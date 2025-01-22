Westminster Dog Show Returns to NYC

If you’re looking for something fun and different to do with the family this winter, the 149th Westminster Dog Show could be just the thing. This year, the most famous dog competition in the world is coming back to Madison Square Garden and Jacob Javits Center. Having been around for close to 150 years, the dog show has a special place in New York City’s heart.

With so many dog lovers in New York, it’s a great way for families to spend a day out in the city. According to Dogster, there are 600,000 dogs in New York. Plus, i you’re considering getting a dog, it could be a good way to show your child how much work goes into caring for them.

Meet Dogs from All Over

Over 2,500 dogs will compete, with entries from all 50 states and 12 countries. This year’s Westminster show features the biggest entries by breed, including 52 Dachshunds, 44 Poodles, 40 French Bulldogs, 39 Chihuahuas, 38 Golden Retrievers, 34 Rhodesian Ridgebacks, 33 Labrador Retrievers, 33 Pomeranians, 32 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, and 30 Collies.

The evening events at Madison Square Garden feature Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Group Judging, while the daytime events at the Javits Center include Junior Showmanship Preliminaries and Breed Judging for the same groups.

For the first time in five years, the benched format is back and is one of the best parts of the show. This is a fun, interactive experience where dogs are kept throughout the day when they’re not performing, and you can meet them up close. You’ll get a chance to chat with handlers, learn about different breeds, and watch them get groomed and prep for their turn on stage.

Multiple Competitions

Besides the main event, there are other fun competitions. The Flyball Tournament is a high-energy event where teams of dogs race to grab tennis balls and pass them off in a fast-paced relay. If your kids are into obstacle courses, the Masters’ Agility Championship has dogs race through jumps, poles and tunnels as fast as they can to win the relay race. The Junior Showmanship competition lets kids ages 9 to 18 show off their handling skills with their dogs.

Of course, the big event everyone waits for is Best in Show. This is the finale where the top dogs from every category battle it out for the big title. Part of the fun of the show is that every family member usually has their own favorite, so it’s always an exciting moment when the winner is finally announced.

Great Experience for Animal Lovers

The Westminster Show is a great way to spend time together, regardless if you’re there in person or watching from home. Who doesn’t love watching a dog leap over hurdles or strut around the ring? If you’re not able to make it to the Garden this year, you can still catch all the action from home. The show will be broadcast live, so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your couch.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place from February 8–11, 2025. Tickets for all events at both venues are available now through the Westminster Kennel Club website. The show will be aired on FOX, FS1, and FS2. You can also stream the event on FOXSports. Consult the viewing schedule to find your favorite events.

