Dining with Santa on Long Island 2023

There’s plenty of chances to meet Santa around Long Island this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?

We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around Long Island for you and your family to check out this year!

Nassau

The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho

Dec. 2-23, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 12 pm

$49.95; $32.95 ages 2-12

Join the Cottage at the Milleridge Inn for their infamous breakfast with Santa. They’ll be serving all of your breakfast favorites with Santa himself. You’ll want to take advantage of the photo ops with Santa available at this brunch.

The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove

Dec. 3-24, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 2 pm

Tickets start at $44

Enjoy a fun Santa Buffet, take photos with Santa Claus and his Elves, join the Grinch in decorating your own gingerbread house, and enjoy carols sung by the Madrigals from North Shore High School and watch as the Fire department lifts Santa up to light the Christmas Tree!

Maggiano’s Little Italy, 600 Garden City Plaza, Garden City

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 – 11 am

$42.95; $32.65 children up to 12 years old

Come Meet Santa for a delicious breakfast buffet, take some photos and create some special memories this Holiday season! Pictures with Santa are encouraged, so don’t forget your cameras!

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford

Dec. 9-16, Saturdays, 9:30 – 11 am

$22

Enjoy a jolly morning filled with festive cheer with Santa! Get ready to indulge in a delicious breakfast spread while enjoying the company of Santa Claus himself.

Kids and adults alike will have the opportunity to share their Christmas wishes and take memorable photos with Santa. Don’t miss Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Frosty & the Gingerbread Man too!

Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front Street, East Meadow

Dec. 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 10 – 11:30 am

$19.99; $17.99 ages 11 and younger

Enjoy a farm-fresh menu that includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, French Toast sticks, and fresh fruit. Each child will be able to take a photo with Santa.

The Coral House, 70 Milburn Ave, Baldwin

Dec. 9-17, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 2 pm

$45.95; $28.95 ages 2-12

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with Santa at the Coral House.

Gatsby On The Ocean, 2000 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh

Dec. 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am & 2:30 pm.

$8.88-$36.25

Share Brunch with Santa surrounded by family and friends this holiday season! A gift for each child, photo with Santa, food & drinks!

EGP Land & Sea, 2 Pettit Pl., Island Park

Dec. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 am & 12:30 pm.

$66.22; $44.80 child

Enjoy a morning filled with laughter, delicious food, and a touch of mischief with both Santa Claus and a special appearance by the one and only Grinch. Children will have the opportunity to share their Christmas wishes, receive a small gift, and pose for photos with the jolly old man in red.

The Roslyn, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

Sunday, Dec. 17, 9 – 10:30 am & 10:30 am – 1 pm.

Prices start at $49 per adult and $29 per child ages 3-12; free for children 3 and younger.

Make Christmas magical for your whole family when you indulge in a festive buffet breakfast, take photos with Santa, enjoy holiday music and children’s entertainment. Plus, a special visit from the Grinch!

The American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Hwy, Farmingdale

Sunday, Dec. 17, 9 – 11 am

Breakfast is $15 for adults and $10 for children; admission without breakfast is admission is $15; $12 for seniors and veterans; $10 for children ages 5-12

Hangar 3 will be decked out with Christmas decorations, plus there’ll be photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus all day, so bring your cameras! Enjoy hot pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausages and beverages.

The AAM Holiday Tram will also take adults and children for rides around the Hangar’s ramp, weather permitting. After breakfast, your family can discover the history of military aviation and explore dozens of exhibits.

The Roslyn, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 1221 Old Northern Blvd. Roslyn

Sunday, Dec. 17, 3 – 5 pm

$80; $60 children 3-12 years; free for children younger than 3

Indulge in a festive supper buffet, take photos with Santa, enjoy holiday music and children’s entertainment, and a special visit from the Grinch.

Suffolk

Claude’s Restaurant, 91 Hill St. Southampton

Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 am – 2 pm

See menu for prices

Join Santa for a photo op and a yummy brunch. They’ll be serving their regular brunch menu as well as a special children’s menu.

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn, 150 Main Street, Stony Brook

Dec. 9-17, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 3 pm.

$50; $30 ages 10 and younger

Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn will host Santa and his elves for brunch. A different holiday theme will be featured each week and guests are encouraged to dress the theme.

Alianza Latina Inc. Dance Studio, 71 West Main Street, East Islip

Sunday, Dec. 10, 9:30 am – 1 pm

$15 – $28.76

Enjoy a jolly morning feast with Santa, where you can munch on delicious breakfast goodies while sharing your Christmas wishes!

Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River

Dec. 10-17, Sundays, 10 am – 3 pm.

$29.95-$44.95; free for children younger than 2

Bring the kids and meet the jolly old elf himself. Visit with Santa while enjoying a hearty and delightful brunch.

rhum, 13 E Main St, Patchogue

Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 am – 3:30 pm

$40; $20 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 2

Enjoy brunch while you mix & mingle with Kris Kringle! Includes cookie decorating for the kids, photos with Santa, your choice of a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini, and so much more!

For an added surprise…bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus himself will present it during the festivities!

Local Burger Co. Bay Shore, 62 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 am – 12 pm

$18.99

Enjoy some holiday merriment with breakfast, a Santa wish list, pictures with Santa, and a goodie bag.

Cowfish, 258 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays

Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 am – 3:30 pm

$40; $20 ages 3-12.

Enjoy brunch while you mix & mingle with Kris Kringle! There’ll be cookie decorating for the kids, photos with Santa, your choice of a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini, and so much more! For an added surprise…bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus himself will present it during the festivities!