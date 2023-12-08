Dining with Santa on Long Island 2023

New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
There’s plenty of chances to meet Santa around Long Island this holiday season. Why not enjoy a meal with your family while you do?

We’ve rounded up some of the best dining with Santa options around Long Island for you and your family to check out this year!

Nassau

Breakfast with Santa at the Milleridge Cottage

The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho
Dec. 2-23, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 12 pm
$49.95; $32.95 ages 2-12

Join the Cottage at the Milleridge Inn for their infamous breakfast with Santa. They’ll be serving all of your breakfast favorites with Santa himself. You’ll want to take advantage of the photo ops with Santa available at this brunch. 

Breakfast with Santa

The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
Dec. 3-24, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am – 2 pm
Tickets start at $44

Enjoy a fun Santa Buffet, take photos with  Santa Claus and his Elves, join the Grinch in decorating your own gingerbread house, and enjoy carols sung by the Madrigals from North Shore High School and watch as the Fire department lifts Santa up to light the Christmas Tree!

Breakfast with Santa

Maggiano’s Little Italy, 600 Garden City Plaza, Garden City
Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 – 11 am
$42.95; $32.65 children up to 12 years old

Come Meet Santa for a delicious breakfast buffet, take some photos and create some special memories this Holiday season! Pictures with Santa are encouraged, so don’t forget your cameras!

Santa Breakfast

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford
Dec. 9-16, Saturdays, 9:30 – 11 am
$22

Enjoy a jolly morning filled with festive cheer with Santa! Get ready to indulge in a delicious breakfast spread while enjoying the company of Santa Claus himself.

Kids and adults alike will have the opportunity to share their Christmas wishes and take memorable photos with Santa. Don’t miss Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Frosty & the Gingerbread Man too!

Brunch with Santa

Stew Leonard’s East Meadow, 1897 Front Street, East Meadow
Dec. 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 10 – 11:30 am
$19.99; $17.99 ages 11 and younger

Enjoy a farm-fresh menu that includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, French Toast sticks, and fresh fruit. Each child will be able to take a photo with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa at the Coral House

The Coral House, 70 Milburn Ave, Baldwin
Dec. 9-17, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 2 pm
$45.95; $28.95 ages 2-12

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with Santa at the Coral House.

Brunch with Santa Beachside

Gatsby On The Ocean, 2000 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh
Dec. 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am & 2:30 pm.
$8.88-$36.25

Share Brunch with Santa surrounded by family and friends this holiday season! A gift for each child, photo with Santa, food & drinks!

Breakfast With Santa

EGP Land & Sea, 2 Pettit Pl., Island Park
Dec. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 am & 12:30 pm.
$66.22; $44.80 child

Enjoy a morning filled with laughter, delicious food, and a touch of mischief with both Santa Claus and a special appearance by the one and only Grinch. Children will have the opportunity to share their Christmas wishes, receive a small gift, and pose for photos with the jolly old man in red. 

Breakfast with Santa at The Roslyn Hotel

The Roslyn, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
Sunday, Dec. 17, 9 – 10:30 am & 10:30 am – 1 pm.
Prices start at $49 per adult and $29 per child ages 3-12; free for children 3 and younger. 

Make Christmas magical for your whole family when you indulge in a festive buffet breakfast, take photos with Santa, enjoy holiday music and children’s entertainment. Plus, a special visit from the Grinch! 

Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus

The American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Hwy, Farmingdale
Sunday, Dec. 17, 9 – 11 am
Breakfast is $15 for adults and $10 for children; admission without breakfast is admission is $15; $12 for seniors and veterans; $10 for children ages 5-12

Hangar 3 will be decked out with Christmas decorations, plus there’ll be photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus all day, so bring your cameras! Enjoy hot pancakes with butter, maple syrup, sausages and beverages.

The AAM Holiday Tram will also take adults and children for rides around the Hangar’s ramp, weather permitting. After breakfast, your family can discover the history of military aviation and explore dozens of exhibits.

Supper with Santa at The Roslyn Hotel

The Roslyn, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 1221 Old Northern Blvd. Roslyn
Sunday, Dec. 17, 3 – 5 pm
$80; $60 children 3-12 years; free for children younger than 3

Indulge in a festive supper buffet, take photos with Santa, enjoy holiday music and children’s entertainment, and a special visit from the Grinch.

Suffolk

Brunch With Santa at Claude’s Restaurant

Claude’s Restaurant, 91 Hill St. Southampton
Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 am – 2 pm
See menu for prices

Join Santa for a photo op and a yummy brunch. They’ll be serving their regular brunch menu as well as a special children’s menu. 

Brunch with Santa at The Three Village Inn

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn, 150 Main Street, Stony Brook
Dec. 9-17, Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 am – 3 pm.
$50; $30 ages 10 and younger

Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn will host Santa and his elves for brunch. A different holiday theme will be featured each week and guests are encouraged to dress the theme. 

Breakfast with Santa

Alianza Latina Inc. Dance Studio, 71 West Main Street, East Islip
Sunday, Dec. 10, 9:30 am – 1 pm
$15 – $28.76

Enjoy a jolly morning feast with Santa, where you can munch on delicious breakfast goodies while sharing your Christmas wishes!

Brunch with Santa at Desmond’s

Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River
Dec. 10-17, Sundays, 10 am – 3 pm.
$29.95-$44.95; free for children younger than 2

Bring the kids and meet the jolly old elf himself. Visit with Santa while enjoying a hearty and delightful brunch. 

Santa Brunch at RHUM

rhum, 13 E Main St, Patchogue
Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 am – 3:30 pm
$40; $20 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 2

Enjoy brunch while you mix & mingle with Kris Kringle! Includes cookie decorating for the kids, photos with Santa, your choice of a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini, and so much more!

For an added surprise…bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus himself will present it during the festivities! 

Breakfast with Santa

Local Burger Co. Bay Shore, 62 East Main Street, Bay Shore
Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 am – 12 pm
$18.99

Enjoy some holiday merriment with breakfast, a Santa wish list, pictures with Santa, and a goodie bag.

Santa Brunch at Cowfish

Cowfish, 258 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays
Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 am – 3:30 pm
$40; $20 ages 3-12.

Enjoy brunch while you mix & mingle with Kris Kringle! There’ll be cookie decorating for the kids, photos with Santa, your choice of a Merry Mimosa or Berry Bellini, and so much more! For an added surprise…bring your child’s wrapped gift the day before and Santa Claus himself will present it during the festivities! 

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

