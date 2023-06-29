Long Island Carnivals and Festivals July 2023

Long Island is the place to be when it comes to carnivals and festivals in July! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St. Long Beach

Saturdays through October 28, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

This weekly Arts Festival features handcrafted art by Long Island artists, live music, cultural performances and a Kids Art Station.

Meet artists and hear the stories behind their creations and shop an amazing selection of fine art, photography, custom jewelry, and unique handmade gifts in a myriad of mediums.

The Nassau Live Center Home of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale

June 30-July 16, Weekdays 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 12 – 11 pm, July 4 12 – 11 pm

All ages

$10; free admission for children under 36″ tall; additional fee for rides

This all-new fair features amazing entertainment, exotic animal zoo, and brand-new amusement rides and attractions.

St. Luke’s, 18 James Lane, East Hampton

Saturday, July 1, 10 am – 2 pm

All ages

Prices vary for activities

The fair features activities for all age groups, including a magic show, circus acts like Keith Leaf the fire juggler, art workshops, carnival games, animal displays, obstacle courses, and water slides. Oysters, burgers, beers, and an ice cream truck are on hand for your enjoyment.

Fireman’s Field, Shore Ave., Oyster Bay

July 6-9, Thursday 6 – 10 pm, Friday and Saturday 6 – 11 pm, Sunday 5 – 9:30 pm

All ages

Free admission. Prices vary for rides.

This annual four day festival features thrilling rides for all ages by Newton Shows, great food including Italian fare along with carnival favorites, skill games & prizes, live entertainment, fireworks on Friday night, and fun for the entire family!

Greis Park, 55 Wilbur Street, Lynbrook

July 7-9, Thursday 5 – 10 pm, Friday 5 – 11 pm, Saturday 12 – 11 pm, Sunday 12 – 10 pm

All ages

Free admission. Ride cost varies.

This family-friendly youth football fundraiser features thrilling midway rides and games for all ages and fair food for every appetite.

St Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 2 Bayview Ave., Massapequa

July 13-22, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays 6:30-10:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 6:30-11pm

All ages

Admission is free; prices vary for rides.

Enjoy a marvelous summer night with family and friends! Explore the Midway for exciting rides, taste the carnival treats, play games, and more!

Downtown Riverhead, Main Street from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue, Riverhead

July 14 and July 28, Fridays, 5 – 9:30 pm

All ages

Free

Alive on 25 is a walkable, pop-up summer street festival offering live music on multiple stages, car show, local craft beverages, outdoor dining, Long Island artists, performers and street vendors, plus a special fireworks display.

Church of St. Rocco, 18 Third St., Glen Cove

July 26-30, Wednesday and Thursday 6-10 pm, Friday 6-11pm, Saturday 3-11pm, Sunday 2- 9pm

All ages

Free admission; prices vary for rides.

With fun and rides for every age, authentic Italian eats, games, and live entertainment, The Best Feast In The East has it all!

Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station

July 26-30, Wednesday – Friday 6 – 11 pm, Saturday 5 – 12 am, Sunday, 5 – 10pm

All ages

$25

This annual fair features a large midway with exciting carnival rides for all ages, plenty of delicious food and treats, carnival games & prizes, and fun for the entire family! Fireworks will be held on Friday night, July 28th.