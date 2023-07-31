Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades August 2023

August is full of festivals, carnivals and parades for the whole family all month long! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.

Manhattan

Metropolitan Pavilion, 123 West 18th Street, Chelsea

Aug. 5-6, Saturday, 1 – 6 pm and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 9 and older

$39

New York’s premier gaming convention unites creators and fans from the New York area and beyond in a two-day celebration of games featuring playable games, creators from the NYC gaming industry, and opportunities to play the best games coming out of NYC right now.

Harlem Art Park, E 120th St & Sylvan Pl, Harlem

Saturday, August 12, 12 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

This daylong celebration of Pan-African artistry, intellectuality, and musicality will harnesses the power of its theme, Black to the Future, to elevate Afrofuturism from a global Diasporic lens with Africa at the center.

The event features artists and DJ’s utilizing global Diasporic rhythms and sounds to move festivalgoers through statements of Black identity, agency, and freedom.

Along 6th Ave. between West 37 St and West 38 St., Midtown

Sunday, Aug. 13, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Come together to honor the culture and to recognize the many accomplishments Dominicans have made in the United States, and around the world. With music, dancing, and over 10,000 marchers, there is plenty of fun to go around!

Randall’s Island Park, 10 Central Rd. and around Manhattan

Aug. 18-20, Friday – Sunday

Park Experience: 9 am – 1 pm

City Experience: 9 am – 7 pm

All ages

$30

GO Fest 2023: New York City is split into different experiences between two locations: Randall’s Island Park and throughout New York City!

Attendees will enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as they adventure alongside thousands of fellow Trainers and spend half their day in Randall’s Island Park and half exploring the larger New York City area!

Bronx

BxArts Factory, 240 East 153rd Street, Melrose

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Get ready for an epic afternoon of music, street art, arts & crafts, games, poetry and performances for the whole family to enjoy!

Queens

Voelker Orth Museum, 14919 38th Ave, Flushing

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 1 – 3:30 pm

All ages

$10 a family; $4 individual; free for children younger than 3

See how beekeepers harvests honey, make bee-inspired art, sample different types of honey, and learn what it takes to make a bee friendly garden.

Staten Island

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave.

Wednesdays-Sundays, 11am-5pm through Oct. 1

All ages

$10; $5 ages 6-11, free for kids ages 5 and younger

Step back in time and experience the open village at Historic Richmond Town. The open air museum is alive with living history, demonstrated by costumed historical interpreters in structures throughout the campus.

Stapleton Waterfront Park, Water Street and Navy Pier Court

Friday, Aug. 11, 5pm

All ages

Free

Staten Island Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop: Hosted by Raekwon The Chef & Friends, featuring Tyrone Briggs with The Jazztronauts, Shyheim and more.



Stapleton Waterfront Park, Water Street and Navy Pier Court

Saturday, Aug. 12, 5pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a free freestyle throwback jam featuring several of the genre’s stars.

Stapleton Waterfront Park, Water Street and Navy Pier Court

All ages

Free

A diverse lineup of women-led groups spanning the country and globe will perform a free show.

Long Island, Nassau County

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St. Long Beach

Saturdays through October 28, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

This weekly Arts Festival features handcrafted art by Long Island artists, live music, cultural performances and a Kids Art Station.

Meet artists and hear the stories behind their creations and shop an amazing selection of fine art, photography, custom jewelry, and unique handmade gifts in a myriad of mediums.

Holy Family Church, 17 Fordham Ave., Hicksville

Aug. 9-12, Wednesday and Thursday, 6 – 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, 6 – 11 pm

Free

Admission is free; prices vary for rides.

Bring the family out for thrilling rides, exciting games, delicious food, and a great time!

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Aug. 11-13, Friday, 4 – 10 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm.

All ages

$15-$40

Get ready to play all your retro favorites, browse retro gaming vendors, participate in panel discussions, bring your best cosplay, enter tournaments, and win prizes!

Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale

Aug. 12-13, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm.

All ages

$15 in advance; $20 day of show

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle festival filled with over 1 million square feet of the world’s top electric brands!

Experience and drive electric cars & trucks, ride E-Bikes, E-Motorcycles, E-Scooters, E-Skateboards, & E-Watercraft. Enjoy great food, music, a huge kids zone, and learn about all things electric.

Samanea New York, 1500 Old Country Road, Westbury

Saturday, Aug. 19, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Explore over 100 vendors and exhibitors at Long Island’s biggest retro festival. See classic cars, a kids playland, great food, and more.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City

Aug. 26-27, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.

All ages

$25 in advance; $30 at the door; $15 children 2-12.

