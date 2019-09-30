Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 4-6

New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is back for its 14th edition! As the largest pop culture convention on the East Coast and the only one of its kind that takes place in the comic book, publishing, media and licensing capital of the world – NYCC promises an incredible fan experience again this year.

Over the 4-day event at the Javits Convention Center, fans will get to experience star-studded panels, autographing sessions, wrestling arena and so much more. This year’s confirmed blockbuster talent includes: Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Sean Astin, Charisma Carpenter along with the casts of Angel, Riverdale, Netflix’s Big Mouth, Star Trek: Picard, HBO’s Watchmen and many more. newyorkcomiccon.com