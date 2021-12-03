Experience Summit One Vanderbilt: The World’s Most Immersive Observatory

Experience Summit One Vanderbilt!

Prepare to see NYC in a way you have never seen it before at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, a new observatory suspended nearly 1,300 feet above the hustle and bustle of NYC. SUMMIT is an immersive, multi-sensory experience with its mirrored walls and floors and light elements, interactive art installations, levitation sky boxes, outdoor observation deck, and even a great glass elevator. It will stun you with breathtakingly beautiful views of NYC and mind bending, interactive installations. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will mesmerize and delight kids of all ages and is a must-do this holiday season and all year long.

Guests enter SUMMIT through Grand Central Station. After checking in, prepare to zoom up 91 floors in 42 seconds in the mirrored, glass elevators (it is advised to avoid wearing skirts or dresses and stilettos) and arrive at the newest and most unique observation deck in NYC. A story-driven, immersive experience designed by Kenzo Digital, titled Air, is the first part of the Summit journey.

Air is a walk-through art experience in a seemingly never-ending room outfitted with mirrored floors and ceilings, portals, and panoramic windows. You will not know where to look first: one can look, up, down and all around as if you’re looking through a kaleidoscope with a unique view of the greatest city in the world. The Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Bryant Park, and multiple magical wonders of Midtown are all visible in new and exciting ways.

Whether visitors lie down, sit back, or walk around aimlessly, they will experience SUMMIT’s ever-changing vantage points of NYC and the illusion of boundless space. Kids will ooh and aah at the spectacular sights of the city in this new and exciting presentation and enjoy the magnificence of the great city and people tinier than peas below them.

Levitation is the next destination and this is a fan favorite. Levitation sky boxes allow guests to step out from the envelope of the building and stand on transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue, with the buzz and excitement of NYC city streets directly beneath them. It is mesmerizing. There are endless sights to see and photos to snap while the city that never sleeps is in action right beneath your feet. These sky boxes offer a bird’s eye view and will make visitors dizzy with joy.

For real thrill seekers, don’t miss SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s Ascent. This all-glass elevator with a transparent glass floor transports guests from the terrace level up the side of the building, to over 1,200 feet, nesting at the highest viewing point in midtown Manhattan. This one-of-a-kind experience is worth every second. The elevator slowly cranks up higher and higher boasting jaw dropping city views and an incredible experience.

The final stops on the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt journey are Unity, where your head is literally and figuratively in the clouds; Après, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s sky-high lounge and café featuring light fare and cocktails curated by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events, and the Summit Terrace, the perfect open air viewing spot to take in the incredible views for up to 80 miles.

Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green said, “We can’t wait to welcome New Yorkers and visitors to New York to experience this truly unique destination right in the heart of Manhattan connected to Grand Central Terminal. People are going to want to come back to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt again and again.”

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt ticket prices start at $39 for adults; $33 for kids age 6 to 12; and children under five are free. Special pricing for New York City residents is also available online only. The attraction was designed with safety and wellness being a top priority during the time of COVID-19 and will operate in accordance with all current State of New York, New York City and CDC guidelines and mandates.

For more information and to purchase tickets to experience SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, visit www.summitov.com.

