Brooklyn’s Plant Powered Kids Festival Encourages Everyone to Eat Healthier

The Plant Powered Kids festival takes a deep dive into healthy plants.

A new festival is coming to Brooklyn.

Plant Powered Kids Festival will be held at Industry City on Sunday, February 2nd. The event is a family-friendly festival, designed to encourage families and children to eat healthier and be kinder to our bodies and the planet.

“The American norm is not all about eating plants, so we’re building a community that is warm and supportive, incorporating elements that my own kids (and every kid!) will enjoy,” says Sarah Feoli, President of Plant Powered Kids. “So often society gives kids the message that there is only one proper way of eating, and this way doesn’t take into account how our choices can change the world– both in the realm of climate change and in the compassion we can offer all animals.”

The festival will feature plenty of hands-on activities including a magician/musician, a book nook and book giveaways, parent-and-me yoga sessions, hands-on cooking demos, plant-based vendors, age-specific mingle sessions, arts and crafts, panel discussions, and more.

It is the first festival of its kind, with President Feoli attempting to bring the focus to the younger group. “In the past, I staged vegetarian food festivals around the country, but their focus was not on the younger set,” she says.

According to a 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control, approximately one in three (32.1%) children did not eat a daily fruit, nearly one-half (49.1%) did not eat a daily vegetable, and more than one-half (57.1%) drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once. The study also found that many children aged 1–5 years, are not eating fruits and vegetables daily and are regularly drinking sugar-sweetened beverages instead.

“It was only when I became a mother 6 years ago that I realized there was a need for a plant-powered kids event. I can see the confidence my own children have from following a plant-based diet,” Feoli continues. “I wanted to share my insights but also learn from other like-minded families about what works for them. I envisioned a giant party for all of us.”

Plant-based diets have become popular over the last decade, though some parents still have hesitations. While there are certain vitamins and proteins you can gain from meat, a plant-based diet can also be beneficial for children. According to KidsHealth, a diet rich in fruits and veggies is high in fiber and low in fat, which is good for heart health.

Those with a plant-based diet are also less likely to be overweight, have high blood pressure, or get type 2 diabetes. The site recommends a few vegetarian options for essential vitamins such as B12 which is found in eggs, cereals, breads, and milk alternatives, vitamin D which is found in milk and orange juice, and calcium which can be found in dairy products; dark green leafy vegetables; broccoli; dried beans; and protein found in tofu and other soy products, dried beans, and nuts.

Along with the aforementioned activities, parents can also view a hands-on approach at the festival. There will be vendors available to shop for new plant-based products and cooking demos. Cooking classes will be available and include Blueberry Chickpea Cookie Dough Balls and pinwheel sandwiches and fruit-infused water.

“Parents and guardians can also attend a session or two about how they can partner with their children’s schools so that plant-based goodness can be a part of every school day,” Feoli chimes.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here and start at $10.