Check out the over 20 food vendors, a mixture of local and award-winning chefs from Peru, that will be participating in this year’s festival. There will also be music, live performances, cultural dances & kids entertainment!

Long Island, Suffolk County

Downtown Riverhead, Main Street from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue, Riverhead

Friday, August 11, 5 – 9:30 pm

All ages

Free

Alive on 25 is a walkable, pop-up summer street festival in Downtown Riverhead offering live music on multiple stages, car show, local craft beverages, outdoor dining, Long Island artists, performers and street vendors.

This is where the east end comes ALIVE between Long Island’s Hamptons and North Fork!

Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station

Daily, 4 – 10 pm, through Sept. 4.

All ages

$22.98-$28.98; free for children 3 and younger.

Travel back in time through this immersive experience that combines interactive fun, exhilarating adventure, and fascinating learning experiences.

Gillette Park, 35 Gillette Ave, Sayville

Aug. 4-6, Friday, 5 – 10 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 9 pm.

All ages

Admission is free; prices vary for rides

Bring the entire family out for live entertainment, rides, attractions, craft & food vendors, car show, and more.

Our Lady of Assumption, 1 Molloy Street, Copiague

Aug. 4-6, Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, 3 pm

All ages

Prices vary for rides

Celebrate the rebuilding of the church with family and friends! There will be live music, international foods, rides, games, and fun!

Church of St. Joseph, 59 Church Street, Kings Park

Aug. 17-20, Thursday, 6 – 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 6 – 11 pm; Sunday, 6 – 10 pm.

All ages

Admission is free; prices vary for rides

Bring the family out for exciting rides, fun, and fireworks and Friday!

Hyatt Regency Long Island, 1717 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge

Aug. 19-20, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm.

All ages

$27 single day pass; $43.91 weekend pass

If you love cosplay, collectibles, anime, gaming, comics, Sci-Fi, fantasy, and so much more, this is the Pop Culture paradise for you! In addition to all the great returning vendors, artists, and guests the TROPIC CON COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP is back as well!

With even more categories being added this year, open to cosplayers of all experience levels, this is truly a cosplay contest for everyone.

Riverhead Polish Hall, 214 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead

Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 am

All ages

Free

This annual festival features local artisans, vendors, polka music, traditional polish food and drink also available for purchase!

Ulster County Fairgrounds, 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz

Aug. 1-6, Tuesday, 4 – 10 pm; Wednesday-Friday, 10 am – 10 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm.

All ages

Tickets start at $18

This family-fun tradition since 1886 features midway rides for all ages, interactive Cowboy Circus, racing pigs, a petting zoo, mini-circus, horse shows, “Ultimate Stilt Walker” Carrie McQueen, Wednesday night fireworks, Baby Contest, exhibits, demonstrations, favorite fair food, and concerts.

Columbus Park- Garfield, 394 Outwater Lane, Garfield, NJ

Aug. 2-6, Saturday and Sunday, 2 – 10 pm, Wednesday – Friday, 6 – 10 pm

All ages

Various prices for rides

Enjoy rides, games, food, beer & wine garden, entertainment and much more!

Greenwood Lake Garden Center, 1197 NY-17A, Greenwood Lake

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2 – 9 pm

All ages

$15 in advance; $20 at the door; $10 ages 4-10 (at the door, cash only); free for children younger than 4.

It’s going to be a Grrrreat time with music by Too Many Captains, games, Sea Shanties, Sword Fights, Pirate Take Over, contests, Cannonball Battle, and so much more!

Meadowlands Exposition Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus, NJ

Aug. 5-6, Saturday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 5:30 pm.

All ages

$39

Travel to the magical world of unicorns and enjoy a day of fun-filled unicorn activities for the whole family.

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison

Aug. 12-13, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm.

All ages

$12 Saturday; $11 Sunday; free for children 11 and younger

The train show is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.

Each show features hundreds of tables of trains, accessories, scale models and collectible toys for sale as well as huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, free seminars and educational opportunities, and much more.

Paramus Park Mall, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Sunday, Aug. 13, 11 am – 7 pm

All ages

$5 admission; free for children younger than 5

Check out 20 gourmet food trucks, DJ Louis, vendors, kid activities including pony rides, petting zoo, bungee trampoline, miniature golf, face painting, sand art, knocker ball, knockerball, bounce house, slide, games, & so much more!

New York Renaissance Faire, 600 State Route 17A, Tuxedo Park

Aug. 26-Oct. 8, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm.

All ages

$42; $18 ages 5-12; Free for children 4 and younger

Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament.

Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more!