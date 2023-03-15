10 Podcasts to Listen to During Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to a podcast?

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best podcasts for this month, all of which are created by women and work to highlight and uplift women.

Whether you’re looking for women’s takes on current events and your favorite topics or you want to learn more about under-celebrated women from history, we have the podcast for you.

Here are 10 podcasts to listen to during Women’s History Month and long after!

It’s important to keep a finger on the pulse of current events; what’s happening in the news frequently has a direct impact on our day to day lives.

Our Body Politic, created by award-winning journalist Farai Chideya, reports not only on how political events affect women of color, but also how women of color are impacting politics.

Every episode features an in-depth conversation about topics like the economy, health, politics, education and more. Take a listen if you want to keep a closer eye on current events.

This isn’t your everyday history class! The History Chicks introduces listeners to female characters throughout history both real (like Frida Kahlo, Harriet Tubman and Anne Frank) and fictional (like Barbie, Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland).

Between the show notes and the podcast itself, The History Chicks strives to give you an overview of these interesting figures and encourage you to dig deeper and learn more.

For all film buffs, this is a must-listen. Film critic and broadcaster Anna Smith is the host of this film review podcast that goes in depth on different aspects of movies and film making from a female perspective.

Smith gives her insight and interviews other film figures about the latest films on the big screen, upcoming award shows, topics like female friendship and queer love, intimacy on film sets and much more.

Hosted by journalist and financial expert Jean Chatzky, HerMoney offers honest and judgment-free advice about money and finances specifically for women. Tune in for interviews with financial experts, insight on the latest research, personal advice and tips in each weekly episode.

This feminist lifestyle podcast blends unforgettable storytelling, fact-finding and shameless advice. Host Cristen Conger tackles hot topics like the Ozempic weight loss craze, the feminist revolution in Iran and the connections between true crime, horror and women.

The podcast also features stories of real-life women and discussions about important topics to keep women informed.

Get your daily dose of women’s history in bite-sized amounts. Every episode of Womanica clocks in at under 10 minutes and each one introduces a new iconic woman from history.

There are well over 500 episodes and more being released on the regular, so you can have your own personal history lesson all through Women’s History Month and long after.

Geek culture would be nothing without the contributions of some amazing women. But unfortunately, a lot of these women haven’t become household names the way some of their male counterparts have.

Forgotten Women of Genre strives to change that by delivering the stories of women whose work and dedication have impacted stories we all know and love.

For sports fans, The Gist of It gives you the latest news on what’s going on in the world of sports from a fresh female perspective. They also turn an eye to what’s going on off the field, emphasizing the intersection of sports with pop culture and social issues.

It’s also a great choice if you’re looking to learn more about women’s sports but don’t know where to start.

We can all use a little more self love in our lives! Thank Her Now empowers women by discussing the importance of women thanking and celebrating themselves. Learn how to be a cheerleader in your own life through deep dives on self care topics and conversations with guests.

The goal of this podcast is to inspire women to define perfection by their own standards at all ages, through in-depth conversations, informed guests and relatable stories. Women of all ages will find comfort and a sense of sisterhood and camaraderie through this podcast.