Blue Man Group To Host Annual Sensory-Friendly Performance

Blue Man Group‘s sensory-friendly show, an inclusive annual event for families, is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2024. Slight modifications will be made to the performance to create an environment catering to the needs of audience members with sensory sensitivities. Sound levels will be reduced at select moments and noise-reducing headphones will be available for individuals upon request.

“Blue Man Group’s sensory-friendly performances are a beloved tradition for both our performers and audiences,” said Blue Man Group General Manager Jonathan Screnci. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences to this special event.”

Tickets to the 2:00pm performance on October 6th are all $49, with a portion of sales from every ticket purchased donated to YAI, an agency that offers services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. YAI is committed to seeing beyond disability by providing opportunities for people to live, love, work, and learn in their communities.

Complete Playground, a new inclusive family center and indoor playground in lower Manhattan, will be in the lobby with pre-show activities.

What is Blue Man Group?

Blue Man Group is comedy, theater and rock concert all rolled into one. This wildly popular phenomenon delivers an unforgettable multi-sensory experience. With no spoken language, Blue Man Group appeals to all audiences.

Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages. A total of eight dazzling new screens have been installed to create a more immersive and engaging performance environment. Throughout the performance, audiences will be captivated by new, state-of-the-art video content accompanying the Blue Men and band.

Where’s The Theatre?

Blue Man Group is at the Astor Place Theatre on 434 Lafayette. It’s the perfect area for a family outing. Check out the new Raising Cane’s next door or head to Levain Bakery or The Donut Pub for amazing sweets.