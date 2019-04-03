Chat with Melissa Southmayd (a.k.a Skye!) on PAW Patrol Live!

You’ll be on a roll at PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue when Ryder and the pups visit the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 13 & 14!

You’ll be on a roll at PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue when Ryder and the pups visit the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 for six performances. At this live stage show, Ryder and all your favorite pups came to transport the Big Apple audience to Adventure Bay for a rescue. To tell us all we need to know about this “ruff-ruff rescue” we spoke with Melissa Southmayd who plays Skye in the show.

Everyone loves the PAW Patrol! Tell us about yourself and how you came to join this favorite cast of characters.

I am originally from St. Louis, Missouri and moved to NYC a little over six years ago to pursue theatre on a professional level. While in Missouri, I took dance lessons starting at age three and started doing musical theatre in high school. I performed in numerous community theatre shows, small regional theatre productions, and I also choreographed for a children’s theatre in St. Charles, MO. I attended Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and pursued a minor in Theatre and Dance while I studied for a Bachelor of Science in Business. After being in New York for a few years I saw a posting for a PAW Patrol Live! auditions and decided to go. I went through an initial singing audition and then was called back to learn a short dance combination and performed for the directors. I was then called in to sing and read from the show in front of some Nickelodeon executives. After some time, and only two days after my first national tour ended, I got the call from VStar Entertainment asking if I would like to accept the role of Skye in PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue! SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

Tell us how you transform into Skye for PAW Patrol Live.

Transforming into Skye is such a fun process. I watched a lot of episodes to be able to see what makes each PAW Patrol member unique. Through that process I learned lots of unique facts like Skye’s fear of eagles! It helps that I have four amazing nieces and nephews who keep me up to date in the world of Adventure Bay.

Skye is the only lead girl pup and a pilot. How is it incorporated into the story?

Though Skye may be small, she sure is mighty and she is definitely not afraid to show that off. In PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, each of the pups gets to show off their strengths in order to help Ryder win the Great Adventure Bay Race!

How does the small screen TV show come alive on the big stage (scenery, costumes, etc.)?

We bring classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall to transport our race fans to popular Adventure Bay locations. The Pups are brought to life by costumes inspired by Bunraku, a form of Japanese puppet theatre. The puppets are so incredible, it’s fun to try new things and really bring Skye to life.

Are there interactive sequences of the show for the audience to feel like they are part of the PAW Patrol?

Yes! Ryder and the Pups need everyone to help cheer on the PAW Patrol with their pup pup pompoms and help the Pups win the race for Adventure Bay!

Will we get to do everyone’s favorite dance, the Pup Pup Boogie?

Of course! Everyone will be able to get on their feet and dance the Pup Pup Boogie with their favorite pups.

What are your favorite scenes from the show?

I think my favorite scene from the show is right at the beginning when the audience gets to see the pups for the first time. You can feel the anticipation as the kids wait to see what pup will come out next. Their cheers and screams are so adrenaline pumping, you can’t wait to go out and see them.

Any super special PAW Patrol guest appearances, special effects, or fun surprises you can share with our readership?

Everyone can expect to see all their favorite characters, as well some special guest appearances! Rocky and Rubble get into a bit of a cold and snowy situation on top of a mountain. I wonder who could come help them out…

What will families enjoy most about seeing the show together?

It’s so thrilling to be able to see kids and their parents interact with each other as they enjoy our show. Spending the time together and making memories is exciting for both kids and the special grown up they bring with them.

PAW Patrol Live Race to the Rescue is perfect for kids of all ages. Run time is 75-minutes with one 15-minute intermission. There is a stroller check with ample stroller parking in the lobby.

The show is sure to be a great pup treat for everyone! Super fans should know there is a Very Important Pup Package featuring premium show seating, access to an after-show Meet & Greet photo opportunity with two PAW Patrol characters, and a PAW Patrol Live! souvenir! Tickets are sure to sell fast so be sure to visit PAW Patrol Live at pawpatrollive.com

Jana Beauchamp is a Manhattan writer and mom of two