakery, famous for its irresistibly gooey cookies, takes a seasonal twist with their Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie. This oversized confection combines the classic goodness of their chocolate chip cookie with the comforting flavors of fall.

But that’s not all: the iconic bakery also offers an assortment of fall-themed cookies, because as they put it, “pumpkin isn’t the only fall flavor to love.”

1196 Broadway at 29th St., New York, NY

Milk Bar, a beloved dessert destination in NYC, offers a pumpkin-infused delight that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Their Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake brings together the dynamic duo of pumpkin cake and cinnamon streusel, along with layers of cheesecake filling. The result is a decadent dessert that encapsulates the essence of fall in every bite.

139 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Even as the weather cools down, New Yorkers can’t resist a scoop of ice cream. Cold Stone has just what you’ve been craving with their signature Frosted Pumpkin Bread Ice Cream.

This creamy creation is packed with real pumpkin bread batter, pie crust pieces, caramel, and a hint of spice, creating a frozen treat that captures the essence of a sweet homemade pumpkin bread. Enjoy it in a cone or as part of an indulgent ice cream sundae.

Various Locations

No exploration of NYC’s pumpkin-flavored fall delights would be complete without a stop at Magnolia Bakery. This iconic bakery, known for its classic cupcakes, offers pumpkin spice cupcakes and creamy pumpkin pudding that are a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Balkh Shish Kabab House: Borani Kadoo

23-01 31st St., Astoria, NY

Okay, so not exactly pumpkin spice, but it is pumpkin and it is spiced! Borani Kadoo is an Afghan pumpkin dish made by roasting pumpkin with different spices and is often topped with creamy yogurt and nuts.

While pumpkin spice may be seasonal to NYC, there are several cultures that enjoy this combo year-round. If you’re looking to try a savory pumpkin and spiced comfort food, stop by this cozy kabob house in Astoria.

North and West Sides of Union Square Park

For those who prefer to enjoy their fall flavors in their purest forms, head to the Union Square Greenmarket. During the fall season, local bakeries and vendors showcase an array of fresh pumpkin spice pastries.

From pumpkin spice muffins to breakfast scones to pumpkin-infused Greek desserts, this market is a haven for pumpkin spice enthusiasts who appreciate the rustic charm of homemade treats.