Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 4-6

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: New York Comic Con, Harvest Festival, and Pickle Day
-
Discovery Hike: Nocturnal Wildlife
Urban Park Rangers will lead kids on a nocturnal discovery hike! Learn about the nocturnal wildlife in Marine Park, find out interesting facts, and immerse yourself in nature. Enjoy the fall weather as you embark on your fun and educational journey. October 5, free, 7-8:30 pm. Salt Marsh Nature Center in Marine Park, Avenue U and East 33rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11234, nycgovparks.org
-
Hands on History: Design You Own 19th Century Jewelry
It’s Mary Alsop King’s, the lady of King Manor, 250th birthday! To celebrate, NYC Parks is hosting a jewelry-making workshop, recommended for ages 6 and up. Learn about 19th-century jewelry and check out what Mary wore to get an idea of what jewelry was like back then. Afterwards, make your own 19th century-inspired jewelry to take home and wear! October 5, free, 1-4 pm. King Manor Museum in Rufus King Park, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11432, nycgovparks.org
-
Just Kidding: Oran Etkin's Timbaloo
Join internationally acclaimed jazz musician Oran Etkin to explore the world of jazz! Enjoy lots of audience interaction for little ones, including singing, clapping, dancing and drumming. Kids will learn all about instruments and music through this exciting, family-friendly performance. October 5, members $14, non-members $17, 11 am-12 pm. Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025, symphonyspace.org
-
Harvest Festival
Bring your family for a fun and entertaining celebration of the fall! There will be live musical performances, pumpkin decorating, face painting, kite making, meet the chickens, crafts, games, and more. Enjoy the crisp autumn weather as you make your way through the various festival activities. October 6, free, 12-4 pm. Fields 62 and 63 and the Urban Farm, Randall’s Island Park, Wards Meadow Loop, New York, NY 10035, randallsisland.org
-
2nd Annual New York Pizza Festival
Hosted by Belmont Business Improvement District, the New York Pizza Festival invites your family to celebrate pizza at the largest pizza festival in New York. There will be tastings from 25 US pizza makers and 5 from Italy, with music to dance off all of the calories! Join US Pizza Makers, Chefs, culinary personalities, and top pizza makers from Italy to taste delicious pizza and learn more about this iconic food for all ages. The festival benefits Slice Out Hunger, a local organization that supports American hunger relief and prevention initiatives through pizza-related events. October 5-6, free admission, ticket costs vary for food and drink, 12-5 pm. Crescent Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458, nycpizzafestival.com
-
Boo at the Zoo: Spooktacular Night Walks
Come in costume to this family-friendly, spooky walk! Prepare for an evening of Halloween fun and festivities with live animal encounters and Halloween-themed educational activities. Enjoy a pizza dinner before you head out on your night walk in the zoo to see what happens when the gates close and the visitors leave! October 5, $45, members $35, 5-7 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
-
Summer on the Hudson: Little Red Lighthouse Festival
Manhattan’s only remaining lighthouse deserves to be celebrated, so come on out for a day of festivities. Dance to live music, eat delicious food, and browse the various art vendors. There will also be readings of the eponymous children’s book, fishing clinics, and Urban Park Ranger presentations. October 5, free, 12-4 pm. Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park, Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10032, nycgovparks.org
-
Nostalgia Ride: Woodlawn Cemetery
Hop on the ride from Grand Central Terminal to Woodlawn Cemetery on WW1-era Lo-V subway cars! A guided tour will take your family through the history of Woodlawn Cemetery. Learn all about the famous businessmen, authors, artists, and musicians who reside there! Enjoy bring-your-own picnic lunches on cemetery grounds after the tour. October 6, $35 adults and $20 kids for members, $50 adults and $25 kids for general public, 12-4 pm. Woodlawn Cemetery, 4199 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10470, nytransitmuseum.org
-
Pickle Day
As the world’s largest pickle festival, Pickle Day transforms three full blocks in the Lower East Side into the perfect fall festival for all ages! Enjoy all things pickled with more than 20 picklers, 30 local eateries, specialty ice cream surprises, pickles on a stick, and a giant, talking pickle mascot. There will be giant games, face painting, live DJs, balloon animals, carnival games, and lots of giveaways. Pickle Day resembles a time in the Lower East Side’s history, when its streets used to be lined with pushcarts. Spend the day with your family at this recreation of the original pushcart market! October 6, free, prices vary for food, 12-5 pm. Orchard Street between Delancy and E Houston, New York, NY 10002, pickleday.nyc
-
New York Comic Con
New York Comic Con is back for its 14th edition! As the largest pop culture convention on the East Coast and the only one of its kind that takes place in the comic book, publishing, media and licensing capital of the world – NYCC promises an incredible fan experience again this year.
Over the 4-day event at the Javits Convention Center, fans will get to experience star-studded panels, autographing sessions, wrestling arena and so much more. This year’s confirmed blockbuster talent includes: Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Sean Astin, Charisma Carpenter along with the casts of Angel, Riverdale, Netflix’s Big Mouth, Star Trek: Picard, HBO’s Watchmen and many more. newyorkcomiccon.com